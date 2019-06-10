Fitbit: Reading The Tea Leaves

Quarterly numbers are inherently backward-looking. If you just rely on quarterly results to make investment decisions, you're handicapping yourself, as future results will be dependent on the business's operations after that quarter.

Fitbit (FIT) has been plagued by stagnating revenue and many quarterly losses since its IPO, and the stock is currently trading at near all-time lows and well off its IPO price.

Data by YCharts

The main reason for this poor performance has been Fitbit's reliance on episodic sales from hardware revenue. When the company controlled the majority of the tracker market, as it enjoyed a first-mover advantage, this was not problematic - FIT experienced healthy margins and prodigious revenue growth. However, as the tracker market became more competitive and smartwatch sales began to cannibalize tracker sales, FIT was placed in a tough solution.

To counter this, management prudently decided to shift the company's business model in two paramount ways. First, FIT successfully pivoted towards the smartwatch market, and that now accounts for more than half of its revenue. The second pivot is still in progress. FIT is currently in the process of trying to establish a recurring revenue stream business model so it won't be as reliant on hardware sales.

(Source: Fitbit.com)

However, establishing a software-based business model takes some time and can take a while before it catches on. The upside, however, is that margins are wide, and each additional sale does not cost anything. This type of higher-margin, recurring revenue stream is what Wall Street salivates over.

As my previously articles have discussed, FIT is aiming to generate subscription revenue by offering certain services, such as coaching and sleep apnea tracking, among others. It has been having discussions with insurance companies, health systems and employers for quite some time, and I believe FIT is going to launch certain coaching services in select cities very soon.

My belief that this coaching service is coming soon is bolstered by the fact that the company is hiring health coaches in Texas, Boston and San Francisco. Below is a screen shot from FIT's career page:

(Source: Fitbit.com)

Below are the primary responsibilities for these positions. Essentially, these coaches will assist Fitbit users with monitoring and tracking health data and providing coaching to get the users towards their goals. I envision a system where someone is struggling with weight loss and a coach will be able to message them tips and tricks to assist them throughout their weight loss journey. The positions say that the job requires managing "an active caseload of >300 participants at a time, with primarily digital and some telephonic interactions."

If FIT is able to have success with this, the company could have an exceptionally profitable platform created where it acts as an intermediary and has coaches assisting clients and just provides the tools to make the interactions happen. This business model certainly has hockey stick-type potential. Further, if coaches are able to assist their clients, employers and health insurance companies would be floored to pay a monthly fee for this. Imagine the cost savings for an insurance company if a $20 a month fee prevents someone from developing diabetes, which would require numerous doctors appointments as well as costly medicine.

(Source: Fitbit.com)

On top of this, FIT is hiring sales directors in these markets to bring employers, health systems and health plans onto the platform. Hiring dedicated sales people for this business model is very important, as "enterprise" sales typically require a dedicated sales person to meet with these companies. Furthermore, having a dedicated person to each account will ensure a higher chance of continuity, with the enterprise being able to communicate concerns and feedback to an actual person to ensure the product is fitting their needs.

On top of setting up the platform with dedicated sales individuals, FIT is hiring data scientists to ensure there is data to back up these products. Having data to show that there is the ROI for these products is essential for enterprise sales - a company needs to have a justification to take on this cost.

Conclusion

Although FIT has not been able to generate much by the way of software sales yet, I believe it has been laying the ground work and we will see recurring revenue streams being formed in the coming quarters. It is possible that other entrants will pivot in the same manner and FIT may not have success in this new endeavor. However, with FIT currently trading with a market capitalization around $1.1 billion and $644 million in cash, and with no debt on its balance sheet, I believe it represents an asymmetric risk/reward investment opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.