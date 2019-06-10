Cigar Butt Investing: 3 Deep-Value Picks For The Higher-Risk REIT Investor

It really boils down to your risk tolerance level, and whether you believe the thrill of victory is worth the agony of defeat.

That just goes to show you it’s all about perspective – and about how much profit you’re making from that perspective.

Are you a cigar connoisseur, by any chance?

If so, you understand the right cigar’s appeal.

There’s the obvious luxury of aroma, of course. The taste of them. Or, if you want to sound especially knowledgeable, there’s the body. There’s the flavor. And there’s the strength of a cigar worth smoking.

It could be sweet, salty, sour, or bitter. Pick your poison depending on your particular preferences, either overall or in the moment.

There’s also the historical image of power that cigars come with: visions of mad men and mafiosos who knew how to command respect in the way they presented themselves. Those guys? They got things done.

Plus, they made money doing it. Lots of it.

(Though they did get shot in the process from time to time. Which isn’t so appealing.)

Self-described “cigar guy” Sean Phipps – who actually lists a full five reasons why he smokes the stuff – says in the Chattanooga-focused news site Nooga Today that it’s also relaxing:

I tell people when they purchase a cigar (or several) that what they’re essentially doing is buying time to relax. Cigars can take between 45 minutes to 2 1/2 hours to smoke, depending on size. This can be a time of quiet reflection away from outside disturbances. It can also serve as a time to read a good book or as an excuse to enjoy doing nothing.

Put like that, I’m not going to lie. I wouldn’t mind a piece of that lack of action myself right now. But that would be for the whole cigar, not just the butt.

If that sounds like a strange statement to make, enter the world of deep-value investing. Depending on who you follow, you might also know it as “cigar-butt investing.”

Either way, it’s something less than relaxing.

Benjamin Graham vs. Warren Buffett

Benjamin Graham made it worthwhile – so much so that he’s a legend known as the "father of value investing." According to my fellow Forbes writers Susan Adams and Steve Kichen, he started out that journey during the onset of the Great Depression, when companies were selling for insanely low prices.

As they put it, “The fact that profits were vanishing almost didn’t matter. You could buy companies for less than their net liquidating value. You got the goodwill and the factories for nothing.”

The result of that philosophy was an investment fund that averaged annualized returns of around 20% between 1934 and 1956. Compare that with the 12.2% average return the broader market featured during that time period.

It's quite the difference, I know.

So clearly this methodology worked for Graham. It did not, however, resonate very well with his even more famous mentee, Warren Buffett. At least not in the long run.

In his 50th anniversary letter to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) shareholders – which was only a few years ago – Buffett described deep-value investing as cigar-butt investing, where one might find a discarded cigar butt lying around. “Though the stub might be ugly and soggy,” he explained, “the puff would be free.”

Of course, “Once that momentary pleasure was enjoyed... no more could be expected.”

But while he did say in that letter that he’s since stopped picking up such fire-sale – possibly on fire – stock-market assets like that, he didn’t come out and condemn the practice for everyone. If anything, he said (or at least implied) that it could work well for some investors.

Benjamin Graham vs. Warren Buffett vs. You

In my opinion, the question of whether to value invest or not to value invest comes down to three factors. It truly depends on:

The company in question

The specifics of the situation

The individual investor wanting to get involved

In other words, you want to look at aspects such as: How likely is the company going to pull through? Is it a train wreck still limping along, or does it actually have potential?

When it comes to situation specifics, we’re predominantly referring to price points, proposed recovery routes, and the larger market. How is that all looking? Does the big picture look worthwhile or even more disconcerting when all is added up?

Perhaps most important, though, is that last listed factor: the one and only you.

What does your portfolio look like? How much is it going to hurt if your deep-value bet goes wrong? And do you have the stomach to see it through even more potential volatility?

How about the good sense to get out of it if it really starts to tank?

