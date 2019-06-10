The Cap Rate Series: The Logistics Landlords

This article validates the fact that high-quality industrial REITs belong in what I commonly refer to as the “trifecta” within the technology REIT category.

Blackstone is known for making big bets in property sectors and the latest move speaks to the trend of investing in e-commerce-driven logistics warehouses.

In this article we’re taking the time to see what cap rates should look like when applied to industrial REITs.

The recently published “Deloitte Insights,” a report by the Deloitte Center for Financial Services, noted how e-commerce sales rose an annual 14.4% between 2012 and 2017 – a clear uptick from the 11% it gained in the 2007-2012 period. Moreover, looking forward, “e-commerce sales [are] expected to grow at 15% annually, reaching 14.8% of retail sales by 2023…”

A Button Click Away

Thanks to the beauty of working remotely, we really can exist as virtual hermits in 2019, barring any unfortunate medical emergencies.

If we need groceries, we can order directly from Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Supercenters, Giant’s (OTCQX:ADRNY) Peapod, Wegmans’ Instacart, Whole Food’s Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-instituted Prime Now, and so on.

If we need clothing, we can go on to almost any apparel-selling website to fill our online cart. Or we can sign up for specific automatic services such as Sock Club, SprezzaBox, Armoire, or JustFab. In the same basic category are jewelry-subscription services such as Rocksbox and The Tie Bar’s monthly buyer’s program.

Want to know what else you can get a monthly subscription to? How about the following list of online-only retailers:

Gnomesy.com, which will match up “people and plants to ensure even the busiest professionals or novice gardeners can effortlessly find their green thumb”

Flaviar.com, “the go-to place to discover & taste fine spirits”

UrthBox.com, “a monthly collection of health snacks, beverages & more”

BarkBox.com, which offers “a themed collection every month” for your pup pet of choice.

There are also wine monthly membership clubs and similar subscriptions for tea lovers, coffee versions, watch versions – though who needs 12 new watches per year is beyond me – shaving versions, and grill-worthy meat versions.

And, of course, if we want almost anything, from vitamins to 1,500 live ladybugs (I kid you not), there’s Amazon.

E-commerce has invaded every single aspect of our lives. Yet, no doubt, it’s only gotten started.

Did I Buy That?

Now, here’s the thing about ordering online vs. in-store purchases.

It’s a whole lot easier to buy more than we need when we don’t have to think about transporting it back home. Plus, I think our brains go a bit blank when we’re on the computer too long for any reason whatsoever.

In May 2017, CNBC backed up this belief by reporting that:

According to new research by OpenUp, a behavioral research start-up based in New York, online shoppers have a good grasp of how much time they spent browsing for and purchasing items – but they have a far more tenuous grasp of how much money they spent. The 1,000 subjects studied over two months in 2016 “severely underestimated what they actually purchased,” writes Ashwini Anburajan, founder and CEO of OpenUp. In fact, they spent twice as much money online as they thought they had.

This is hardly a good thing for our wallets, but it’s a great thing for well-placed retailers - and the real estate investment trusts (REITs) that house their goods.

Known as industrial REITs, these facilities-focused businesses own the kind of warehouses and distribution centers that e-commerce outlets need to store their stuff in. For that matter, bricks-and-mortar stores utilize those buildings as well.

They might not be growing quite as fast as e-commerce is. They might even be flat-out floundering, as with J. C. Penney (JCP) or, worse yet, Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ). But if they’re still in business, stores of that size require someplace safe and sound for their products to stay before they hit the sales floor.

Industrial REITs can also own the physical buildings required for factories, and research-and-development facilities for pharmaceutical companies. In light of that surprisingly diverse range of clientele, their recession-resistant qualities, and the current economic climate, these stocks can be solid additions to any portfolio.

Counting on Cap Rates

Industrial REITs can be solid, but why take the chance? It’s much better to know a thing or two about the investments you plan to take a stake in.

One of those “things” you can check out is their cap rates. For that matter, cap rates are an important aspect to investigate no matter what kind of real estate investment you’re looking into.

