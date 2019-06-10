Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 9

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 6/27 7/15 0.97 1 3.09% 2.65% 9 LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) 6/7 6/17 1 1.05 5.00% 5.30% 9 UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 6/14 6/25 0.9 1.08 20.00% 1.75% 10

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday June 10 (Ex-Div 6/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Ameren Corp (AEE) 6/28 0.475 No Change 75.88 2.50% 5 HP Inc. (HPQ) 7/3 0.1602 No Change 19.71 3.25% 9 Kohl's Corp. (KSS) 6/26 0.67 No Change 48.18 5.56% 9 Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) 7/10 1.1 No Change 186.68 2.36% 5 PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) 6/27 1.05 No Change 167.16 2.51% 5 Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) 6/28 0.3 No Change 55.48 2.16% 9

Tuesday June 11 (Ex-Div 6/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) 6/27 0.28 No Change 46.61 2.40% 8 Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) 7/11 0.25 No Change 18.33 5.46% 5 Prologis Inc. (PLD) 6/28 0.53 No Change 78.19 2.71% 6 Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) 6/27 0.55 Increase 24.8 8.87% 5

Wednesday June 12 (Ex-Div 6/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) 6/28 0.7 No Change 70.36 3.98% 8 Allegion plc (ALLE) 6/28 0.27 No Change 104.14 1.04% 6 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) 7/15 0.2625 Increase 16.2 6.48% 9 AVX Corp. (AVX) 6/28 0.115 No Change 15.76 2.92% 9 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) 6/28 0.23 No Change 66.05 1.39% 8 Big Lots Inc. (BIG) 6/28 0.3 No Change 26.8 4.48% 5 BancorpSouth Inc. (BXS) 7/1 0.17 No Change 27.89 2.44% 6 Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) 7/5 0.09 Increase 33.53 1.07% 7 Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) 6/28 1.125 No Change 135.22 3.33% 5 C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) 7/1 0.37 No Change 49.95 2.96% 8 Dicks Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) 6/28 0.275 No Change 35.18 3.13% 5 Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) 6/28 0.65 No Change 287 0.91% 7 El Paso Electric Co. (EE) 6/28 0.385 Increase 65.38 2.36% 9 Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) 6/28 0.05 No Change 2.99 6.69% 6 FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) 6/28 0.48 No Change 62.71 3.06% 9 Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) 6/28 0.21 No Change 21.31 3.94% 6 First Horizon Narional Corp. (FHN) 7/1 0.14 No Change 14.01 4.00% 8 Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) 7/2 0.25 No Change 27.19 3.68% 9 Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) 7/1 0.22 No Change 17.97 4.90% 8 Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) 6/28 0.31 No Change 39.81 3.11% 8 First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) 6/28 0.16 No Change 56.92 1.12% 6 GATX Corp. (GATX) 6/30 0.46 No Change 74.37 2.47% 9 Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 6/27 0.63 No Change 65.35 3.86% 5 Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) 6/28 0.68 No Change 39.65 6.86% 5 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 6/28 0.275 No Change 85.38 1.29% 7 Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) 6/28 0.96 No Change 79.4 4.84% 6 MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) 6/28 0.2 No Change 30.47 2.63% 5 Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) 7/15 0.57 No Change 163.58 1.39% 9 Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 6/28 0.47 Increase 96.16 1.96% 8 Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) 7/1 0.6 No Change 88.27 2.72% 8 Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) 6/28 0.12 No Change 25.07 1.91% 6 Packaging Corp of America (PKG) 7/15 0.79 No Change 95.7 3.30% 8 PolyOne Corp. (POL) 7/10 0.195 No Change 26.63 2.93% 9 Service Corp International (SCI) 6/28 0.18 No Change 45.11 1.60% 9 Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) 7/11 0.13 Increase 7.28 7.14% 9 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 6/28 0.19 No Change 11.87 6.40% 9 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 6/28 0.19 No Change 37.7 2.02% 6 Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) 6/28 0.08 Increase 19.97 1.60% 7 Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) 6/28 0.23 No Change 35.58 2.59% 8

Thursday June 13 (Ex-Div 6/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) 7/1 0.12 Increase 29.18 1.64% 9 Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) 7/1 0.14 No Change 13.26 4.22% 8 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) 7/1 0.12 Increase 26.94 1.78% 8 Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) 7/2 0.611 No Change 31.19 7.84% 9 Methanex Corp. (MEOH) 6/30 0.36 Increase 42.25 3.41% 9 Merck & Company (MRK) 7/8 0.55 No Change 82.46 2.67% 8 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 7/3 0.5 No Change 67.01 2.98% 5 Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) 7/5 0.16 No Change 23.47 2.73% 8 United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) 7/5 0.17 Increase 27.28 2.49% 6 UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 6/25 1.08 Increase 246.77 1.75% 10

Friday June 14 (Ex-Div 6/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) 7/2 0.17 No Change 34.22 1.99% 7 Children's Place Inc. (THE) (PLCE) 6/28 0.56 No Change 94.6 2.37% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AGCO Corp. (AGCO) 6/14 0.16 0.92% Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 6/17 0.17 3.29% Aircastle Limited (AYR) 6/14 0.3 5.94% Brunswick Corp. (BC) 6/14 0.21 1.94% BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) 6/17 0.17 1.71% Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 6/13 0.31 3.58% CBOE Holdings Inc. (CBOE) 6/14 0.31 1.11% Cabot Corp. (CBT) 6/14 0.35 3.11% CDW Corp. (CDW) 6/11 0.295 1.13% Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) 6/14 0.11 1.13% Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 6/17 0.23 3.25% Carter's Inc. (CRI) 6/14 0.5 2.16% Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) 6/12 0.375 1.91% Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) 6/17 0.43 0.97% EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) 6/11 0.23 2.55% EPR Properties (EPR) 6/17 0.375 5.65% Expedia Inc. (EXPE) 6/13 0.32 1.04% First American Financial Corp. (FAF) 6/17 0.42 3.18% Cedar Fair LP (FUN) 6/17 0.925 7.52% Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) 6/17 0.26 1.38% Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) 6/11 0.11 4.71% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 6/14 0.82 1.90% Hershey Company (HSY) 6/14 0.722 2.09% Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) 6/14 0.3175 2.60% International Paper Co. (IP) 6/14 0.5 4.45% Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) 6/17 0.235 4.28% Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) 6/14 0.43 0.65% KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) 6/17 0.35 2.33% KeyCorp (KEY) 6/14 0.17 4.07% Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) 6/14 0.1 4.81% LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) 6/17 1.05 5.30% La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) 6/14 0.13 1.77% ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) 6/14 1.09 2.46% Marcus Corp. (MCS) 6/17 0.16 1.86% MetLife Inc. (MET) 6/13 0.44 3.64% NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 6/14 0.26 2.85% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) 6/14 0.14 2.06% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) 6/11 0.14 2.75% Everest Reinsurance Group Ltd. (RE) 6/12 1.4 2.22% Resources Connection Inc. (RECN) 6/13 0.13 3.32% ResMed Inc. (RMD) 6/13 0.37 1.26% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 6/14 0.55 2.54% Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) 6/17 0.2 1.56% SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) 6/17 0.5 3.19% Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) 6/11 0.38 2.17% United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) 6/14 0.33 2.77% Universal Forest Products Inc. (UFPI) 6/15 0.2 1.12% US Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) 6/14 0.27 0.92% Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) 6/15 1.2 3.73% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) 6/14 1 1.19% Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) 6/14 0.395 5.60% Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) 6/14 0.23 1.05%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.