Those are the questions you need to be asking yourself about the stocks I’m about to bring up:

Uniti Group (UNIT)

(UNIT) CBL & Associates Properties (CBL)

(CBL) Farmland Partners (FPI).

Let me be perfectly blunt here. Under normal circumstances, I wouldn’t buy any of them. All of them have cut their dividends, and they are struggling, highly speculative names with extreme volatility.

However, the stocks have gotten cheap – actually super dirt cheap. Perhaps even ridiculously so. And people always ask me, “Brad, you really wouldn’t buy such-and-such stock at any price?”

Well, here’s your answer.

Don’t Get Burned by These Fire-Sale Prices

Uniti Group: Co-produced with Dividend Sensei

There are three critical things cigar-butt investments need in order to be successful. The first is a low valuation, which Uniti most certainly has: Forward price/AFFO is just 4.6, about 75% less than REIT sector average.

The second is a collection of core assets that have a decent chance of generating relatively steady cash flow over time (otherwise the low P/AFFO isn’t valid). Uniti’s mission-critical collection of recession-resistant telecom infrastructure also qualifies.

Those assets are long-lasting and wide-moat, with minimal annual maintenance requirements (2% of revenue) and sky-high EBITDA margins approaching 100% on some of its infrastructure. They also come with five to 20-year leases, which makes for highly stable cash flow (outside of bankruptcies of its tenants).

(Source: investor presentation)

What’s more, those assets are scalable, as minimal marginal investment can lead to very large revenue growth with close to 100% margins. This means Uniti is theoretically a potential future money-minting machine: 4% to 5% long-term revenue growth is possible should the liquidity trap end.

The final thing is a catalyst for the market to become less pessimistic about a stock and for the multiple to expand. In the case of Uniti, the reason it’s trading in the toilet is the uncertainty surrounding the Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) bankruptcy and what that might mean in terms of future rent payments. Windstream accounts for 63% and 85% of Uniti’s revenue and cash flow, respectively.

The market’s pessimism is all about the fears of Windstream forcing Uniti to accept lower rental payments, which is what most analysts expect to occur. (Morningstar’s conservative analysts expect a 25% rental reduction.) If Uniti is able to obtain more favorable terms, that will be a catalyst for potentially the exact kind of sharp short-term gain that deep-value cigar-butt investors are looking for. (Morningstar’s fair value estimate is $13, or 6 times AFFO, representing about 25% upside.)

Windstream has until June 25 to accept or reject the lease, though most analysts think it will use its three-month extension option to continue negotiating with both creditors and Uniti. This means Uniti represents a potentially attractive very high-risk, short-term capital gain between now and September 25.

Just remember that Uniti’s other main problem, its brutal liquidity trap – which isn’t likely to end anytime soon – means that its ability to execute on its long-term growth potential is limited and likely to remain so. This means any very highly risk-tolerant deep-value investors interested in buying Uniti today should do so with a focus on short-term profits, rather than with an expectation of strong future organic cash flow or dividend growth.

CBL Properties: Co-produced with Rubicon Associates

CBL is in a tough spot. They own tier 2 and 3 malls and have been impacted by nearly every retail bankruptcy that has transpired over the last few years. Their anchors have been struggling (or have filed for bankruptcy, in the case of Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ)) and they have seen some of their in-line tenants reduce store count or disappear completely. At this juncture, the embattled mall REIT is in survival mode.

When retail REITs get hit with vacancies, they often have to remodel or renovate their properties in order to attract new tenants. CBL has been doing this, but have had to scale back the redevelopment spend (as shown below), as they are short on cash and have been in cash-retention mode. The REIT has been focusing on redevelopment lite, where they put in less cash and tenants contribute in return for breaks and a share of the profits. One of the questions has been: Can they get enough traction on leasing their properties without increasing their redevelopment spend?

