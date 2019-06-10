Noble Energy: I Will Have To Pass For Now

In the first quarter, sales volume averaged 337K Boep/d or 30,375 Boe down 5.7% sequentially. It was the lower production since 1Q'16.

It was a disappointing quarter which missed the estimate, due to lower oil and gas prices.

Image: Noble Rig in the DJ Basin, Colorado. Source: Noble Energy

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Noble Energy (NBL) has been struck by the selloff of the oil and gas prices in H1 2019 and the second half of 2019 is not particularly bullish with an economy which is showing signs of a slowdown.

The reason is that weakening oil prices are directly affecting the company's cash flow while still in the process of substantial projects' ramp-up that will not produce cash flow before 2020. One positive side for Noble Energy is its presence in the US shale that's delivering reliable results, especially the DJ Basin and Delaware basin.

Data by YCharts

Thus, I recommend holding NBL and wait patiently for a full correction to add or initiate a long-term investment eventually. Meanwhile, for the ones who are already invested, it is vital to trade short term about 30%-40% of your position to profit from the volatility.

David L. Stover, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Despite the reduction in capital, we delivered sales volumes above the upper end, upper range of guidance. Operating costs also came in below expectations and these per barrel efficiencies will drive further improvements in profitability. Going into this year, we set out to drive sustainable cash flow growth by challenging the organization to reduce the capital intensity of our business and deliver more for the same or less capital. As we continue to progress through the year, we expect to build upon these capital efficiency gain.

Noble Energy - Quick Presentation

One fundamental characteristic is that Noble Energy US Onshore output is the most significant production for the company with 253K Boep/d or 72.3% of the total oil-equivalent production for 1Q'19.

Please look at the graph below.

Noble Energy participates in this business segment through its sponsorship of a new MLP.

Noble Energy - 1Q'19 Financial Table. The Raw Numbers

Noble Energy 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 1036 1059 960 1201 1286 1230 1111 1197 1052 Net Income in $ Million 36 -1498 -115 516 574 -23 227 -824 -313 EBITDA $ Million 674 -1735 403 874 1084 548 862 -138 201 EPS diluted in $/share 0.08 -3.20 -0.28 1.09 1.14 -0.05 0.47 -1.72 -0.65 Operating cash flow in $ Million 536 341 541 533 583 496 697 560 528 CapEx in $ Million 587 628 741 693 787 995 807 690 763 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -51 -287 -200 -160 -204 -499 -110 -130 -235 Total Cash $ Million 787 540 564 675 992 621 885 716 528 Total Debt in $ Million 6995 7133 7487 6746 6858 6555 6571 6574 6738 Dividend per share in $ 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 434 472 487 484 487 484 484 480 478

Source: Noble Energy filings and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, And Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Total Quarterly Revenues

Noble Energy's total revenues in the first quarter decreased by 18.2% year over year to $1,052 million and down 12.1% sequentially. It was a disappointing quarter which missed the estimate, due to lower oil and gas prices. Furthermore, to add more gloom, the company announced second quarter production below analysts' estimates as well.

Adjusted net loss was $44 million, or $0.09 per share, in the first quarter of 2019, compared with a profit of $172 million, or $0.35 per share, a year earlier.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Noble Energy has an annual free cash flow negative of $974 million with a loss of $235 million in 1Q'19. It is my primary concern and shows that Noble Energy is running an oversized CapEx for much too long. It is not necessarily negative of course, and it will pay off in the future assuming that the actual spending turns into cash flow which may not happen before 2020 with the full effect of the Leviathan prospect.

The company is now paying $0.48 per share in a dividend that it cannot afford to pay. It is a cost of $229 million annually.

NBL is failing the FCF test.

3 - Net Debt Is ~$6.31 billion According to NBL (10-Q filing), the total debt is $6.837 billion with a debt-to-book capital ratio of 43%.

During first quarter 2019, we completed the following financing activities: Established a $4.0 billion commercial paper program, supported by Noble Energy’s Revolving Credit Facility; and Secured the $200 million GIP preferred equity commitment for Noble Midstream Partners, with $100 million funded during the quarter.

4 - Quarterly Production 3Q'18

In the first quarter, sales volume averaged 337K Boep/d or 30,375 Boe down 5.7% sequentially. It was the lower production since 1Q'16 as the chart above indicated and was within the forecast of 332k-347K Boe.

Production at the DJ basin rose 21% in the first quarter, while sales at the Delaware basin rose 30%. Below is the output per basin in 1Q'19:

Source: NBL

The main driver was the DJ Basin, which delivered record production due to strong drilling results with 144K Boep/d in 1Q'19.

Brent Smolik said in the conference call:

Total company sales volumes in the second quarter expected to be between 332,000 and 347,000 barrels oil equivalent, reflecting increasing U.S. Onshore volumes and essentially flat international production. Internationally, we expect our Israel volumes to be down slightly in the second quarter due to Israeli holidays and West Africa volume should increase slightly due to plant Alba maintenance, which was completed in the first quarter, right at the end of March. Full-year production and capital guidance remain unchanged.

5 - Midstream - Noble Midstream Partners LP

Another alternative that I find interesting when it comes to the dividend is Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX), which is paying a dividend yield of 7.67% now. Below is the presentation as of 1Q'19:

Source: NBL

Note: On September 15, 2016, Noble Energy formed Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX). (Processing, storage, transportation, and wholesale marketing.)

NBLX has followed NBL and corrected about 41% in one year, which is very similar to what NBL has shown while paying a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Data by YCharts

6 - Production Guidance 2019

Source: NBL (montage)

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Noble Energy's priority is to complete its expansion projects (e.g., Colombia new offshore blocks with Shell, Leviathan and Alen, etc.), by the end of 2019.

They have been costly in terms of CapEx but should accelerate the company growth rate from 5% in 2019 to between 15%-20% in 2020 and generate about $500 million in free cash flow to be able to increase the dividend and initiate a share buyback program.

Dave Stover said in the conference call:

With Leviathan now 81% complete, the project remains on time and on budget. With the platform, getting ready to set sail in the summer. Bringing Leviathan online, will provide another source of gas in the growing domestic and regional demand centers. In West Africa, the team delivered volumes above expectations. We sanction the Alen gas monetization project, which we see as the first step in creating an offshore natural gas hub in the area.

However, Noble Energy is highly dependent on oil prices, and the momentum is now turning especially detrimental, which is not a good indication for long-term accumulation.

Technical analysis (short term).

NBL experienced a negative breakout of its rising channel pattern in early May and is now sitting at its lower line support at $20.75 (Cautious accumulation could be possible depending on the oil prices, but I do not recommend it).

However, while the stock price has already corrected significantly from the $28 level (I recommend selling over 50% of your position at this level,) the stock may be subject for more selling in 2Q-3Q and NBL could eventually retest $18 (double bottom), at which point I will feel more comfortable to start a long-term position.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support. I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.