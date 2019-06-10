Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 9

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cracker Barrel Old Country
|
(CBRL)
|
7/18
|
8/5
|
1.25
|
1.3
|
4.00%
|
9.95%
|
17
|
Donaldson Company
|
(DCI)
|
6/12
|
6/28
|
0.19
|
0.21
|
10.53%
|
2.38%
|
33
|
Tiffany & Company
|
(TIF)
|
6/19
|
7/10
|
0.55
|
0.58
|
5.45%
|
4.97%
|
17
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday June 10 (Ex-Div 6/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
J&J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
7/3
|
0.5
|
No Change
|
164.07
|
1.22%
|
15
|
SEI Investments Company
|
(SEIC)
|
6/20
|
0.33
|
No Change
|
53.84
|
1.23%
|
28
|
Steris plc
|
(STE)
|
6/28
|
0.34
|
No Change
|
138.02
|
0.99%
|
14
Tuesday June 11 (Ex-Div 6/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Best Buy Corp.
|
(BBY)
|
7/5
|
0.5
|
No Change
|
63.72
|
3.14%
|
16
|
Donaldson Company
|
(DCI)
|
6/28
|
0.21
|
Increase
|
49.14
|
1.71%
|
33
|
Franco-Nevada Corp.
|
(FNV)
|
6/27
|
0.25
|
Increase
|
77.41
|
1.29%
|
12
|
Mercury General Corp.
|
(MCY)
|
6/27
|
0.6275
|
No Change
|
60.04
|
4.18%
|
32
|
MDU Resources
|
(MDU)
|
7/1
|
0.2025
|
No Change
|
25.7
|
3.15%
|
28
|
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.
|
(ROIC)
|
6/27
|
0.197
|
No Change
|
17.12
|
4.60%
|
10
Wednesday June 12 (Ex-Div 6/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Albemarle Corp.
|
(ALB)
|
7/1
|
0.3675
|
No Change
|
69.08
|
2.13%
|
25
|
Atrion Corp.
|
(ATRI)
|
6/28
|
1.35
|
No Change
|
877.47
|
0.62%
|
16
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.
|
(BR)
|
7/3
|
0.485
|
No Change
|
131.02
|
1.48%
|
12
|
Community Bank System
|
(CBU)
|
7/10
|
0.38
|
No Change
|
63.76
|
2.38%
|
26
|
Comerica Inc.
|
(CMA)
|
7/1
|
0.67
|
No Change
|
70.14
|
3.82%
|
10
|
Chesapeake Utilities
|
(CPK)
|
7/5
|
0.405
|
Increase
|
93.76
|
1.73%
|
16
|
Digital Realty Trust
|
(DLR)
|
6/28
|
1.08
|
No Change
|
116
|
3.72%
|
15
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
6/28
|
0.9
|
Increase
|
109.48
|
3.29%
|
10
|
Hillenbrand Inc.
|
(HI)
|
6/28
|
0.21
|
No Change
|
38.73
|
2.17%
|
12
|
Horace Mann Educators Corp.
|
(HMN)
|
6/28
|
0.2875
|
No Change
|
41.51
|
2.77%
|
10
|
Coca-Cola Company
|
(KO)
|
7/1
|
0.4
|
No Change
|
51.49
|
3.11%
|
57
|
Leggett & Platt Inc.
|
(LEG)
|
7/15
|
0.4
|
Increase
|
37.92
|
4.22%
|
48
|
Altria Group Inc.
|
(MO)
|
7/10
|
0.8
|
No Change
|
51.38
|
6.23%
|
49
|
NorthWestern Corp.
|
(NWE)
|
6/28
|
0.575
|
No Change
|
73.19
|
3.14%
|
15
|
Omnicom Group Inc.
|
(OMC)
|
7/12
|
0.65
|
No Change
|
79.31
|
3.28%
|
10
|
Prosperity Bancshares
|
(PB)
|
7/1
|
0.41
|
No Change
|
67.17
|
2.44%
|
20
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings
|
(RNR)
|
6/28
|
0.34
|
No Change
|
176.35
|
0.77%
|
24
|
Taubman Centers Inc.
|
(TCO)
|
6/28
|
0.675
|
No Change
|
42.26
|
6.39%
|
10
|
Telephone & Data Sys.
|
(TDS)
|
6/28
|
0.165
|
No Change
|
30.18
|
2.19%
|
45
|
T. Rowe Price Group
|
(TROW)
|
6/28
|
0.76
|
No Change
|
105.69
|
2.88%
|
33
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
7/1
|
0.34
|
No Change
|
37.24
|
3.65%
|
44
|
UGI Corp.
|
(UGI)
|
7/1
|
0.3
|
Increase
|
53.71
|
2.23%
|
32
|
Utah Medical Products Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
7/3
|
0.275
|
No Change
|
81.95
|
1.34%
|
16
|
Wyndham Destinations Inc.
|
(WYND)
|
6/28
|
0.45
|
No Change
|
41.78
|
4.31%
|
10
|
Xcel Energy
|
(XEL)
|
7/20
|
0.405
|
No Change
|
59.43
|
2.73%
|
16
Thursday June 13 (Ex-Div 6/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Chico's FAS Inc.
