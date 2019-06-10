Buy Veeva Systems At Its All-Time High

I think sentiment and the properties of the post-earnings gap point to excess returns, relative to the market, making VEEV cheap, even if post-earnings buying requires a 20% premium.

Investors are undoubtedly wondering if the rally will continue into the next quarter or if now is a good time to take profits.

Veeva Systems' shares have been rallying for quite some time, and the rally has been extended by its Q1 2020 earnings report.

Veeva Systems (VEEV) is up over 20% since its release of its Q1 2020 earnings report. We predicted VEEV would rally on earnings in Exposing Earnings. The question now is whether VEEV will continue rallying into the next earnings report or pull back, the latter implying the earnings reaction being overdone.

Sentiment Analysis

One way to check this is via management sentiment. Sentiment is a better predictor of post-earnings movements, in comparison to EPS changes, and allows an investor to divide price patterns into a simple four-time-per-year paradigm. As we monitor sentiment across quarters, we can predict whether VEEV is likely to produce excess returns relative to various benchmarks, including its past performance and the market average.

I present the results of my sentiment analysis (via financial lexical best-practices, coded in R and run over VEEV’s earnings calls) and include some of the statements flagged by my algorithm in the Q1 2020 earnings call.

Overall, with respect to the market, VEEV shows above-average positive sentiment. VEEV is 43% more optimistic than the average company, and this helps explain the stock’s excess returns relative to the market. However, when VEEV gets ahead of the tech sector, it tends to show mean-reversion properties, as per the results of another of my backtests (the backtest also showed that VEEV tends to overreact to both good news and bad news), meaning that outperformance generally results in at least a slowdown in momentum, if not an actual pullback.

Relative to its own performance, VEEV shows a 10% drop in sentiment year over year and a 16% gain in sentiment quarter over quarter. Generally, sentiment, too, mean reverts because of the nature of mean reversion. The fact that VEEV has sustained optimistic viewpoints despite near-peak sentiment, EPS, and stock price is bullish.

Also bullish is that, while Q2’s EPS is generally lower than Q1, from a seasonal perspective, Q2’s EPS can exceed Q1’s, creating an earnings surprise. With sentiment remaining optimistic, we might see a repeat of what we saw last year in terms of EPS:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

Here, we do not need to take a rolling average to know that EPS is in an uptrend. This pattern is not sustainable in the long term but can be over growth phases. Strong sentiment indicates a continuation of the growth phase, and this is why we are seeing EPS lead the stock price up:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

A Deeper Look

Below are some of the statements flagged in my analysis, along with my commentary.

“We have also signed our first four early adopters for Vault Safety, our newest product line in development cloud.”

-For tech stocks especially, it is important to find early adopters for new products. R&D and marketing are costly processes, and many companies fail to understand their customers’ needs before launch. As VEEV is in a growth stage, testing and failing early is an important strategy. The company’s emphasis on customer satisfaction is prevalent in their earnings calls, as shown in the following quote.

“And when an existing customer buys one more Vault, it's certainly good for Veeva, but it's great for the customer because there's so many advantages that they get from having another enterprise product on the same platform.” ” But we feel we'll be tremendously successful outside of life sciences if we buckle down, stay true to the Veeva way and use these projects to make our products excellent.”

-This is a statement showing a drive for long-term success upon expanding into the industries outside of which VEEV specializes. Life sciences acts as the training field for VEEV’s products, which can be modified and sold in other industries more easily due to having a track record and customer feedback. VEEV wants to avoid becoming a company that competes for sales via marketing and instead hopes to acquire customers through the quality of their products.

“As you consider this margin guidance, note that we have an aggressive hiring plan for the rest of the year and we are expecting increasing litigation fees as we move into the next phase of our cases.”

-Not all statements were bullish, as you know by the fact that sentiment dropped year over year. While the stock jumped on margin growth, management warns about the coming dangers to the margin, including litigation fees for “a couple of lawsuits” they are working on and employee acquisition. The increase in guidance should be interpreted conservatively.

Overall, sentiment certainly points to bullishness. Interpreted orthogonally to other factors – i.e., all things being equal – VEEV’s current sentiment points to excess returns relative to the market. But relative to its past gains, VEEV should see average performance over the current quarter.

Gap Analysis And Conclusion

Thus, the post-earnings gap is likely a breakaway gap. The candlestick pattern and volume seen on the day of earnings support the high likelihood of a breakaway gap. My backtest also supports this idea.

In sum, sentiment points to VEEV being bullish, relative to the market, and the short-term technical analysis on the gap agrees. This is not the time for profit-taking. That said, those entering after earnings are certainly paying a 20+% premium for avoiding the risk* in holding through earnings. Often, it is still wise to pay a premium for a stock that is likely to rise; successful trading is not about the price you pay relative to others but about the price you sell relative to that at which you bought.

* Actually, the risk here was not that high, and in my pre-earnings analysis I found a bullish rally probability of 78%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.