Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 9

|
Includes: AAT, AEE, AGCO, AGM, AIMC, ALLE, APTS, ARE, ASB, AVX, AYR, BAH, BC, BIG, BWA, BXS, CARO, CATY, CBOE, CBT, CCI, CDW, CFFI, CORE, CPF, CRI, DKS, DNKN, DPZ, EE, EL, EMCI, EPR, EVC, EXPE, FAF, FFG, FFIC, FFIN, FHN, FISI, FLXS, FNF, FSFG, FUN, GATX, GILD, GLPI, GPI, HBAN, HNNA, HON, HPQ, HSY, HWBK, HY, ICE, IP, IPG, IRM, JLL, KAR, KEY, KINS, KSS, LAMR, LRCX, LYB, LZB, MAN, MCS, MEOH, MET, MFSF, MPW, MRK, MSI, NBTB, NDAQ, NTRS, OLBK, PEBK, PKG, PLCE, PLD, POL, PROV, PSB, QSR, RE, RECN, RMD, RS, SAR, SBGI, SCI, SFNC, SOHO, SPTN, STI, SWKS, TCBK, THE, TXRH, UCBI, UFCS, UFPI, UNH, UNTY, USPH, WHR, WMS, WOR, WRI, WTS
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

(ARE)

6/27

7/15

0.97

1

3.09%

2.65%

9

LyondellBasell Industries NV

(LYB)

6/7

6/17

1

1.05

5.00%

5.30%

9

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

(UNH)

6/14

6/25

0.9

1.08

20.00%

1.75%

10

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday June 10 (Ex-Div 6/11)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Ameren Corp

(AEE)

6/28

0.475

No Change

75.88

2.50%

5

HP Inc.

(HPQ)

7/3

0.1602

No Change

19.71

3.25%

9

Kohl's Corp.

(KSS)

6/26

0.67

No Change

48.18

5.56%

9

Lam Research Corp.

(LRCX)

7/10

1.1

No Change

186.68

2.36%

5

PS Business Parks Inc

(PSB)

6/27

1.05

No Change

167.16

2.51%

5

Texas Roadhouse Inc.

(TXRH)

6/28

0.3

No Change

55.48

2.16%

9

Tuesday June 11 (Ex-Div 6/12)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

American Assets Trust Inc.

(AAT)

6/27

0.28

No Change

46.61

2.40%

8

Medical Properties Trust Inc.

(MPW)

7/11

0.25

No Change

18.33

5.46%

5

Prologis Inc.

(PLD)

6/28

0.53

No Change

78.19

2.71%

6

Saratoga Investment Corp.

(SAR)

6/27

0.55

Increase

24.8

8.87%

5

Wednesday June 12 (Ex-Div 6/13)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.

(AGM)

6/28

0.7

No Change

70.36

3.98%

8

Allegion plc

(ALLE)

6/28

0.27

No Change

104.14

1.04%

6

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.

(APTS)

7/15

0.2625

Increase

16.2

6.48%

9

AVX Corp.

(AVX)

6/28

0.115

No Change

15.76

2.92%

9

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

(BAH)

6/28

0.23

No Change

66.05

1.39%

8

Big Lots Inc.

(BIG)

6/28

0.3

No Change

26.8

4.48%

5

BancorpSouth Inc.

(BXS)

7/1

0.17

No Change

27.89

2.44%

6

Carolina Financial Corp

(CARO)

7/5

0.09

Increase

33.53

1.07%

7

Crown Castle International Corp

(CCI)

6/28

1.125

No Change

135.22

3.33%

5

C&F Financial Corp.

(CFFI)

7/1

0.37

No Change

49.95

2.96%

8

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc.

(DKS)

6/28

0.275

No Change

35.18

3.13%

5

Domino's Pizza Inc.

(DPZ)

6/28

0.65

No Change

287

0.91%

7

El Paso Electric Co.

(EE)

6/28

0.385

Increase

65.38

2.36%

9

Entravision Communications Corp.

(EVC)

6/28

0.05

No Change

2.99

6.69%

6

FBL Financial Group Inc.

(FFG)

6/28

0.48

No Change

62.71

3.06%

9

Flushing Financial Corp.

(FFIC)

6/28

0.21

No Change

21.31

3.94%

6

First Horizon Narional Corp.

(FHN)

7/1

0.14

No Change

14.01

4.00%

8

Financial Institutions Inc.

(FISI)

7/2

0.25

No Change

27.19

3.68%

9

Flexsteel Industries Inc.

(FLXS)

7/1

0.22

No Change

17.97

4.90%

8

Fidelity National Financial Inc.

(FNF)

6/28

0.31

No Change

39.81

3.11%

8

First Savings Financial Group Inc.

(FSFG)

6/28

0.16

No Change

56.92

1.12%

6

GATX Corp.

(GATX)

6/30

0.46

No Change

74.37

2.47%

9

Gilead Sciences Inc.

(GILD)

6/27

0.63

No Change

65.35

3.86%

5

Gaming and Leisure Properties

(GLPI)

6/28

0.68

No Change

39.65

6.86%

5

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

(ICE)

6/28

0.275

No Change

85.38

1.29%

7

Lamar Advertising Co.

(LAMR)

6/28

0.96

No Change

79.4

4.84%

6

MutualFirst Financial Inc.

(MFSF)

6/28

0.2

No Change

30.47

2.63%

5

Motorola Solutions Inc.

(MSI)

7/15

0.57

No Change

163.58

1.39%

9

Nasdaq Inc.

(NDAQ)

6/28

0.47

Increase

96.16

1.96%

8

Northern Trust Corp.

(NTRS)

7/1

0.6

No Change

88.27

2.72%

8

Old Line Bancshares Inc.

