How Target Changed The Narrative

Source: mikekim.com

Retailers have gotten hammered this earnings season. Some missed revenue and earnings projections, while others may have disappointed on same-store sales or online results. Target (TGT) bucked the trend in its most recent quarter, delivering a revenue and earnings beat. TGT is up over 20% post-earnings. The stock is up partly due to hopes of a Fed rate cut. Target changed the narrative, at least for now.

Digital Sales Were Stellar

Revenue for Q1 2019 was $17.6 billion, up by mid-single digits Y/Y. The sales growth was solid given Target's scale and large share of sales through physical stores. It compared favorably to Walmart (WMT), which delivered about 1% sales growth in its most recent quarter. Both Target and Walmart continue to make the transition from bricks and mortar to digital sales. Both companies have fought not to cede the digital space to Amazon (AMZN), which is commendable.

Target's comparable sales growth was 4.8%, outpacing the 3.0% comparable sales growth in the year earlier period. Based on sales channel, comparable sales grew 2.7% in stores and 42.0% via the digital platform. The continued strength in digital sales connotes Target has proven it can reach consumers wherever they prefer to buy product. Over 40% of its comparable sales growth came via the digital channel, up from about 37% in the year earlier period. Still, Target is not what I would call a digital company. It only receives about 7% of its total revenue online. This also connotes that the digital platform has more room to grow. This is a good thing.

Bricks and mortar stores have also embraced the concept of making the consumer shopping experience as convenient as possible. Walmart, Bed Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and Best Buy (BBY) all allow customers to make purchases via their digital platforms and then pick up in-store. Target is also expanding its physical locations in urban areas, which could make it even more convenient (and cost effective for Target) for online customers to pick up purchases at physical locations. Same day options such as Drive-up, in-store pickup and Shipt, Target's same day delivery platform, appear to be hits with customers. For an annual fee, Shipt offers same-day delivery from Target and other retailers across the country. These options could allow the company to provide delivery service on par with that of Amazon.

Operating Income Margins Improved

The narrative this earnings season is even when retailers grow sales, they oftentimes have to sacrifice margins. This was not necessarily the case for Target. Gross margin was 30.5%, down 20 basis points versus the year earlier period. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $5.4 billion, up 4% Y/Y. Supply chain costs, digital fulfillment and the efforts to make shopping more convenient pressured gross margin.

SG&A expense was 20.8% of total revenue, down 30 basis points versus the year earlier period. The improvement was driven by cost efficiencies in technology and the timing of certain marketing expenses versus last year. Overall, Target's cost containment efforts were stellar. Operating income margin improved 20 basis points to 6.4.%. On a dollar basis, operating income was $1.1 billion, up 9% Y/Y. Growth in operating income outstripped growth in revenue, which likely got TGT bulls excited. The company is making the right investments in its digital infrastructure to grow revenue, yet is containing others costs in order to improve margins.

Conclusion

I previously assumed revenue growth would come at the expense of margins. That was not the case. Target may have changed the narrative. TGT is up by 11% Y/Y, but its rapid rise post-earnings was likely aided by talks of a Fed rate cut. I would rather wait until chatter of rate cuts and trade disputes end before considering an investment. I rate the stock a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.