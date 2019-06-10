Selecta Biosciences: Key Takeaways From Jefferies Management Meeting

I attended Selecta Biosciences' (SELB) management presentation and breakout Q&A session at the recent annual Jefferies healthcare investor conference. The CEO sounded very confident in the pipeline, including their competitive advantage of SEL-212 vs. Krystexxa. The stock is beaten down since SEL-212 response in chronic refractory gout did not meet investors' high expectations of 80 pct or more response, even at 66%; it is still higher than Krystexxa's 44%. Another reason the stock is beaten down is that Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) started a study combining Krystexxa and low dose methotrexate in chronic refractory gout last year which may increase Krystexxa's response. However, methotrexate has side effects like liver toxicity and the combination is contraindicated in chronic kidney disease which is seen in severe gout patients. SEL-212 can be used in chronic kidney disease patients too and spares the side effects seen with methotrexate. A head to head trial comparing SEL-212 vs. Krystexxa is ongoing and the results will be announced within next 12 months. I believe in the management's statement that SEL-212 is a safer option with good response rate in chronic refractory gout compared to Krystexxa + methotrexate.

The management also is confident in the potential of ImmuTor in gene therapy. They have already shown the efficacy of ImmuTor with repeated gene therapy in animal studies which no one has shown before. Persistence questions remain with gene therapy and repeat dose of gene therapy may be needed in some cases, for example in children which have rapid growing cells. Many companies are using prophylactic steroids, but unlike steroids, ImmuTor prevents the formation of antibodies which cause the immune response. The management even has other applications of ImmuTor in mind like combining with CAR-T or monoclonal antibodies (since immune response with these therapies can reduce efficacy and persistence). I believe in the management that a huge potential market opportunity exists for ImmuTor.

The CEO, Carten Brunn, was the Head of Pharmaceuticals for Americas at Bayer and is betting his career on Selecta Biosciences, which adds to my conviction.

Overall, the stock is so beaten down here that it appears to have little downside. Investors are completely discounting the pipeline as if SEL-212 and ImmuTor are completely out of equation. Selecta is competing with a bigger rival Horizon Pharma in chronic refractory gout, but even if they occupy 20-30% of this $1B/year market, they have a huge revenue opportunity. I believe even in a very conservative scenario, SEL-212 can achieve $200M in annual sales (vs. $750M/year for Krystexxa despite its lower efficacy). Compared to that, the company's market cap is just $93M with cash reserves of $33M which are enough for next 12 months. With $200M in annual sales, the stock could reach a market cap of $800M in few years, thus showing a multibagger potential.

Biggest key takeaway: The new CEO is very confident in the pipeline and does not consider Krystexxa as a big competition.

Reiterating Buy rating on the common stock at this beaten down level. Buy when there is blood on the streets. PT $15 in 3-4 year time frame with target 1-1.5% allocation.

Investors should also consider the risks like clinicians may use Krystexxa and methotrexate combo over SEL-212 and my projected revenue may not be achieved. ImmuTor may not find significant use in gene therapy trials. The company also needs to raise more cash next year to fund its operations and significant capital may be needed before any products make it to the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SELB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure:

Disclaimer: This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. This article is published for educational purpose. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment. Investing in equities, especially biotech stocks has the risk of significant losses and may not be suitable for all investors. While the sources of information and data in this article have been checked, their accuracy cannot be completely guaranteed.