Liquidia Technologies: Targeting Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Using Proprietary Drug Particle Generating Platform

LQDA is up against United Therapeutics in the PAH market - but it claim its drug is better.

Ordinarily Avisol wouldn't be interested in a company like Liquidia (LQDA): our reasons - targeting a competitive 505(B)(2) pathway, facing competition from Big Pharma United Therapeutics (UTHR), which just recently closed an attractive deal with LQDA's major small pharma competitor MannKind (MNKD) the inhaler expert, unhappy cash position, highly differentiated market with stiff competition from approved and pipeline products...and so on. But a few positives stand out - trial results were very satisfactory, with almost assured approval, there are major upcoming catalysts, Big Pharma has taken an interest in the form of GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK), the Gates Foundation is a stakeholder, insiders are buying, funds have increased their stake...and stock is trading near 52-week lows. This sums up the pros and cons succinctly, and taking it all in balance, we believe a small speculative investment might just be what the doctor orders.

Catalyst

Lead drug candidate LIQ861 has an ongoing phase 3 trial in pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH, with PK data due mid-2019. This is the nearest major catalyst for the company. NDA filing will be done by year end. NDA will follow the 505(B)(2) pathway because LIQ861 is basically an advanced inhaled formulation of treprostinil, which has been in the market for years. So the company step-jumped from a phase 1 to a phase 3 trial directly, and even the phase 3 trial will mainly aim to show the pharmacokinetics of the drug, or how well the PRINT technology makes the drug available in deep lungs.

Previous trial data

LQDA has already announced top-line data from its pivotal phase 3 INSPIRE trial in PAH patients. The trial met its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability of LIQ861 at the two-month timepoint. The study had 109 patients, with 101 of them completing two months of the study. LIQ861 was evaluated at doses up to 150mcg capsules, which is twice the approved dose of the competing drug from UTHR, Tyvaso. From the press release:

"Reported treatment-emergent adverse events ("TEAEs") were mostly mild to moderate in nature. The most common TEAEs reported with LIQ861 in ≥4% of PAH patients were cough (33%), headache (18%), throat irritation (14%), dizziness (10%), diarrhea (8%), oropharyngeal pain (6%), nausea (6%) dyspnea (6%), flushing (6%) and chest discomfort (5%). These observations are consistent with the safety data at the two-week time point reported on January 7, 2019. Of the TEAEs observed, most were reported during the first two weeks of initial exposure and occurred in patients previously naïve to prostacyclin-based therapy in which LIQ861 was added to oral therapy."

Execution

The company has a market cap of $179.34M, a cash balance of $40.03M as of the December quarter, and burn is -31.83M. So there's an imminent risk of dilution ahead.

Here's a chart showing recent insider buy/sells:

And here's a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Competition

LIQ861 is an inhaled form of treprostinil, which is itself a synthetic analog of prostacyclin. Treprostinil is sold as Remodulin for infusion, Orenitram for oral, and Tyvaso for inhalation - all marketed by United Therapeutics. Besides treprostinil, a number of other medications are used in the large $3.7bn PAH market. However, LIQ861's main competition among approved drugs is Tyvaso, which is also an inhaled form of treprostinil. This is a $1.4bn US market per the company. 80% of the inhaled prostacyclin market is held by Tyvaso; another 20% by Iloprost or Ventavis from Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF). Some of its key issues are as follows:

Among pipeline drugs, Insmed has an inhaled treprostinil prodrug called INS1009 which is trying to address some of the "current limitations of existing inhaled prostanoid therapies such as dosing frequency and a decreased amount of drug administered, which may lead to greater tolerability." UTHR itself has ralinepag, licensed from Arena (ARNA), and Tyvaso Technosphere, licensed from MannKind (MNKD), both of which will compete with Tyvaso itself. Besides, it has a whole host of delivery devices in the pipeline for the same drug. So, while LQDA's PRINT technology would give it some advantages: higher dose levels, deeper lung delivery - these pipeline products will level the playing field. Only good news is that since LIQ861 is nearing an NDA, it has around a year's lead over most competing pipeline products.

The company sums up some of the limitations of available prostacyclin therapies and how LIQ861 can do better:

Risks

LQDA is very low in cash, and there's going to be imminent dilution in the next few months unless it can manage non-dilutive funds from somewhere. This cash balance is not going to last the company through approval and marketing stages. This is count one.

Count two, as I have said before, is the highly differentiated PAH market, even the PAH treprostinil inhaler market itself. There are approved products, and there are pipeline products claiming to be better than approved products - just like LIQ861 claims. So this is a difficult market, although LQDA is in the lead among pipeline products.

Opinion

We already provided the gist of our opinion in the introductory paragraph. The main hurdle to an investment is the highly differentiated market in PAH, with a competing drug that's perhaps just marginally less efficient than LIQ861, but which commands a huge market. The same company has other advanced drugs in development, as has at least another competitor. So, this is a strongly competitive market.

On the other hand, this is a miniscule company with a new particle generating technology whose proof of concept is this PAH indication. If it succeeds in getting approval, then irrespective of how much revenue it generates, its platform will gain some considerable value. Keeping that in mind, we believe a small initial investment may not be a bad idea.

