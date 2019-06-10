Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 9

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
6/27
|
7/15
|
0.97
|
1
|
3.09%
|
2.65%
|
9
|
LyondellBasell Industries NV
|
(LYB)
|
6/7
|
6/17
|
1
|
1.05
|
5.00%
|
5.30%
|
9
|
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
|
(UNH)
|
6/14
|
6/25
|
0.9
|
1.08
|
20.00%
|
1.75%
|
10
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday June 10 (Ex-Div 6/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ameren Corp
|
(AEE)
|
6/28
|
0.475
|
No Change
|
75.88
|
2.50%
|
5
|
HP Inc.
|
(HPQ)
|
7/3
|
0.1602
|
No Change
|
19.71
|
3.25%
|
9
|
Kohl's Corp.
|
(KSS)
|
6/26
|
0.67
|
No Change
|
48.18
|
5.56%
|
9
|
Lam Research Corp.
|
(LRCX)
|
7/10
|
1.1
|
No Change
|
186.68
|
2.36%
|
5
|
PS Business Parks Inc
|
(PSB)
|
6/27
|
1.05
|
No Change
|
167.16
|
2.51%
|
5
|
Texas Roadhouse Inc.
|
(TXRH)
|
6/28
|
0.3
|
No Change
|
55.48
|
2.16%
|
9
Tuesday June 11 (Ex-Div 6/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Assets Trust Inc.
|
(AAT)
|
6/27
|
0.28
|
No Change
|
46.61
|
2.40%
|
8
|
Medical Properties Trust Inc.
|
(MPW)
|
7/11
|
0.25
|
No Change
|
18.33
|
5.46%
|
5
|
Prologis Inc.
|
(PLD)
|
6/28
|
0.53
|
No Change
|
78.19
|
2.71%
|
6
|
Saratoga Investment Corp.
|
(SAR)
|
6/27
|
0.55
|
Increase
|
24.8
|
8.87%
|
5
Wednesday June 12 (Ex-Div 6/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.
|
(AGM)
|
6/28
|
0.7
|
No Change
|
70.36
|
3.98%
|
8
|
Allegion plc
|
(ALLE)
|
6/28
|
0.27
|
No Change
|
104.14
|
1.04%
|
6
|
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.
|
(APTS)
|
7/15
|
0.2625
|
Increase
|
16.2
|
6.48%
|
9
|
AVX Corp.
|
(AVX)
|
6/28
|
0.115
|
No Change
|
15.76
|
2.92%
|
9
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.
|
(BAH)
|
6/28
|
0.23
|
No Change
|
66.05
|
1.39%
|
8
|
Big Lots Inc.
|
(BIG)
|
6/28
|
0.3
|
No Change
|
26.8
|
4.48%
|
5
|
BancorpSouth Inc.
|
(BXS)
|
7/1
|
0.17
|
No Change
|
27.89
|
2.44%
|
6
|
Carolina Financial Corp
|
(CARO)
|
7/5
|
0.09
|
Increase
|
33.53
|
1.07%
|
7
|
Crown Castle International Corp
|
(CCI)
|
6/28
|
1.125
|
No Change
|
135.22
|
3.33%
|
5
|
C&F Financial Corp.
|
(CFFI)
|
7/1
|
0.37
|
No Change
|
49.95
|
2.96%
|
8
|
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc.
|
(DKS)
|
6/28
|
0.275
|
No Change
|
35.18
|
3.13%
|
5
|
Domino's Pizza Inc.
|
(DPZ)
|
6/28
|
0.65
|
No Change
|
287
|
0.91%
|
7
|
El Paso Electric Co.
|
(EE)
|
6/28
|
0.385
|
Increase
|
65.38
|
2.36%
|
9
|
Entravision Communications Corp.
|
(EVC)
|
6/28
|
0.05
|
No Change
|
2.99
|
6.69%
|
6
|
FBL Financial Group Inc.
|
(FFG)
|
6/28
|
0.48
|
No Change
|
62.71
|
3.06%
|
9
|
Flushing Financial Corp.
|
(FFIC)
|
6/28
|
0.21
|
No Change
|
21.31
|
3.94%
|
6
|
First Horizon Narional Corp.
|
(FHN)
|
7/1
|
0.14
|
No Change
|
14.01
|
4.00%
|
8
|
Financial Institutions Inc.
|
(FISI)
|
7/2
|
0.25
|
No Change
|
27.19
|
3.68%
|
9
|
Flexsteel Industries Inc.
|
(FLXS)
|
7/1
|
0.22
|
No Change
|
17.97
|
4.90%
|
8
|
Fidelity National Financial Inc.
