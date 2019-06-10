Sector ETF Week In Review For June 3-7

Let's start with the long-term view:

For most of the spring rally, tech and consumer discretionary led the pack. Now, consumer staples - Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) - holds the No. 1 spot. Its quarterly performance is very near that of the techs; the former is up 9.82 while the latter has risen 0.48. This tells us that sentiment is split fairly evenly between bulls and bears. The Nos. 3 and 4 spots are also split between bullish (consumer discretionary) and bearish (real estate) sectors.

With the exception of the XLP at the top, the one-month performance table is all defensive: utilities, real estate, staples, and health care hold the Nos. 2-5 spots. Overall performance is less positive, with only five sectors gaining since the beginning of May. Technology and consumer discretionary are off slightly for May, further indicating a move to a more defensive posture among traders.

And then we have last week's performance, which is very bullish. All nine sectors were up, and some very strongly. Basic materials led the pack, rocketing higher by slightly over 9%. Technology gained nearly 6% - a remarkable turn of events considering the entire sector is now being targeted for anti-trust violations by Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission, and Congress. Staples were the third-best-performing sector. Other defensive sectors occupy the seventh, ninth, and tenth spots on the table.

Should we take last week's performance as an indication that there has been a sea change in sentiment? Not yet. The Federal Reserve's potentially dovish turn was the primary reason for the rally. Think of this as the "Powell Put." But that shift in strategy is based on weaker fundamental data. The BLS issued a very weak employment report on Friday, which not only supported the Fed's shift to a more dovish stance but also hinted that the underlying economy was perhaps weaker than previously thought. The weak news doesn't stop there. International PMI indexes from Markit Economics were just barely positive, and they contained numerous reports of weak data in exports, new orders, and trade. Other central banks are noting a general weakness in data and acting accordingly.

Let's turn to a few charts to see how various sectors look. I'll start with technology, or Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK):

Technology comprises over 20% of SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and 40% of the PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ). An argument could be made that as goes technology, so go the markets. Tech sold off in May, eventually falling to the 200-day EMA - a standard technical move. Last week, prices rallied strongly; the chart printed several strong bars and the MACD gave a buy signal. Prices are also above the EMAs, which will pull the averages higher. The drawback to the chart is weak volume - but also remember there is no such thing as a perfect chart. This is a good chart. Next week, it needs to follow through. Basic materials - Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) - had a tremendous week, rallying nearly 10% on incredibly high volume. Thank the FOMC's statement that they may be considering a rate cut. The materials sector, like the utilities space, is heavily dependent on interest rates for capital expenditures. Lower rates are a net plus for the sector. However, I wouldn't expect this rally to continue. Basic materials also have extensive international trade exposure. The current trade-negative environment will probably depress this sector soon.

Turning to the more defensive sectors, you'll see there is still plenty of technical strength.

Consumer staples also rallied strongly last week after having sold off with the broader market in the week prior. Prices are now just shy of a 52-week high. Volume was marginally higher last week when the MACD gave a buy signal. Prices remain above all the moving averages and the MACD has plenty of upside room to run.

Last week, utilities - Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) - also advanced on slightly higher volume and are likewise near a 52-week high. Prices are above all the EMAs and the MACD is in the lower half of its panel, meaning it has plenty of room to move higher.

While last week was a good week for more aggressive sectors, defensive areas of the market also performed well. And their respective charts are still bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.