(OLBK)

6/28

0.12

No Change

25.07

1.91%

6

Packaging Corp of America

(PKG)

7/15

0.79

No Change

95.7

3.30%

8

PolyOne Corp.

(POL)

7/10

0.195

No Change

26.63

2.93%

9

Service Corp International

(SCI)

6/28

0.18

No Change

45.11

1.60%

9

Sotherly Hotels Inc.

(SOHO)

7/11

0.13

Increase

7.28

7.14%

9

SpartanNash Company

(SPTN)

6/28

0.19

No Change

11.87

6.40%

9

TriCo Bancshares

(TCBK)

6/28

0.19

No Change

37.7

2.02%

6

Unity Bancorp Inc.

(UNTY)

6/28

0.08

Increase

19.97

1.60%

7

Worthington Industries Inc.

(WOR)

6/28

0.23

No Change

35.58

2.59%

8

Thursday June 13 (Ex-Div 6/14)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

First Financial Bankshares Inc.

(FFIN)

7/1

0.12

Increase

29.18

1.64%

9

Huntington Bancshares Inc.

(HBAN)

7/1

0.14

No Change

13.26

4.22%

8

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

(HWBK)

7/1

0.12

Increase

26.94

1.78%

8

Iron Mountain Inc.

(IRM)

7/2

0.611

No Change

31.19

7.84%

9

Methanex Corp.

(MEOH)

6/30

0.36

Increase

42.25

3.41%

9

Merck & Company

(MRK)

7/8

0.55

No Change

82.46

2.67%

8

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

(QSR)

7/3

0.5

No Change

67.01

2.98%

5

Simmons First National Corp.

(SFNC)

7/5

0.16

No Change

23.47

2.73%

8

United Community Banks Inc.

(UCBI)

7/5

0.17

Increase

27.28

2.49%

6

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

(UNH)

6/25

1.08

Increase

246.77

1.75%

10

Friday June 14 (Ex-Div 6/17)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

(AIMC)

7/2

0.17

No Change

34.22

1.99%

7

Children's Place Inc. (THE)

(PLCE)

6/28

0.56

No Change

94.6

2.37%

6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

AGCO Corp.

(AGCO)

6/14

0.16

0.92%

Associated Banc-Corp

(ASB)

6/17

0.17

3.29%

Aircastle Limited

(AYR)

6/14

0.3

5.94%

Brunswick Corp.

(BC)

6/14

0.21

1.94%

BorgWarner Inc.

(BWA)

6/17

0.17

1.71%

Cathay General Bancorp

(CATY)

6/13

0.31

3.58%

CBOE Holdings Inc.

(CBOE)

6/14

0.31

1.11%

Cabot Corp.

(CBT)

6/14

0.35

3.11%

CDW Corp.

(CDW)

6/11

0.295

1.13%

Core-Mark Holding Company

(CORE)

6/14

0.11

1.13%

Central Pacific Financial Corp.

(CPF)

6/17

0.23

3.25%

Carter's Inc.

(CRI)

6/14

0.5

2.16%

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

(DNKN)

6/12

0.375

1.91%

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

(EL)

6/17

0.43

0.97%

EMC Insurance Group Inc.

(EMCI)

6/11

0.23

2.55%

EPR Properties

(EPR)

6/17

0.375

5.65%

Expedia Inc.

(EXPE)

6/13

0.32

1.04%

First American Financial Corp.

(FAF)

6/17

0.42

3.18%

Cedar Fair LP

(FUN)

6/17

0.925

7.52%

Group 1 Automotive Inc.

(GPI)

6/17

0.26

1.38%

Hennessy Advisors Inc.

(HNNA)

6/11

0.11

4.71%

Honeywell International Inc.

(HON)

6/14

0.82

1.90%

Hershey Company

(HSY)

6/14

0.722

2.09%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

(HY)

6/14

0.3175

2.60%

International Paper Co.

(IP)

6/14

0.5

4.45%

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

(IPG)

6/17

0.235

4.28%

Jones Lang Lasalle

(JLL)

6/14

0.43

0.65%

KAR Auction Services Inc.

(KAR)

6/17

0.35

2.33%

KeyCorp

(KEY)

6/14

0.17

4.07%

Kingstone Companies Inc.

(KINS)

6/14

0.1

4.81%

LyondellBasell Industries NV

(LYB)

6/17

1.05

5.30%

La-Z-Boy Inc.

(LZB)

6/14

0.13

1.77%

ManpowerGroup Inc.

(MAN)

6/14

1.09

2.46%

Marcus Corp.

(MCS)

6/17

0.16

1.86%

MetLife Inc.

(MET)

6/13

0.44

3.64%

NBT Bancorp Inc.

(NBTB)

6/14

0.26

2.85%

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(PEBK)

6/14

0.14

2.06%

Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

(PROV)

6/11

0.14

2.75%

Everest Reinsurance Group Ltd.

(RE)

6/12

1.4

2.22%

Resources Connection Inc.

(RECN)

6/13

0.13

3.32%

ResMed Inc.

(RMD)

6/13

0.37

1.26%

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

(RS)

6/14

0.55

2.54%

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.

(SBGI)

6/17

0.2

1.56%

SunTrust Banks Inc.

(STI)

6/17

0.5

3.19%

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

(SWKS)

6/11

0.38

2.17%

United Fire Group Inc.

(UFCS)

6/14

0.33

2.77%

Universal Forest Products Inc.

(UFPI)

6/15

0.2

1.12%

US Physical Therapy Inc.

(USPH)

6/14

0.27

0.92%

Whirlpool Corp.

(WHR)

6/15

1.2

3.73%

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

(WMS)

6/14

1

1.19%

Weingarten Realty Investors

(WRI)

6/14

0.395

5.60%

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

(WTS)

6/14

0.23

1.05%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.