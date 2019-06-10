Setbacks At Tencent And JD.Com, While The New Economy Index Signals Tech Weakness

The Mastercard Caixin BBD New Economy Index saw a contraction from the previous month's reading. However,the monthly entry-level salaries of the New Economy sectors rose to a new record high.

JD.com acknowledged the closing of its office in Australialess than 15 months after the opening. Itwas also reportedly planning to reduce its workforce at 7Fresh amidst speculation of its divestment.

Troubles at Tencent's investee company, China Literature, could be a sign that the social media and gaming giant is perhaps not as almighty as it appears to be.

Tencent is planning to release itsmobile version of Call of Duty to international markets. The company will do well to learn from its lessons launching “Arena of Valor".

With President Trump in Europe after firing his tariff shots at Mexico, media attention shifted away from the US-China 'trade war'. The Chinese finally had a moment to catch a breather. On the other hand, bargain hunters got busy and sent the share prices of many China-based companies up for the week. The defiant note belted out by China's central banker drummed up support for the Chinese economy. The Chinese tech sector was not left out, riding on both the country-specific recovery wave as well as the broader market speculative rebound on possible Federal Reserve rate cut this year.

"[W]e have plenty of room in interest rates, we have plenty of room in required reserve ratio rate, and also for the fiscal, monetary policy toolkit, I think the room for adjustment is tremendous." - People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I find the top constituents of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) to be more relevant to the sector (CQQQ, FXI). Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for convenient references in the subsequent sections.

Lacking significant company-specific drivers, the larger names found themselves moving roughly in unison with one another. Apart from JD.com (JD) and NetEase (NTES) whose share prices appreciated around 4 percent for the week, the rest of the stocks were more ho-hum. It is perhaps not a coincidence that both stocks earned the same favorable ratings derived from three separate mechanisms. Subscribers of Seeking Alpha Essentials will be able to see the detailed breakdown of metrics that generated the quant ratings.

Having alternate perspectives help investors to be more discerning. For instance, those researching on Baidu (BIDU) and reading Wall Street reports or articles from Seeking Alpha authors might want to take a second look at the Chinese search giant when becoming aware of its 'Very Bearish' quant rating.

The quant rating provides a contrasting take on Baidu as compared to the more optimistic sell side and SA authors who came out in full force defending its disappointing Q1 2019 and accompanying outlook guidance. Note that the overall score is measured against other stocks in the sector and the grade for each category is allocated based on the relative average. In other words, according to the scoring, there are perhaps other peer stocks more worthy of investment than Baidu at this point.

Setbacks and Challenges of the Chinese Internet Companies

Regular readers of this column know that I am in awe with the rapid transformation of the Chinese economy enabled by all the highly enterprising internet companies. They can hardly be accused of copying 'western' innovations in many areas as the populous country has unique needs and operating environment that require specific solutions. Nevertheless, no companies and management teams are without flaws and striving to be balanced in my reporting, I will highlight instances of weaknesses at some of the largest digital tech players.

Tencent's Missteps In Overseas Gaming Push

Games companies like Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) have had a tough one year due to a drought of game approvals. Last year, the Chinese government clamped down hard on games with objectionable contents such as those involving violence and sex. Furthermore, there were deep concerns over the fast-rising incidents of myopia among the youths, with extended software-based gameplay ostensibly one of the key drivers.

While the regulators appeared to relent early this year, they have been rather inconsistent in their stances thereafter, sending mixed signals to the industry. As such, Tencent reckoned it has to venture overseas to reduce its huge exposure to the Chinese gaming market. Of course, the move could also help augment its sagging revenue growth.

Tencent's effort is reflected in the huge surge in its international mobile game revenue. IHS Markit (INFO) reported that Tencent and its peer NetEase (NTES), another Chinese gaming giant, collectively achieved $472 million worth of mobile games net revenue outside of China in 2018, a five-fold increase from the previous year.

Source: IHS Markit

According to app performance tracking company Priori Data, the mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole, saw its global net revenue jumped to more than $60 million in May, a new record since its launch and doubling its January takings. Tencent is a part owner of PUBG Corporation and the duo collaborated in developing the international mobile version of the online multiplayer battle royale game.

Source: IHS Markit

Emboldened by the success of PUBG, Tencent now plans to release its mobile version of the blockbuster Call of Duty game to markets from the U.S. and Europe to Latin America. The Call of Duty franchise is a first-person shooter video game published by Activision Blizzard (ATVI).

Hopefully, Tencent does not repeat its mistakes made two years ago when it first ventured overseas in a big way with an adaptation of its hugely popular mobile game “Honour of Kings”. Reuters reported recently that the international version, called “Arena of Valor”, has struggled to gain traction in Europe and North America. Despite costly promotional events - one of the tournaments cost $4.5 million - the game attracted just 100,000 daily active users in Europe and 150,000 in North America.

In what is reminiscent of giant e-retailer Amazon's (AMZN) stumbles in China, Tencent was said to be committing the same mistake of having hubris get in the way of appreciating local conditions as it expanded outside of China. IHS Markit senior research analyst for games Cui Chenyu opined that Tencent's inability to compete overseas was due to its lack of distribution channels and 'experience in user demographics'. For instance, high-speed 4G internet connections, a prerequisite for complex mobile games like Arena of Valor, was not as prevalent in Europe and the United States as compared with China.

Interestingly, Palo Alto-based Vincent Gao, the overseas marketing director for Tencent’s TiMi Studio Group and Arena of Valor, vehemently refuted Reuters' findings that the game’s marketing team for Europe and the United States was 'disbanded'. He claimed that Tencent never had a team based in Europe in the first place and there were plans to hire more developers in America.

