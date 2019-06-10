Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 9

|
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Cracker Barrel Old Country

(CBRL)

7/18

8/5

1.25

1.3

4.00%

9.95%

17

Donaldson Company

(DCI)

6/12

6/28

0.19

0.21

10.53%

2.38%

33

Tiffany & Company

(TIF)

6/19

7/10

0.55

0.58

5.45%

4.97%

17

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday June 10 (Ex-Div 6/11)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

J&J Snack Foods Corp.

(JJSF)

7/3

0.5

No Change

164.07

1.22%

15

SEI Investments Company

(SEIC)

6/20

0.33

No Change

53.84

1.23%

28

Steris plc

(STE)

6/28

0.34

No Change

138.02

0.99%

14

Tuesday June 11 (Ex-Div 6/12)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Best Buy Corp.

(BBY)

7/5

0.5

No Change

63.72

3.14%

16

Donaldson Company

(DCI)

6/28

0.21

Increase

49.14

1.71%

33

Franco-Nevada Corp.

(FNV)

6/27

0.25

Increase

77.41

1.29%

12

Mercury General Corp.

(MCY)

6/27

0.6275

No Change

60.04

4.18%

32

MDU Resources

(MDU)

7/1

0.2025

No Change

25.7

3.15%

28

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

(ROIC)

6/27

0.197

No Change

17.12

4.60%

10

Wednesday June 12 (Ex-Div 6/13)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Albemarle Corp.

(ALB)

7/1

0.3675

No Change

69.08

2.13%

25

Atrion Corp.

(ATRI)

6/28

1.35

No Change

877.47

0.62%

16

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

(BR)

7/3

0.485

No Change

131.02

1.48%

12

Community Bank System

(CBU)

7/10

0.38

No Change

63.76

2.38%

26

Comerica Inc.

(CMA)

7/1

0.67

No Change

70.14

3.82%

10

Chesapeake Utilities

(CPK)

7/5

0.405

Increase

93.76

1.73%

16

Digital Realty Trust

(DLR)

6/28

1.08

No Change

116

3.72%

15

Extra Space Storage Inc.

(EXR)

6/28

0.9

Increase

109.48

3.29%

10

Hillenbrand Inc.

(HI)

6/28

0.21

No Change

38.73

2.17%

12

Horace Mann Educators Corp.

(HMN)

6/28

0.2875

No Change

41.51

2.77%

10

Coca-Cola Company

(KO)

7/1

0.4

No Change

51.49

3.11%

57

Leggett & Platt Inc.

(LEG)

7/15

0.4

Increase

37.92

4.22%

48

Altria Group Inc.

(MO)

7/10

0.8

No Change

51.38

6.23%

49

NorthWestern Corp.

(NWE)

6/28

0.575

No Change

73.19

3.14%

15

Omnicom Group Inc.

(OMC)

7/12

0.65

No Change

79.31

3.28%

10

Prosperity Bancshares

(PB)

7/1

0.41

No Change

67.17

2.44%

20

RenaissanceRe Holdings

(RNR)

6/28

0.34

No Change

176.35

0.77%

24

Taubman Centers Inc.

(TCO)

6/28

0.675

No Change

42.26

6.39%

10

Telephone & Data Sys.

(TDS)

6/28

0.165

No Change

30.18

2.19%

45

T. Rowe Price Group

(TROW)

6/28

0.76

No Change

105.69

2.88%

33

United Bankshares Inc.

(UBSI)

7/1

0.34

No Change

37.24

3.65%

44

UGI Corp.

(UGI)

7/1

0.3

Increase

53.71

2.23%

32

Utah Medical Products Inc.

(UTMD)

7/3

0.275

No Change

81.95

1.34%

16

Wyndham Destinations Inc.

(WYND)

6/28

0.45

No Change

41.78

4.31%

10

Xcel Energy

(XEL)

7/20

0.405

No Change

59.43

2.73%

16

Thursday June 13 (Ex-Div 6/14)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Chico's FAS Inc.

(CHS)

7/1

0.0875

No Change

3.4

10.29%

10

Community Trust Banc.

