Momo: Just Not The Right Timing, Despite The 28% Upside

Earnings resulted in a boost to the stock price, but management sentiment showed a severe drop, creating a "sell the news" opportunity (at least for the short term).

Momo is nonetheless underpriced, as per discounted cash flow valuations, including my own, which puts the stock's fair value at $37.81.

Last month, on May 15, I spotted a dip-buying opportunity in Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO). Then, just before Momo’s earnings report, after having taken a deeper look into Momo for a potential earnings trade, I recommended a long position in the stock to my Exposing Earnings subscribers. Both strategies clearly paid off.

Sentiment Analysis

Now we take a deeper look at the earnings report, specifically with respect to changes in management sentiment. Sentiment has predictive validity in stock price action in the coming quarter and can be highly informative in determining whether the earnings boost/loss is fully priced in. We run a financial lexical analysis on Momo’s earnings calls to see whether we can find a significant change in the most recent quarter’s sentiment.

Notably, the company’s earnings pop was smaller than usual, and sentiment helps explain this. I found a large reduction in this quarter’s sentiment. Management was 55% less optimistic quarter over quarter and 65% less optimistic year over year.

Overall, this sentiment analysis implies a 23% reduction in excess gains, relative to the market, over the coming three months. Let’s look at some of the statements flagged - both bullish and bearish - by my analysis. My comments are added, after the forward-looking statements found in the earnings call.

“It also took longer as compared with last year for the top users to recover from the CNY weakness. That made us believe that the macro headwinds still have some lingering impact on the top-level spending in Q1.”

- This can be seen as either bullish (because the “lingering impact” is implied to be over) or bearish (because there exists “macro headwinds”). In financial lexical analysis, however, attributing a reduction in growth to things like currency issues - essentially factors outside the control of management - correlates to reduced gains in the stock price over the coming quarter. Still, while “top tippers” - or “whales” - tend to make the bulk of revenue contributors as per the Pareto principle, the mere magnitude of customer growth in Momo has allowed for year-over-year growth in financial metrics, as the long-tail (positive kurtosis) made up for the loss. This statement was flagged as bearish but can be argued to be bullish.

“The slowdown in quarterly net add in Q1 was mainly due to the negative impact from Chinese New Year, which Momo platform experiences almost every year.”

- Similar to the above statement, this explanation was attributing a growth reduction to external circumstances. This statement is a bit more interesting, because management knows of this slowdown being a seasonal one but still feels it must be discussed. Perhaps I am wrong here, but I do not often see management explain quarterly slowdowns in companies that deal with seasonal business patterns - instead, they make seasonal comparisons (e.g., “This year’s [seasonal event] generated X% more sales than that of last year). Still, one cannot deny that this quarter was net positive in Q1, up 11% year over year for active users and up 12% year for paying users.

“We do see a lot of growth opportunities in overseas markets, especially in Asia. As a Chinese social company, Tantan does have a very unique advantage in seizing these opportunities.”

- As I discussed in my last article, Tantan was (temporarily) removed from app stores by Chinese authorities for the sake of “cleaning content.” This is a (temporary) ding to Momo’s bottom line. However, the above statement shows that Momo is not abandoning this app. Rather, the company wants to expand overseas after finding success in China. Again, I think that Tantan’s pause is indeed a pause, and investors should take this as a short-term setback instead of a long-term loss.

“At the same time we’ve been strengthening our content reviewing team and beefing up our content monitoring capabilities to eradicate any non-compliant content from the platform.”

- This is bearish in that it will eat away at Momo’s margins. The company’s actions to satisfy Chinese government authorities will be net costs. And as we will see later, they have been driving away paying customers. But below, we will also see that this detour does lead to a potential bullish catalyst.

“One of the key success factors of Tantan is that we take the users are screening process extremely seriously.”

- More on Tantan’s success, Momo has engaged in a project that will both appease Chinese authorities and position the dating app as more trustworthy than even dating apps in other countries (especially important if Tantan is to expand). Tantan is engaging in photo verification for its members, which can lead to an obvious unique selling proposition: In China, where scams are commonplace, enhanced technology and security can make an app more user-friendly, private, and trustworthy. We should monitor how this project plays out, and - if successful - the project should certainly be seen as a bullish catalyst for the company, both in domestic growth and in international expansion.

“As Tang Yan and Wang Yu mentioned in their remarks, we do expect the self inspected measures that Momo and Tantan are currently undertaking to negatively affect the number of paying users on Momo and Tantan.”

- This statement is clearly negative, but there is a bright side, I believe. Tantan’s growth is exploding, adding nearly 400,000 users per month. Like any subscription model based on upselling, Tantan has multiple metrics in play. Its user growth can compensate for its conversion rate (for paying customers). The government shutdown might scare away paying users and increase the upselling friction, but this is likely temporary.

Overall, the earnings call was quite mixed. The large drop in sentiment is disproportionally due to problems with Tantan, which happens to be a huge growth driver for Momo. Sentiment has been extremely optimistic over the past few years, giving way to large losses in sentiment score, but the drop should not be dismissed. For the first time, Momo’s management is more negative than the average stock’s management.

The result of this analysis is an expectation of weak gains in the stock for the next quarter with respect to the market average.

Valuation

When you look at Momo as a growth stock, it has been an amazing story. However, the story has become much more mundane in the last year. It now is looking like the average tech growth stock, for which user growth and subscription growth (ARR) become the main metrics.

In addition, the company has now begun to take on debt. The debt-to-equity ratio is increasing as equity falls:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Still, debt is covered by its earnings, nearly 4x over, and profits from interest supercede interest payments. Thus, debt is not a concern, but the fact that the company’s net earnings have dipped after taking on debt is. In addition, net assets are increasing, which is statistically tied to reduced returns in the stock price. Below is Momo’s growth of assets:

(Source: Macrotrends)

However, there is a caveat here. If gross profits rise at a faster rate than asset growth, we typically see strong gains in the stock over this period. Momo is growing its gross profits at a rate higher than its assets growth, so if this trend persists, we should see it as bullish. Below you can see the growth in gross profits:

(Source: Macrotrends)

From a traditional cash flow perspective, Momo is indeed undervalued. Its growth is explosive, and the company seems primarily held back by temporary issues (e.g., red tape, weakness in the yuan). A traditional discounted cash flow analysis puts Momo as underpriced by over 54%:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

However, I think the trend expectations used in such models are too optimistic for the company. As management agrees, we need to remove our rose-colored glasses for a moment to address the problems in Momo. My discounted cash flow algorithm, using logarithmic growth expectations (i.e., an expectation of diminishing returns), puts the fair value of Momo at $37.81.

This is still above the current price, even after the earnings boost. This is a 28% upside for investors and should help relieve concerns that the company is overbought or overvalued after earnings. Still, according to the most recent earnings sentiment analysis, we should see weak gains over the coming quarter - and even a pullback.

Conclusion

Hence, my final call on this one is that interested investors should wait for a dip in Momo before buying in. The long-term upside is good, but short-term headwinds, especially with regard to Tantan, should give resistance to most rally attempts. Perhaps investors should wait for better news than “Momo is still growing” before buying in. Any significant dip should be worth buying, but honestly, I would wait for this Tantan stuff to blow over before committing to a long-term position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.