That’s why we’ve been discussing them off and on now for the last several weeks, starting with an explanation of what they are (link included below). Since getting that established, we’ve been working our way through various REIT sectors, such as net lease and healthcare operators.

Now we’re on to industrials.

First, for context’s sake, here’s a bit of what we’ve said so far. Quoting from our first article, “The Cap Rate Series: The Answer Is No Longer 9%”:

A cap rate – which is short for capitalization rate – is the answer you get when you divide a rental property’s net operating income [NOI] by its all-inclusive, bottom-line purchase price…

Net Operating Income ÷ Current Market Value of the Asset = Cap Rate

And then this is from article #2, “The Cap Rate Series: Net Lease Investing”:

Now, put like that, you can see that you might have to run this calculation more than once to really get a good sense of whether or not a REIT is making good choices when it comes to maintaining previous purchases and obtaining new properties. However, that little bit of extra work? Let me tell you… It can really pay off, telling you something about management’s mentality.

By that, I meant it can tell you how bold, braggadocios, safe, or sound the up and ups are. At the risk of stating the obvious, these are always good things to know.

The New Norm for Industrial REITs

It used to be that the magic number across REIT sectors was 9%. But those days are past since the various real estate focuses are now much more fragmented in this regard.

That’s why we’re taking the time to see what cap rates should look like when applied to industrial REITs.

First, though, let’s go back to the aforementioned “Deloitte Insights” report, which was filled with fascinating facts about where industrial REITs have been and where they could be headed as early as next year. Here are just some of the highlights I found most fascinating:

These companies have seen year-over-year (YOY) growth increases every year since 2012. Likewise, their availability rates (i.e., the amount of non-contracted space) has gone down every year.

Between April 16, 2014 and April 15, 2019, the FTSE Nareit Industrial REITs Index saw a total return of 16.2%.

“Double-digit growth in e-commerce sales, rise in business inventories, and elevated gas prices are expected to drive demand for an additional 850 million square feet over the next five years.”

However, the “Deloitte Insights” report also had some cautious words to add about the future. All of this increased demand will attract increased competition as entrepreneurs and privately owned businesses alike see a relatively easy market to enter.

In fact, this is already occurring.

The way things are looking right now, who knows? We might even see some new industrial REITs on the market in the next 10 years.

An iREIT-Approved Cap Rate for Industrial REITs

A few days ago Blackstone Group (BX) said it was acquiring an $18.7 billion portfolio of warehouses totaling around 79 million square feet from Singapore’s GLP, in what Matt Grossman with Commercial Property News described as “a shot of vindication for U.S. industrial investors”.

Grossman explained,

[T]he acquisition isn’t Blackstone’s first foray into logistics. In the last decade, the company has bought nearly 1 billion square feet of warehouse space worldwide, adding to holdings that, before the GLP acquisition, made it the third-largest owner of warehouse space in America.

Blackstone is known for making big bets in property sectors, and the latest move speaks to the trend of investing in e-commerce-driven logistics warehouses. Jonathan Gray, BX’s COO said, “For us, logistics has been our highest-conviction theme for some time. Why? It’s based on the simple premise that goods are increasingly moving from physical retail to online retail.”

The cap rate for the deal wasn’t disclosed, but according to sources the cap rate “was in the 5% range”. Last week at REITweek in New York City, James B. Connor, CEO with Duke Realty (DRE) said,

I think it's a really great endorsement for the sector because if Blackstone is going to commit well over $20 billion because the purchase price is $18.7 billion, but they're going to have capital to invest in those buildings and tenant improvements to put in for leasing… If you look at the age of that portfolio and you compare to ours, I think you'll find that we're vastly undervalued. The early indications are that it's a cap rate in the 4.6, 4.7, maybe 4.8 range, something in that range and roughly $105 a foot… and I think the quality of our portfolio is substantially better than the quality of that portfolio.

Just over a year ago Prologis (PLD) said it was acquiring DCT Industrial for $8.4 billion in a stock-for-stock transaction, including the assumption of debt. The 71-million-square-foot portfolio extended Prologis' presence in high-growth markets, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York/New Jersey, Seattle and South Florida. According to Dane Bowler, “in order to buy DCT, Prologis had to pay a significant premium to NAV and only got a cap rate just north of 4%” (my emphasis).