|
(CHS)
|
7/1
|
0.0875
|
No Change
|
3.4
|
10.29%
|
10
|
Community Trust Banc.
|
(CTBI)
|
7/1
|
0.36
|
No Change
|
40.24
|
3.58%
|
38
|
DTE Energy Company
|
(DTE)
|
7/15
|
0.945
|
No Change
|
128.58
|
2.94%
|
10
|
Farmers and Merchants Bancorp
|
(FMAO)
|
7/20
|
0.15
|
No Change
|
28.55
|
2.10%
|
15
|
NewMarket Corp.
|
(NEU)
|
7/1
|
1.75
|
No Change
|
406.94
|
1.72%
|
13
|
New Jersey Resources
|
(NJR)
|
7/1
|
0.2925
|
No Change
|
48.89
|
2.39%
|
23
|
Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
7/1
|
0.26
|
Increase
|
34.17
|
3.04%
|
10
|
First Financial Corp.
|
(THFF)
|
7/2
|
0.52
|
Increase
|
38.76
|
2.68%
|
31
Friday June 14 (Ex-Div 6/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Aaron's Inc.
|
(AAN)
|
7/8
|
0.035
|
No Change
|
55.72
|
0.25%
|
16
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
(ECL)
|
7/15
|
0.46
|
No Change
|
198.75
|
0.93%
|
27
|
Vector Group Ltd.
|
(VGR)
|
6/27
|
0.4
|
No Change
|
9.98
|
16.03%
|
20
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Analog Devices Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
6/11
|
0.54
|
2.15%
|
Arrow Financial Corp.
|
(AROW)
|
6/14
|
0.26
|
3.15%
|
Avista Corp.
|
(AVA)
|
6/14
|
0.3875
|
3.58%
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
(BHB)
|
6/14
|
0.22
|
3.79%
|
Badger Meter Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
6/14
|
0.15
|
1.08%
|
Cass Information Systems Inc.
|
(CASS)
|
6/14
|
0.26
|
2.29%
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers
|
(CFR)
|
6/14
|
0.71
|
3.07%
|
CenterPoint Energy
|
(CNP)
|
6/13
|
0.2875
|
3.99%
|
CSX Corp.
|
(CSX)
|
6/14
|
0.24
|
1.23%
|
Connecticut Water Service
|
(CTWS)
|
6/17
|
0.3275
|
1.92%
|
Dover Corp.
|
(DOV)
|
6/17
|
0.48
|
2.00%
|
Duke Energy Corp.
|
(DUK)
|
6/17
|
0.9275
|
4.26%
|
Consolidated Edison
|
(ED)
|
6/17
|
0.74
|
3.35%
|
Evercore Partners Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
6/14
|
0.58
|
2.64%
|
Expeditors International
|
(EXPD)
|
6/17
|
0.5
|
1.38%
|
Hubbell Inc.
|
(HUBB)
|
6/17
|
0.84
|
2.71%
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
6/11
|
0.95
|
2.74%
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
6/14
|
0.56
|
4.00%
|
McDonald's Corp.
|
(MCD)
|
6/17
|
1.16
|
2.26%
|
Meredith Corp.
|
(MDP)
|
6/14
|
0.575
|
4.44%
|
MGE Energy Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
6/15
|
0.3375
|
1.94%
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
6/12
|
1.44
|
3.46%
|
Monro Inc.
|
(MNRO)
|
6/17
|
0.22
|
1.00%
|
Microsoft Corp.
|
(MSFT)
|
6/13
|
0.46
|
1.40%
|
Maxim Integrated Products
|
(MXIM)
|
6/14
|
0.46
|
3.25%
|
NACCO Industries
|
(NC)
|
6/14
|
0.19
|
1.52%
|
Nordson Corp.
|
(NDSN)
|
6/11
|
0.35
|
1.06%
|
NextEra Energy Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
6/17
|
1.25
|
2.45%
|
Northrim BanCorp Inc.
|
(NRIM)
|
6/14
|
0.3
|
3.59%
|
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
6/12
|
0.37
|
3.02%
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
(O)
|
6/14
|
0.226
|
3.73%
|
Old Republic International
|
(ORI)
|
6/14
|
0.2
|
3.55%
|
Polaris Industries
|
(PII)
|
6/17
|
0.61
|
2.78%
|
PPG Industries Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
6/12
|
0.48
|
1.68%
|
Primerica Inc.
|
(PRI)
|
6/14
|
0.34
|
1.13%
|
Robert Half International Inc.
|
(RHI)
|
6/14
|
0.31
|
2.30%
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
6/14
|
0.25
|
1.11%
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
6/17
|
0.11
|
1.47%
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
6/12
|
0.57
|
1.01%
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
6/14
|
0.22
|
1.48%
|
Thomson Reuters Corp.
|
(TRI)
|
6/17
|
0.36
|
2.15%
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
6/11
|
0.35
|
1.29%
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
6/12
|
0.44
|
3.39%
|
Wendy's Company
|
(WEN)
|
6/17
|
0.1
|
2.01%
|
Westlake Chemical Corp.
|
(WLK)
|
6/12
|
0.25
|
1.58%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long O, JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.