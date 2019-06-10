Qualcomm: I Was Wrong, But There's Still Opportunity Here

Qualcomm has a long history of shareholder rewards, having returned more than its entire market cap to shareholders. This should continue going forward.

The Qualcomm-Apple deal should stand, and based on investor reactions after the crash, amounts to half of Qualcomm's value.

The judge ruled against Qualcomm. However, Qualcomm has significant avenues to appeal, which should help the company out.

Oops. Just when I thought that the problems for Qualcomm were over, they have started back up again.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is a more than $80 billion semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company. The company has had some ups and downs over the past few years, due to a spate of lawsuits from its largest customers and various antitrust rulings. Throughout this time, I have written a number of times about the company as an investment.

I originally recommended the company in January (read the article here), spouting about the long-term potential of the company. In May, (read the article here) I wrote another article celebrating the company’s success since then. It was up more than 30% from January to May. However, in late-May, a US judge ruled Qualcomm had violated antitrust laws. This announcement led to a very significant drop in the company’s stock price; it’s down 13% since the article, in just a few weeks (oops!).

The point of this article is to discuss the developments that have happened since that article, and how they affect my investment thesis in the company.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor - CNET

Qualcomm Judge Ruling

On May 22, 2019, just a few days after my article came out, a federal judge ruled Qualcomm violated antitrust rules. The judge ruled that the company charged unreasonably high rates for its chips, eliminating competitors. The judge, as a result, stated that the company would be forced to renegotiate licensing agreements at “reasonable prices” without threatening to cut-off supplies and be monitored for compliance for 7 years.

While I’m not a lawyer, and don’t purport to be one, off the bat there are some major issues with this ruling.

1. How is Qualcomm supposed to renegotiate if it doesn’t have any leverage. Qualcomm’s leverage is that it can cut-off supply of an integral chip for smartphones, and that is in fact its only leverage. What stops a competitor from offering a penny per chip, if Qualcomm can’t threaten to hold supply off.

2. What is the definition of a “reasonable rate.” By being included in the 4G and 5G standards, Qualcomm has a resulting forced monopoly. However, the result of being in the standard is that Qualcomm’s chip is required to make cellphones work. For reference, Qualcomm charges Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) $8-9 per chip based off of the recent settlement. Given that that’s barely 1% of the ASP of an iPhone is that an “unreasonable” rate given the iPhone wouldn’t be nearly as functional without Qualcomm’s technology?

I’m not the only one questioning these practices. The FTC themselves have come out and stated the ruling appears unreasonable, along with others saying as follows. For reference, it’s important to note it’s rare for the FTC to come out with a statement like this.

“The FTC's Wilson wrote that Koh had misapplied the Supreme Court case. Under the judge's logic, "Aspen Skiing now means that if a company ever sells any product to any competitor, it then could have a perpetual antitrust obligation to sell every product to every competitor," Wilson said. Jonathan Barnett, a law professor at the University of Southern California, agreed that Koh's decision was in danger of being overturned by an appeals court. The exception created by Aspen Skiing was supposed to be "very narrow," Barnett said. In a 2004 case involving Verizon Communications Inc, the high court cast doubt on Aspen Skiing, saying it was "at or near the outer boundary" of antitrust liability.”

As a result of this interpretation, many believe that Qualcomm has a valid avenue to try and overturn the ruling. Still investors are skeptical, and have pushed down the company’s stock by more than 20% (such that it’s up just 15% since the start of the deal with Apple).

Qualcomm-Apple Deal

One of the most significant aspects of what propelled Qualcomm’s stock price is the company’s deal with Apple. The deal was massive and was expected to bring $2 in annual EPS to Qualcomm and a one-time $6 billion payment.

Qualcomm Logo - The Verge

To get an idea of the value of this deal, immediately after it was made, the value of Qualcomm’s stock went up by $30 per share. There are some important things to note here, and those are that Qualcomm has appealed the result, and the judge has ordered Qualcomm to renegotiate the deals. Still, people familiar with the deal have stated that it is unlikely for it to change.

Given that the benefit for Apple was that if they lost the lawsuit they would have had much higher expenses, the reverse was also a likely part of the deal. To state it more succinctly, the deal almost certainly stated that it would continue to stand if Qualcomm lost the FTC lawsuit. Hence, the stated result that people familiar with the deal believe that it is unlikely to change.

However, given the difficulty Qualcomm’s stock price has had since then, that means if the deal stands (at $30 per share), the Apple component of the deal currently makes up almost half of Qualcomm’s stock price.

Qualcomm Business Future

At the end of the day, the lawsuit aside, Qualcomm continues to be a major player in the cellular industry. The company has become a component of the standards, and that will not change. At the same time, the industry is being revolutionized by 5G. The speed increases with 5G (imagine seamless Netflix on your phones and smart cars that can communicate with the internet) mean that it will soon become widespread.

Qualcomm Business - Qualcomm Investor Presentation

Second, Qualcomm remains a powerhouse in the industry. That means even if Qualcomm is forced to reverse its “no license, no chips” policy, it will simply be able to increase prices for its chips and have plenty of customers. For reference, Qualcomm Snapdragon and Cellular chips are everywhere and the company that probably came closest to competing in the U.S. (Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)) dropped its 5G business after the Apple deal.

More so, Huawei is probably the most significant international competitor. After Donald Trump’s cutoff of Huawei, their presence on the international stage and in 5G will be significantly reduced meaning that Qualcomm will continue to be a major player. Huawei is a major customer for Qualcomm too, however, and part of the lawsuit, so they are worth paying attention too.

Qualcomm Shareholder Returns - Qualcomm Investor Presentation

More so, Qualcomm remains dedicated to shareholders in the meantime. The company has a strong financial portfolio and has returned a cumulative $87.2 billion to shareholders, more than the entirety of its current market cap. The company has a respectable current dividend of almost 4% and has been focused on aggressively reducing its share count.

Qualcomm’s dedication to shareholders should continue going forward, which means investors will be rewarded for holding on during this time period as 5G ramps up.

Conclusion

Qualcomm took a big hit in the lawsuit, however, they have numerous avenues towards correcting this. Even the FTC believes that the interpretation of the lawsuit has been strained, and as a result if Qualcomm manages to successfully appeal its problems will be solved. However, even if it doesn’t, years of stays and approvals on the trial should be able to help the company’s situation.

However, the Apple deal should continue to hold on, even if the company does not win the lawsuit. That deal alone is currently contributing almost half of the company’s value. At the same time, 5G and the company’s other businesses are growing, and income from these other businesses, even if the lawsuit works should continue. Lastly, the company should continue to reward shareholders going forward.

Invest Better - Free Trial! Regardless of your general investing goals, The Energy Forum can help you build and generate strong income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

A managed model portfolio that generates a yield of >10%.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have any questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.