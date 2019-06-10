Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 9

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Cracker Barrel Old Country (CBRL) 7/18 8/5 1.25 1.3 4.00% 9.95% 17 Donaldson Company (DCI) 6/12 6/28 0.19 0.21 10.53% 2.38% 33 Tiffany & Company (TIF) 6/19 7/10 0.55 0.58 5.45% 4.97% 17

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday June 10 (Ex-Div 6/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 7/3 0.5 No Change 164.07 1.22% 15 SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 6/20 0.33 No Change 53.84 1.23% 28 Steris plc (STE) 6/28 0.34 No Change 138.02 0.99% 14

Tuesday June 11 (Ex-Div 6/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Best Buy Corp. (BBY) 7/5 0.5 No Change 63.72 3.14% 16 Donaldson Company (DCI) 6/28 0.21 Increase 49.14 1.71% 33 Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) 6/27 0.25 Increase 77.41 1.29% 12 Mercury General Corp. (MCY) 6/27 0.6275 No Change 60.04 4.18% 32 MDU Resources (MDU) 7/1 0.2025 No Change 25.7 3.15% 28 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) 6/27 0.197 No Change 17.12 4.60% 10

Wednesday June 12 (Ex-Div 6/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Albemarle Corp. (ALB) 7/1 0.3675 No Change 69.08 2.13% 25 Atrion Corp. (ATRI) 6/28 1.35 No Change 877.47 0.62% 16 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) 7/3 0.485 No Change 131.02 1.48% 12 Community Bank System (CBU) 7/10 0.38 No Change 63.76 2.38% 26 Comerica Inc. (CMA) 7/1 0.67 No Change 70.14 3.82% 10 Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) 7/5 0.405 Increase 93.76 1.73% 16 Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 6/28 1.08 No Change 116 3.72% 15 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 6/28 0.9 Increase 109.48 3.29% 10 Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) 6/28 0.21 No Change 38.73 2.17% 12 Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) 6/28 0.2875 No Change 41.51 2.77% 10 Coca-Cola Company (KO) 7/1 0.4 No Change 51.49 3.11% 57 Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) 7/15 0.4 Increase 37.92 4.22% 48 Altria Group Inc. (MO) 7/10 0.8 No Change 51.38 6.23% 49 NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) 6/28 0.575 No Change 73.19 3.14% 15 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 7/12 0.65 No Change 79.31 3.28% 10 Prosperity Bancshares (PB) 7/1 0.41 No Change 67.17 2.44% 20 RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) 6/28 0.34 No Change 176.35 0.77% 24 Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO) 6/28 0.675 No Change 42.26 6.39% 10 Telephone & Data Sys. (TDS) 6/28 0.165 No Change 30.18 2.19% 45 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 6/28 0.76 No Change 105.69 2.88% 33 United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 7/1 0.34 No Change 37.24 3.65% 44 UGI Corp. (UGI) 7/1 0.3 Increase 53.71 2.23% 32 Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) 7/3 0.275 No Change 81.95 1.34% 16 Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) 6/28 0.45 No Change 41.78 4.31% 10 Xcel Energy (XEL) 7/20 0.405 No Change 59.43 2.73% 16

Thursday June 13 (Ex-Div 6/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS) 7/1 0.0875 No Change 3.4 10.29% 10 Community Trust Banc. (CTBI) 7/1 0.36 No Change 40.24 3.58% 38 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 7/15 0.945 No Change 128.58 2.94% 10 Farmers and Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) 7/20 0.15 No Change 28.55 2.10% 15 NewMarket Corp. (NEU) 7/1 1.75 No Change 406.94 1.72% 13 New Jersey Resources (NJR) 7/1 0.2925 No Change 48.89 2.39% 23 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) 7/1 0.26 Increase 34.17 3.04% 10 First Financial Corp. (THFF) 7/2 0.52 Increase 38.76 2.68% 31

Friday June 14 (Ex-Div 6/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Aaron's Inc. (AAN) 7/8 0.035 No Change 55.72 0.25% 16 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 7/15 0.46 No Change 198.75 0.93% 27 Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) 6/27 0.4 No Change 9.98 16.03% 20

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) 6/11 0.54 2.15% Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) 6/14 0.26 3.15% Avista Corp. (AVA) 6/14 0.3875 3.58% Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 6/14 0.22 3.79% Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) 6/14 0.15 1.08% Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) 6/14 0.26 2.29% Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 6/14 0.71 3.07% CenterPoint Energy (CNP) 6/13 0.2875 3.99% CSX Corp. (CSX) 6/14 0.24 1.23% Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) 6/17 0.3275 1.92% Dover Corp. (DOV) 6/17 0.48 2.00% Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) 6/17 0.9275 4.26% Consolidated Edison (ED) 6/17 0.74 3.35% Evercore Partners Inc. (EVR) 6/14 0.58 2.64% Expeditors International (EXPD) 6/17 0.5 1.38% Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) 6/17 0.84 2.71% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 6/11 0.95 2.74% Kellogg Company (K) 6/14 0.56 4.00% McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 6/17 1.16 2.26% Meredith Corp. (MDP) 6/14 0.575 4.44% MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) 6/15 0.3375 1.94% 3M Company (MMM) 6/12 1.44 3.46% Monro Inc. (MNRO) 6/17 0.22 1.00% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 6/13 0.46 1.40% Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) 6/14 0.46 3.25% NACCO Industries (NC) 6/14 0.19 1.52% Nordson Corp. (NDSN) 6/11 0.35 1.06% NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) 6/17 1.25 2.45% Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) 6/14 0.3 3.59% Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) 6/12 0.37 3.02% Realty Income Corp. (O) 6/14 0.226 3.73% Old Republic International (ORI) 6/14 0.2 3.55% Polaris Industries (PII) 6/17 0.61 2.78% PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) 6/12 0.48 1.68% Primerica Inc. (PRI) 6/14 0.34 1.13% Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 6/14 0.31 2.30% Stepan Company (SCL) 6/14 0.25 1.11% Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 6/17 0.11 1.47% S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 6/12 0.57 1.01% Tennant Company (TNC) 6/14 0.22 1.48% Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) 6/17 0.36 2.15% Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 6/11 0.35 1.29% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) 6/12 0.44 3.39% Wendy's Company (WEN) 6/17 0.1 2.01% Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) 6/12 0.25 1.58%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.