In addition, while the modified battle royale genre game was not well received in the western world, Arena of Valor brought in nearly eight times more revenue from Asian countries (Vietnam, Taiwan, and Thailand) than Europe and the U.S. combined. Regardless, I believe there is some truth in the Reuters' discovery and Tencent would do well to absorb the lessons from its international launch of Arena of Valor in improving its future global ventures.

Source: Bloomberg, SensorTower

Troubles at Tencent's investee company, one of its most valuable, China Literature Ltd. (OTCPK:CHLLF)(OTC:CHLLY), could also be a sign that the social media and gaming giant is perhaps not as almighty as it appears to be, at least in its capacity as a 'big brother'. Despite having Tencent as a backer, China Literature is now trading at nearly half its initial public offering price and just a fraction of its debut price in November 2017.

China Literature latest tumble came after local authorities reportedly put Beijing Jinjiang Networking Technology Co., of which it is a half-owner, under investigation for allegedly spreading obscene content. The incident was hot on the heels of an earlier 'take-down' demand by the Shanghai city government on a website it operated due to the presence of “vulgar and pornographic” materials.

JD.com Beating A Retreat

JD.com is another internet titan experiencing some headwinds in its overseas foray. The Chinese e-retailing giant acknowledged the closing of its office in Australia less than 15 months after the opening. Despite having the support of the Victorian government, operations at the Melbourne office ended up been 'integrated' into the business in China.

JD.com was also reportedly planning to reduce its workforce at its brick-and-mortar fresh food store chain 7Fresh, though the company would shrewdly do so after its busy 618 Shopping Festival. Despite earlier stating a growth plan of opening 5,000 of such offline stores in China, JD.com reportedly is intending to sell off its stake in 7Fresh. The figure can hardly be considered unrealistic with JD.com having previously announced its target to open one million (now, that's ambitious!) JD-branded convenience stores by 2022.

Nevertheless, it is unknown just how credible the supposed developments are, given that 7Fresh had just launched a new store in Beijing on May 30. 7Fresh itself has also denied the layoffs and sale by its parent. It seems unfathomable that with JD.com's expertise and superior logistics capabilities was unable to give 7Fresh the edge to exceed over its rivals. TechCrunch had just a few months back waxed lyrical about how 'futuristic' 7Fresh stores were and perhaps more so than Amazon's equivalent.

Downsizing is not new to JD.com. In February, the e-commerce giant confirmed media reports on its plans to lay off its 'least productive' senior managers. Two months later, JD.com went one step further, threatening to fire employees that exhibited undesirable behavior across the board, as it sought to reduce the staff strength by as much as 8 percent. The behaviors that were not tolerated were: arrogance, complacency, overspending on expenses and failing to deliver on initiatives.

New Economy Index Signaling Weakness In The Tech Sector

The Mastercard Caixin BBD New Economy Index ('NEI') saw a contraction from the previous month's reading. The monthly NEI reports, compiled by Caixin Insight Group and Chinese big-data research firm BBD, in collaboration with the National School of Development at Peking University, are more telling of the state of the Chinese internet sector than the closely watched broader market Caixin PMIs.

Among the 10 tracked asset-light industries, the new information technology (new IT) industry saw its contribution share shrunk significantly to 8.3 percent in May 2019. It would be prudent to wait another month or so to see if the diminished importance is a trend as the previous times such abrupt changes happened, they proved to be ephemeral.

Source: Mastercard Caixin BBD

What is perhaps comforting from the May survey was that the monthly entry-level salaries of the New Economy sectors rose to a new record high of RMB10,776 ($1,559) per month. Nothing says it better than higher wages in indicating a healthy hiring scene. This is in spite of the headline-grabbing layoffs we have read quite a bit about in the past months.

Source: Mastercard Caixin BBD

For The More Adventurous

For those who have a greater stomach for volatility and risks, the smaller players are for you. While the larger names saw their price movements in a narrow range of less than 6 percent (JD.com at 4.04 percent on the positive end versus Ctrip.com at -1.76 percent on the opposite end), the smaller caps had a gap three times wider at 17.3 percent (Momo (MOMO) up 10.77 percent against a 6.52 percent decline at Bitauto (BITA)).

With the past week's decline, car marketplace app operator Bitauto has lost all its post-earnings gains. Bitauto had in end-May reported Q1 2019 results that surpassed consensus estimates on both EPS and revenue.

Market Outlook

On Monday, June 10, we have Tencent Music (TME) seeing an expiration of its IPO lockup. The next day, June 11, Luckin Coffee (LK), a rapidly expanding chain of coffee shops in China, will see the end of its quiet period. While essentially running a brick-and-mortar shop format, Luckin Coffee is relying on technology to provide it with the edge to compete against Starbucks (SBUX). Its operating margin is said to be much lower than the latter thanks to smaller store sizes.

Customers of Luckin Coffee have to order whatever they want via its dedicated phone app. People patronize their stores solely for their coffee fix, rather than hanging around like Starbucks customers do, as Luckin Coffee doesn't offer any seats or tables! Their storefronts are sleekly designed, offering no hint that their products are inferior to Starbucks in any way.

Source: ALT Perspective

On the macro front, the calendar is busy with data releases. On Monday, we have the trade and foreign exchange reserves numbers on tap. On Tuesday, the vehicle sales growth is worthy of attention given that as of April 2019, vehicles sales in China had fallen 10 consecutive months. Will we finally see growth turning positive for May? On Wednesday, we have inflation figures. We end the week with retail sales updates and the M2 money supply situation for May.