|
(FNF)
|
6/28
|
0.31
|
No Change
|
39.81
|
3.11%
|
8
|
First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|
(FSFG)
|
6/28
|
0.16
|
No Change
|
56.92
|
1.12%
|
6
|
GATX Corp.
|
(GATX)
|
6/30
|
0.46
|
No Change
|
74.37
|
2.47%
|
9
|
Gilead Sciences Inc.
|
(GILD)
|
6/27
|
0.63
|
No Change
|
65.35
|
3.86%
|
5
|
Gaming and Leisure Properties
|
(GLPI)
|
6/28
|
0.68
|
No Change
|
39.65
|
6.86%
|
5
|
Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
|
(ICE)
|
6/28
|
0.275
|
No Change
|
85.38
|
1.29%
|
7
|
Lamar Advertising Co.
|
(LAMR)
|
6/28
|
0.96
|
No Change
|
79.4
|
4.84%
|
6
|
MutualFirst Financial Inc.
|
(MFSF)
|
6/28
|
0.2
|
No Change
|
30.47
|
2.63%
|
5
|
Motorola Solutions Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
7/15
|
0.57
|
No Change
|
163.58
|
1.39%
|
9
|
Nasdaq Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
6/28
|
0.47
|
Increase
|
96.16
|
1.96%
|
8
|
Northern Trust Corp.
|
(NTRS)
|
7/1
|
0.6
|
No Change
|
88.27
|
2.72%
|
8
|
Old Line Bancshares Inc.
|
(OLBK)
|
6/28
|
0.12
|
No Change
|
25.07
|
1.91%
|
6
|
Packaging Corp of America
|
(PKG)
|
7/15
|
0.79
|
No Change
|
95.7
|
3.30%
|
8
|
PolyOne Corp.
|
(POL)
|
7/10
|
0.195
|
No Change
|
26.63
|
2.93%
|
9
|
Service Corp International
|
(SCI)
|
6/28
|
0.18
|
No Change
|
45.11
|
1.60%
|
9
|
Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|
(SOHO)
|
7/11
|
0.13
|
Increase
|
7.28
|
7.14%
|
9
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
6/28
|
0.19
|
No Change
|
11.87
|
6.40%
|
9
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
6/28
|
0.19
|
No Change
|
37.7
|
2.02%
|
6
|
Unity Bancorp Inc.
|
(UNTY)
|
6/28
|
0.08
|
Increase
|
19.97
|
1.60%
|
7
|
Worthington Industries Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
6/28
|
0.23
|
No Change
|
35.58
|
2.59%
|
8
Thursday June 13 (Ex-Div 6/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
First Financial Bankshares Inc.
|
(FFIN)
|
7/1
|
0.12
|
Increase
|
29.18
|
1.64%
|
9
|
Huntington Bancshares Inc.
|
(HBAN)
|
7/1
|
0.14
|
No Change
|
13.26
|
4.22%
|
8
|
Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.
|
(HWBK)
|
7/1
|
0.12
|
Increase
|
26.94
|
1.78%
|
8
|
Iron Mountain Inc.
|
(IRM)
|
7/2
|
0.611
|
No Change
|
31.19
|
7.84%
|
9
|
Methanex Corp.
|
(MEOH)
|
6/30
|
0.36
|
Increase
|
42.25
|
3.41%
|
9
|
Merck & Company
|
(MRK)
|
7/8
|
0.55
|
No Change
|
82.46
|
2.67%
|
8
|
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
(QSR)
|
7/3
|
0.5
|
No Change
|
67.01
|
2.98%
|
5
|
Simmons First National Corp.
|
(SFNC)
|
7/5
|
0.16
|
No Change
|
23.47
|
2.73%
|
8
|
United Community Banks Inc.
|
(UCBI)
|
7/5
|
0.17
|
Increase
|
27.28
|
2.49%
|
6
|
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
|
(UNH)
|
6/25
|
1.08
|
Increase
|
246.77
|
1.75%
|
10
Friday June 14 (Ex-Div 6/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
|
(AIMC)
|
7/2
|
0.17
|
No Change
|
34.22
|
1.99%
|
7
|
Children's Place Inc. (THE)
|
(PLCE)
|
6/28
|
0.56
|
No Change
|
94.6
|
2.37%
|
6
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AGCO Corp.
|
(AGCO)
|
6/14
|
0.16
|
0.92%
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(ASB)
|
6/17
|
0.17
|
3.29%
|
Aircastle Limited
|
(AYR)
|
6/14
|
0.3
|
5.94%
|
Brunswick Corp.