Another large deal that closed last October saw BX purchase an entire REIT known as Gramercy Property Trust (formerly GPT). This $7.6 billion all-cash deal represented a 15.4% premium to GPT’s closing price. Also last year, BX acquired Canyon Industrial Portfolio’s last-mile portfolio for $1.8 billion, Canada’s Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust for about C$3.6 billion ($2.6 billion), and more than 100 warehouse assets from Harvard University’s endowment for $950 million.

In a research report, Jeff Hughes with Stan Johnson explains:

Cap rate movement too indicates the market has passed its peak, as the V-shaped trendline witnessed over the last few quarters shows that average rates did indeed bottom out mid-year 2018 and are now on the rise.” Hughes added that “institutional buyers with deep pockets continue to dominate this elite sub-set of the industrial market, (yet) there are still plenty of opportunities for other buyer types across the sector.

Upon review of first-quarter 2019 earnings transcripts, and based upon the most recent above-referenced transactions, we believe industrial cap rates fall into these categories:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, there are a broad range of cap rates – based on markets and product types – and on average, industrial cap rates are averaging around 6.3% currently. Obviously, the higher-quality properties command better prices as evidenced by the latest BX deal. According to Real Capital Analytics Inc., cap rates for warehouses were around 6.3%, declining by 20 basis points quarter over quarter.

Similar to the net lease and healthcare articles, we decided to put together a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) model to compare the various industrial REITs. Here’s our model for the WACC “equity” calculations:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, the REITs with sub-3% equity cost include First industrial (FR), EastGroup (EGP), Prologis (PLD), Terreno Realty (TRNO), Liberty Property (LPT), W.P. Carey (WPC), and One Liberty Properties (OLP). The REITs with the highest equity cost are Industrial Logistics (ILPT) and Plymouth Realty (PLYM). Now let’s take a look at the debt cost for each of these REITs:

Source: iREIT

The following REITs have sub-2% debt costs: W.P. Carey, STAG Industrial (STAG), Liberty Property, First Industrial, Industrial Logistics, Terreno Realty, Prologis, Americold (COLD), and P.S. Business (PSB).

Now let’s examine the combined equity and debt costs for each REIT below:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, the following REITs score well with this WACC model:

W.P. Carey: 4.8%

Liberty Property Trust: 4.8%

First Industrial: 4.6%

EastGroup: 4.3%

Prologis, Inc. 4.1%

P.S. Business: 4.0%

Terreno Realty: 3.3%

Americold: 3.1%

Now, using cap rates for each REIT (we used data from earnings transcripts and average cap rate data based on varying markets), we modeled the following to illustrate property-level profitability:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, the best REITs, using our WACC methodology, include:

Liberty Property Trust : 2.0% (200-basis-point spread)

: 2.0% (200-basis-point spread) Prologis: 2.2%

2.2% PS Business : 2.7%

: 2.7% Americold : 2.7%

: 2.7% Terreno Realty: 3.0% (300-bps spread)

It should be no surprise to us that Terreno Realty, Prologis, and PS Business appear as the highest-growth industrial REITs in our FFO/share model below:

They have all performed well year to date, as illustrated below:

Nonetheless, these three REITs have also become somewhat costly to purchase (in terms of new shares), recognizing that the market favors growth:

In conclusion: This study validates the fact that high-quality industrial REITs belong in what I commonly refer to as the “trifecta” within the technology REIT category. By owning shares in cell-tower REITs (we prefer CCI), data centers (we prefer CONE and DLR), and warehouse REITs (primarily those with exposure to logistics), investors can enjoy the benefits of accelerated growth and income.

Given the higher cost of purchasing shares in Terreno, PS Business, Americold, and Prologis, we are recommending shares in Monmouth Realty (MNR) and WPT Industrial (TSX:WIR.U) (OTCQX:WPTIF). We are recommending waiting on a pullback with STAG Industrial (STAG).

Make sure to read my next cap rate article in which I will exploring the shopping center REITs.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG, MNR, PSB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.