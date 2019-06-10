Lululemon Earnings Preview

Source: Barron's, Getty Images

Lululemon (LULU) reports quarterly earnings Wednesday. Analysts expect revenue of $755 million and EPS of $0.70. The revenue estimate implies double-digit growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the key items as follows.

Gaudy Growth Could Continue

Lululemon's brand connotes fitness, style and functionality. Its blend of athlete and leisure ("athleisure") has a strong appeal for women. The company is now attempting to sell to men, which could put it on the radar of Nike (NKE) and Under Armour (UA). I had previously questioned Lululemon's ability to compete with bigger athletic apparel companies, yet its top line growth has remained strong.

In its most recent quarter, the company generated revenue of $1.2 billion, up 26% Y/Y. Revenue from each segment grew by double digits, with company-operated store and direct-to-consumer ("DTC") up 18% and 46%, respectively. From a product perspective, men's and women's bottoms showed strength. Again, this was important, since the company has made a concerted effort to expand beyond its traditional base of women.

Lululemon has strong brand loyalty. The company's other calling card could be its DTC channel. Traditional brick-and-mortar stores are attempting to make the transition to online sales. Lululemon was one of the first traditional retailers to make a sizeable investment in its online platform; it is now the company's fastest-growing segment. In the most recent quarter, e-commerce revenue was $344 million, or 29% of total revenue.

When I think of successful online platforms, Best Buy (BBY) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) come to mind. They receive over 20% of their total revenue from their digital platforms. Lululemon's DTC channel is arguably even more successful than theirs. If the company's top line continues to grow by double digits, then its DTC channel will likely be a key driver.

Margins Are Ticking Up

Retailers often have to sacrifice margins in order to build an online presence. That has not been the case so far for Lululemon. In the most recent quarter, gross profit was $669 million, up 28% Y/Y. Gross margin was 57%, up 100 basis points compared to the year-earlier period. SG&A expense was $337 million, up 28% Y/Y. SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue was 30%, up 60 basis points versus the year-earlier period. The company continues to make investments in its DTC platform that potentially make revenue stickier.

Operating income grew 29% Y/Y to $331 million; operating income grew at a higher rate than revenue. Operating income margin was 28%, up 80 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Lululemon's ability to grow revenue and operating income, while making huge investments in its DTC platform, was commendable. Whether SG&A expense will plateau, further amplifying growth in operating income remains to be seen.

Strong Balance Sheet

Another selling point is Lululemon's strong balance sheet. It has $880 million in cash and no debt. It generated annual free cash flow ("FCF") of about $500 million. Its liquidity could grow over time given the company's positive FCF. Lululemon's liquidity makes the company well-positioned to survive a potential downturn in the retail space.

Conclusion

Double-digit top line growth and margin expansion could continue for a while. LULU is up over 30% Y/Y. I expect talks of trade wars and rate cuts to create volatility for financial markets and, potentially, LULU. I rate the stock a Hold into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.