Is Value Investing Dead?

I am already seeing FANGs slowly creeping into value investors’ portfolios. Maybe they are beginning to understand the value in the future growth of FANG stocks, or maybe they simply can no longer take the pain of not owning them.

Value vs growth? Today it is more than just the debate of cheap vs. expensive. The debate extends much further – can something that cannot go on forever do so?

If you were approaching stock market investing from this perspective, then you would probably keep away from most of today’s so-called “growth” stocks.

The value investor approaches the stock market like a smart businessman would if he were buying a business or an office building with the intention of owning it for a long time.

Value investing is often misunderstood. It's a philosophy that is governed by what I call the Six Commandments of Value Investing – all principles that come from the teachings of Ben Graham.

Question: According to many market commentators, value investing doesn’t work the way it used to, and some tout statistics that growth has outperformed value over the last decade. How do you rebut that view?

Answer: There are two answers to that question. My first answer is within the bounds of your “growth” and “value” constructs, wherein you take a valuation metric, let’s say price-to-earnings, and divide the market into two halves – the top, expensive half, defined as “growth” stocks, and the bottom (cheap) half, the “value” stocks. That’s a very arbitrary and crude way to look at it, but this is what research services do to make this growth-vs.-value comparison.

Growth companies by definition have higher valuations, as the bulk of their earnings are expected (a very important word) to happen in the future. Thus, just as long-term bonds benefit from low interest rates, growth companies’ valuations expand more when interest rates decline, since their cash flows, which may lie far in the future, are worth significantly more when discounted (brought to today’s dollars) at lower rates. Over the last decade we saw interest rates decline, and so growth stocks did better.

Just remember, low interest rates, unlike diamonds, are not forever.

Value stocks, just like short-term bonds, don’t benefit as much from low interest rates, and thus they have underperformed.

My second answer is a bit more complex. I think value investing is often misunderstood. It is looked upon as the buying of statistically cheap stocks that, let’s say, trade at less than 10x earnings. If counting were the only skill required to be a value investor, my five-year-old daughter Mia Sarah would be a great global value investor. She can count to 100 in both English and Russian.

Value investing to me is a philosophy that is governed by what I call the Six Commandments of Value Investing – all principles that come from the teachings of Ben Graham, spelled out in his book The Intelligent Investor and later popularized by Warren Buffett. I won’t delve into the Commandments here, but you can get a free chapter from my future book that goes through them in great detail, with my own twists – just go to SixCommandments.com.