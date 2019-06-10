Italian Debt Fears Fueling Demand For Risk-Off Assets

Regardless of whether this actually happens, speculation that Italy could reintroduce a domestic currency have fuelled risk-off sentiment.

Investment Thesis: "Risk-off" assets such as gold and currencies such as the Japanese Yen could see further gains as a result of Italy fears.

This time last year, Italy’s debt burden was a very significant concern for the euro zone. This was the case for a simple reason. Italy is one of the largest economies in the euro zone, and were the country to default on its debt, the ECB could not simply step in and rescue Italy in the same way as it did with Greece. This would potentially be the trigger for a deep recession.

Up till recently, this threat has not been spoken about as often. However, concerns on this issue appear to be resurfacing. Does Italy remain a risk to the euro zone, and what can we expect going forward?

Italy vs. Europe

With Italy’s public debt currently twice the EU limit and rising still, the European Union has threatened sanctions against the country for failing to keep its debt under proper limits. That said, it is unlikely that this would result in any specific change in Italy, unless the country came under pressure from the investor community itself.

More specifically, the current populist government in Italy is acutely aware that a default by the country would mark one of – if not the biggest in history. Therefore, the government is arguing that the ECB would not allow matters to get to this point – and eventually offer concessions to Italy if it meant avoiding a default.

If this “game of chicken” intensifies between Italy and the ECB, then the change in investor sentiment alone could be enough to do significant damage. As an example, the premium that investors demand to hold on to Italian 10-year debt in lieu of German government bonds has now risen to 2.80 percentage points, which is double the rate that it was before Matteo Salvini came into power.

Regardless of whether Italy does actually default or not, the increasing perception by the markets that the possibility exists could mean that it becomes increasingly difficult for Italy to continue to finance itself through taking on more debt as investors will simply be less willing to lend.

The Euro

Moreover, the euro itself has not had the easiest time lately. Since 2018, the currency has been pretty much on a straight downward path against the greenback:

Source: investing.com

That said, Italy is a country that has historically relied on currency devaluations to keep itself competitive – something that was particularly the case when the Italian lira was in circulation. In a sense, Italy has always relied heavily on debt to grow its economy, and what we are seeing is not a particularly new occurrence.

However, in spite of the weakness of the euro, Italy has no longer had the luxury of devaluing currency in order to stimulate growth. When looking at growth in government debt vs GDP, we see that this accelerated massively after 2006, while government debt as a share of GDP had actually fallen quite significantly from 1992 to 2004:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

From Italy’s point of view, one could make the argument that it would in fact be to the country’s advantage to leave the euro and reintroduce its own currency – this would be one option for the Italian government to pay its debts and could be reintroduced as a domestic currency as part of a broader transition strategy to ultimately abandon the euro entirely.

Looking Forward

From an investment standpoint, we can see that since last September - gold is up by over 11% while the euro is down by over 5% against the Japanese yen:

Source: investing.com

In my opinion, what matters at the moment is not whether Italy would ultimately perform the unthinkable and leave the euro – rather, whether investors perceive that this is a significant possibility.

Either way, the issue of Italian debt has resurfaced to the forefront and economic growth could well moderate from here should global risk appetite decrease significantly as a result of Italy. If this is the case, then I see further demand for risk-off assets, and gold and the yen appear to be particularly strong performers against the euro at this point in time.

Specifically, the yen has continued to see gains even with low interest rates persisting in Japan. Moreover, with the greenback potentially hitting a ceiling as a result of a potential lowering of interest rates in the future, I anticipate that the gains we have been seeing in gold could intensify.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.