(CTBI)

7/1

0.36

No Change

40.24

3.58%

38

DTE Energy Company

(DTE)

7/15

0.945

No Change

128.58

2.94%

10

Farmers and Merchants Bancorp

(FMAO)

7/20

0.15

No Change

28.55

2.10%

15

NewMarket Corp.

(NEU)

7/1

1.75

No Change

406.94

1.72%

13

New Jersey Resources

(NJR)

7/1

0.2925

No Change

48.89

2.39%

23

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.

(SYBT)

7/1

0.26

Increase

34.17

3.04%

10

First Financial Corp.

(THFF)

7/2

0.52

Increase

38.76

2.68%

31

Friday June 14 (Ex-Div 6/17)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Aaron's Inc.

(AAN)

7/8

0.035

No Change

55.72

0.25%

16

Ecolab Inc.

(ECL)

7/15

0.46

No Change

198.75

0.93%

27

Vector Group Ltd.

(VGR)

6/27

0.4

No Change

9.98

16.03%

20

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Analog Devices Inc.

(ADI)

6/11

0.54

2.15%

Arrow Financial Corp.

(AROW)

6/14

0.26

3.15%

Avista Corp.

(AVA)

6/14

0.3875

3.58%

Bar Harbor Bankshares

(BHB)

6/14

0.22

3.79%

Badger Meter Inc.

(BMI)

6/14

0.15

1.08%

Cass Information Systems Inc.

(CASS)

6/14

0.26

2.29%

Cullen/Frost Bankers

(CFR)

6/14

0.71

3.07%

CenterPoint Energy

(CNP)

6/13

0.2875

3.99%

CSX Corp.

(CSX)

6/14

0.24

1.23%

Connecticut Water Service

(CTWS)

6/17

0.3275

1.92%

Dover Corp.

(DOV)

6/17

0.48

2.00%

Duke Energy Corp.

(DUK)

6/17

0.9275

4.26%

Consolidated Edison

(ED)

6/17

0.74

3.35%

Evercore Partners Inc.

(EVR)

6/14

0.58

2.64%

Expeditors International

(EXPD)

6/17

0.5

1.38%

Hubbell Inc.

(HUBB)

6/17

0.84

2.71%

Johnson & Johnson

(JNJ)

6/11

0.95

2.74%

Kellogg Company

(K)

6/14

0.56

4.00%

McDonald's Corp.

(MCD)

6/17

1.16

2.26%

Meredith Corp.

(MDP)

6/14

0.575

4.44%

MGE Energy Inc.

(MGEE)

6/15

0.3375

1.94%

3M Company

(MMM)

6/12

1.44

3.46%

Monro Inc.

(MNRO)

6/17

0.22

1.00%

Microsoft Corp.

(MSFT)

6/13

0.46

1.40%

Maxim Integrated Products

(MXIM)

6/14

0.46

3.25%

NACCO Industries

(NC)

6/14

0.19

1.52%

Nordson Corp.

(NDSN)

6/11

0.35

1.06%

NextEra Energy Inc.

(NEE)

6/17

1.25

2.45%

Northrim BanCorp Inc.

(NRIM)

6/14

0.3

3.59%

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

(NUS)

6/12

0.37

3.02%

Realty Income Corp.

(O)

6/14

0.226

3.73%

Old Republic International

(ORI)

6/14

0.2

3.55%

Polaris Industries

(PII)

6/17

0.61

2.78%

PPG Industries Inc.

(PPG)

6/12

0.48

1.68%

Primerica Inc.

(PRI)

6/14

0.34

1.13%

Robert Half International Inc.

(RHI)

6/14

0.31

2.30%

Stepan Company

(SCL)

6/14

0.25

1.11%

Silgan Holdings Inc.

(SLGN)

6/17

0.11

1.47%

S&P Global Inc.

(SPGI)

6/12

0.57

1.01%

Tennant Company

(TNC)

6/14

0.22

1.48%

Thomson Reuters Corp.

(TRI)

6/17

0.36

2.15%

Tractor Supply Company

(TSCO)

6/11

0.35

1.29%

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

(WBA)

6/12

0.44

3.39%

Wendy's Company

(WEN)

6/17

0.1

2.01%

Westlake Chemical Corp.

(WLK)

6/12

0.25

1.58%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.