|
(BC)
|
6/14
|
0.21
|
1.94%
|
BorgWarner Inc.
|
(BWA)
|
6/17
|
0.17
|
1.71%
|
Cathay General Bancorp
|
(CATY)
|
6/13
|
0.31
|
3.58%
|
CBOE Holdings Inc.
|
(CBOE)
|
6/14
|
0.31
|
1.11%
|
Cabot Corp.
|
(CBT)
|
6/14
|
0.35
|
3.11%
|
CDW Corp.
|
(CDW)
|
6/11
|
0.295
|
1.13%
|
Core-Mark Holding Company
|
(CORE)
|
6/14
|
0.11
|
1.13%
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|
(CPF)
|
6/17
|
0.23
|
3.25%
|
Carter's Inc.
|
(CRI)
|
6/14
|
0.5
|
2.16%
|
Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.
|
(DNKN)
|
6/12
|
0.375
|
1.91%
|
Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
|
(EL)
|
6/17
|
0.43
|
0.97%
|
EMC Insurance Group Inc.
|
(EMCI)
|
6/11
|
0.23
|
2.55%
|
EPR Properties
|
(EPR)
|
6/17
|
0.375
|
5.65%
|
Expedia Inc.
|
(EXPE)
|
6/13
|
0.32
|
1.04%
|
First American Financial Corp.
|
(FAF)
|
6/17
|
0.42
|
3.18%
|
Cedar Fair LP
|
(FUN)
|
6/17
|
0.925
|
7.52%
|
Group 1 Automotive Inc.
|
(GPI)
|
6/17
|
0.26
|
1.38%
|
Hennessy Advisors Inc.
|
(HNNA)
|
6/11
|
0.11
|
4.71%
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
6/14
|
0.82
|
1.90%
|
Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
6/14
|
0.722
|
2.09%
|
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.
|
(HY)
|
6/14
|
0.3175
|
2.60%
|
International Paper Co.
|
(IP)
|
6/14
|
0.5
|
4.45%
|
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
6/17
|
0.235
|
4.28%
|
Jones Lang Lasalle
|
(JLL)
|
6/14
|
0.43
|
0.65%
|
KAR Auction Services Inc.
|
(KAR)
|
6/17
|
0.35
|
2.33%
|
KeyCorp
|
(KEY)
|
6/14
|
0.17
|
4.07%
|
Kingstone Companies Inc.
|
(KINS)
|
6/14
|
0.1
|
4.81%
|
LyondellBasell Industries NV
|
(LYB)
|
6/17
|
1.05
|
5.30%
|
La-Z-Boy Inc.
|
(LZB)
|
6/14
|
0.13
|
1.77%
|
ManpowerGroup Inc.
|
(MAN)
|
6/14
|
1.09
|
2.46%
|
Marcus Corp.
|
(MCS)
|
6/17
|
0.16
|
1.86%
|
MetLife Inc.
|
(MET)
|
6/13
|
0.44
|
3.64%
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
6/14
|
0.26
|
2.85%
|
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
|
(PEBK)
|
6/14
|
0.14
|
2.06%
|
Provident Financial Holdings Inc.
|
(PROV)
|
6/11
|
0.14
|
2.75%
|
Everest Reinsurance Group Ltd.
|
(RE)
|
6/12
|
1.4
|
2.22%
|
Resources Connection Inc.
|
(RECN)
|
6/13
|
0.13
|
3.32%
|
ResMed Inc.
|
(RMD)
|
6/13
|
0.37
|
1.26%
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
6/14
|
0.55
|
2.54%
|
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.
|
(SBGI)
|
6/17
|
0.2
|
1.56%
|
SunTrust Banks Inc.
|
(STI)
|
6/17
|
0.5
|
3.19%
|
Skyworks Solutions Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
6/11
|
0.38
|
2.17%
|
United Fire Group Inc.
|
(UFCS)
|
6/14
|
0.33
|
2.77%
|
Universal Forest Products Inc.
|
(UFPI)
|
6/15
|
0.2
|
1.12%
|
US Physical Therapy Inc.
|
(USPH)
|
6/14
|
0.27
|
0.92%
|
Whirlpool Corp.
|
(WHR)
|
6/15
|
1.2
|
3.73%
|
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
6/14
|
1
|
1.19%
|
Weingarten Realty Investors
|
(WRI)
|
6/14
|
0.395
|
5.60%
|
Watts Water Technologies Inc.
|
(WTS)
|
6/14
|
0.23
|
1.05%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.