Weekly Review Of Master Limited Partnership CEFs: The U.S. Oil Fund Fell More Than 8%

Introduction

The past trading week was quite rough for the MLP sector. The leading benchmarks finished with great losses. Statistically there are no overvalued funds. The Z-scores reached new lows which begin to look quite tempting for "Long" positions. The NAV/Price spreads are also extremely wide at the moment. We have only one closed-end fund which is trading at a premium.

The News

Over the past week, there was no news that could affect the sector's performance:

Source: finance.yahoo.com

The Benchmark

The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) finished the trading week at negative territory. On Monday, the ETF fell by almost a percent compared to its previous closing price. The week was quite volatile but with a normal trading volume. AMLP is now hovering around its support level and it will be quite interesting to see if it is going to break through. On a weekly basis, the fund fell with $0.16 per share.

Source: barchart.com - AMLP Daily Chart (6 months)

In the past trading week, we witnessed the so-called 'free fall' in the US Oil Fund (USO). The last two trading session were quite rough for the oil ETF. On Friday, the fund closed at a price of $11.10 per share. On a weekly basis, this is a loss of $1.13 per share.

Source: barchart.com - USO Daily Chart (6 months)

1. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Today the statistical results are quite lower than our last article which is pretty normal having in mind the current market conditions. The highest Z-score today is -1.50. The Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) is the most 'overvalued' closed-end fund among all in the group. The CEF has the highest result in the group but it is definitely undervalued in the frames of this metric. And if we take a look on the right, we will see that despite its score NDP currently trades at quite a high premium.

The First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) is second in the table. FPL has a negative Z-score of -4.10 and trades at a wide discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the most undervalued closed-end funds in the sector. Of course, this is only in the frames of this metric.

As usual, the most undervalued CEF is the Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF). The fund has historically low Z-score of -18.50. During the past week, it even broke through its yearly lows. Currently, SRF has a Z-score which is 10 points lower than the average for the sector. Its discount is at record lows as well.

The Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO) has a negative Z-score of -12.40. During the past trading week, FMO broke its support level of $10.00 per share finishing at a price of $9.79 per share: Source: barchart.com - FMO Daily Chart (6 months)

The average Z-score in the sector is -8.59.

3. 5-Year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the closed-end funds with higher yields based on net asset value. A combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates. Clearly, we do not have a positive result from any of the funds.

The average return on NAV in this time frame is -9.70%.

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

The lack of CEFs trading at a premium is not something new to the sector. As usual, today the only fund trading at a premium is the Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP). Currently, NDP trades at a 24.58% premium. Beneath we can see where the other funds stand compared to NDP: Source: cefdata.com

At the moment, NDP is getting close to its 52-week high:

Source: CEFConnect.com

But let us look at the net asset value which has hit a new low during the past week. Currently, NDP's NAV is $5.94 per share. The wide spread creates quite a spread which in the case is - 24.58%. Having in mind that the fund is statistically undervalued and the NAV is falling to new lows, I would suggest NDP as a "Short" candidate. Below we can see how the fund ended the week:

Source: barchart.com - NDP Daily Chart (6 months)

5.Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the widest NAV/Price spreads. The fund with the lowest result is once again the Cushing Energy Income Fund. SRF has a discount of 18.13%:

Source: CEFConnect.com

As we can easily see, the fund has hit new 52-week lows. The net asset value however is quite stable compared to the CEF's price:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average discount in the sector is -7.07%.

Judging by the results of the above CEFs and the average discount in the sector, these funds are a potential "Buy." Of course, we are only scratching the surface here.

6. Highest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

Despite the fact that the sector does not provide positive returns to its investors, it is definitely not the same thing with leverage - as we can see above.

The average effective leverage of the sector is 28.50%.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

Of course, leverage is a double-edged sword because it might look great when the company is achieving great results and distributing big returns, but when it starts to sink, things start to get a little bit gloomy, I would say. What I mean is that the higher debt brings a bigger risk.

8. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

Most of the fixed-income investors are drawn to closed-end funds because of their relatively high distribution rates. However, for me, the distribution rate of a fund is not the most important metric to look at. For long-term investors, a CEF's total return is far more important than its distribution rate. Often, income-seeking investors become enamored with a CEF's distribution rate. They lose sight of the share price return.

9. Lowest Distribution Rate Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on price for the sector is 11.55% and the average yield on net asset value is 8.60%.

Conclusion

The sector is quite undervalued at the moment. We see low Z-sores and wide discounts. Some funds are heading to the levels at which were before December. The leading benchmarks are shaken as well. For me, the time is too risky for investing in the sector. We have only one fund which is statistically overvalued. I would definitely wait for an opportunity to enter "Short" on NDP.

Note: This article was originally published on June 2, 2019, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