At the same time, the REIT has financial issues that have curtailed many of their options. A lawsuit, based on allegations that CBL and certain affiliated entities overcharged tenants at bulk metered malls for electricity, forced the suspension of the dividend for two quarters in order to ensure there is enough cash for the $60 million settlement. The REIT is also going to be bumping into its covenants on their credit line and unsecured debt if they continue to devalue their property and watch their EBITDA shrink.

Given this, why the heck would anyone touch this cigar butt?

Investors with speculative funds might position this REIT’s preferred stock in order to generate significant income, plus the potential for significant upside should the REIT stabilize its operations and emerge from the retail carnage intact. As the table below shows, at the current and expected levels of FFO (and AFFO and FAD), the REIT covers its preferred dividend with some room to spare.

This presents a modicum of comfort for a preferred-stock investment. It is important to remember, however, that if the REIT succumbs to the pressures of its environment and liquidity position, the preferred could get eliminated in bankruptcy and have very little to no recovery.

The equity, trading below 0.8x projected FFO, is essentially an option on the survival of the company. Should you believe this REIT can survive, the upside – especially if they reinstate the dividend at a modest level – is significant. By significant, I mean a multiple of the investment.

CBL continues to be FFO/AFFO/EBITDA positive and is generating free cash flow. This fact seems to be overlooked by the market. The company has no significant debt maturities until 2023, giving it some room to breathe and get their house in order. The REIT should be able to get some traction with their redevelopment lite program, and many of its malls are the only game in town, giving it more staying power than the environment and financials suggest.

The preferred stock is speculative, and the equity is extremely speculative, but if their strategy works investors will be well rewarded.

Source: Rubicon Associates

As the chart below shows, the preferred has been volatile and will most likely remain so. With yield currently near 20%, this may be a cigar butt you want to pick up.

Source: Rubicon Associates

Farmland Partners: Co-produced with Michael Boyd

Historically farmland has been a great investment, appreciating 5.8% per year on average over the last 50 years. That’s a great return versus other areas of commercial real estate. What makes the potential even higher here is that Farmland Partners is trading at a significant discount to net asset value (NAV). The only thing better than buying an appreciating asset is buying it a discount to its true value. In the case of Farmland Partners, that discount is close to 40% today.

Source: Farmland Partners, 2019 REITweek Presentation, Slide 22

A dividend cut, largely needed given the low cash returns on these assets, did not help sentiment. With management deeply invested in the common units and the company selling assets to buy back those discounted shares, per-share metrics are going to move materially higher over the next several years. A take-private move is not out of the question. While there is material risk in investing in a space hard hit by the soft commodity slump, there are more than a few puffs left on this cigar butt in my opinion.

Smoke On This...

At the end of the day, the cornerstone in any investment strategy is the size of the margin of safety. Whatever your approach to cigar-butt investing, the key to value investing is finding companies whose market price has declined faster than fundamentals. All of three of the REITs we have detailed in this article have been hammered, as viewed below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

However, Warren Buffett shifted his approach to one practiced by his longtime partner Charlie Munger. Rather than cigar butts, Buffett started looking for extremely high-quality businesses with durable competitive advantages, even if they were not as cheap as those cigar butts. Joel Greenblatt, explained it this way: “If I can buy a good business cheap, even better. Part of 'good' is a business that can grow over time."

That’s why you rarely see me writing on the cigar-butt names, regardless of the “dirt cheap” opportunity – because just like Buffett and Greenblatt, I believe “intelligent investors” should consider growth and quality in addition to valuation. And of course, that means it really boils down to your risk-tolerance level, and whether you believe the thrill of victory is worth the agony of defeat.

What’s your puff tolerance? Let me know what you think about this article, as I may continue with a series of “cigar-butt” picks if there’s reader demand.

Author's Note: Please do not take any of these write-ups as endorsements unless stated or included in one of my iREIT on Alpha portfolios.

Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Michael Boyd and Dividend Sensei do not own shares of any stocks listed in this article. Rubicon Associates is.Long UNIT and CBLpE. Brad Thomas has modest exposure in UNIT.