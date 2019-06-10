E-Mini 500 S&P: Is This A Bull Or Bear Trap?

The alternative is that if the price closes below 2866, it activates a bearish trend momentum and the target is the buy 1 (B1) level of 2847.

The VC PMI daily signals is telling us that if the market runs up on Monday to 2895, to take profits off the table.

With the market closing above the average price or the mean, the trend momentum is bullish for next week.

In our last report published on Seeking Alpha, the sell 2 (S2) level for the E-mini S&P 500 was at 2872. The market was at 2830. The market continued the uptrend and reached a high of 2886.25. Our anticipated target last week was 2872. The weekly range was 2812-2872. The Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) artificial intelligence identifies the area of supply or resistance in red.

E-Mini Bullish Next Week

(Chart Courtesy: TD Ameritrade)

The E-mini reached 2886.25 and reverted down to close at about 2877.50, and as we come into this week, we are looking at the average price to be 2866. With the market closing above the average price or the mean, the trend momentum is bullish for next week.

The fact that the price closed above 2866 activates the sell 1 (S1) level target on the daily analysis of 2895 as we come into next week. The S1 level we have identified for Monday is 2895-2915. This area shown in red identifies the potentially most probable area where the price will begin to attract sellers or supply.

The VC PMI daily signals are telling us that if the market runs up on Monday to 2895, the trend momentum is bullish. The target is 2895 to go neutral and then to take profits at that point. Then, you would wait for the market to identify the next trigger point. The two levels of 2895 and 2915 are the two levels where you want to lock in some profits and wait for the next trigger point. If the market runs up into the 2895 area to 2915, and it comes down to close below 2895 or 2915 after the test using the 15-minute bar close, it will trigger a short signal either from 2915 or 2895.

The Alternative: Bearish

The alternative is that if the price closes below 2866, it will activate a bearish trend momentum and the target is the buy 1 (B1) level of 2847. If the price comes down and closes below 2866, it will activate the B1 and buy 2 (B2) levels of the area of support or demand. The B1 price of 2847 gives you a 90% probability that if the price confirms the reversion from there, it will 90% of the time revert back to 2866. If the price completes the S1 structure of 2895, you take profits, go neutral and wait.

If the price closes below 2895, it activates the target below of 2866, which is the mean. The VC PMI artificial intelligence provides a definite structure for you to come in next week to serve as a GPS for your trading. The VC PMI gives you buy and sell signals of where exactly to buy and sell.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets," "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor-Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic Mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate and highly predictive trading system.

Mean reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it's between 90% (Sell 1 or Buy 1 level) and 95% (Sell 2 or Buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure which price levels traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. The price closing above the S2 level indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean, and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly or monthly average.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.