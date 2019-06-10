Cherry Hill Mortgage: Take A Look At This 8.1%-Yielding Fixed-To-Floating Rate Preferred Stock

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) is a high-yielding mortgage real estate investment trust with both common and preferred shares outstanding. The mortgage REIT issued a new preferred stock earlier this year which may be an interesting income vehicle for investors that want to dial down investment risk and secure attractive dividend income. An investment in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation's preferred stock layer yields 8.1 percent.

In this article I am going to discuss Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation's 8.25% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CHMI.PB). The mortgage real estate investment trust issued 1.8 million shares of the Series B preferred stock in February 2019, which means the fixed-to-floating security has a very limited performance history.

During the last roughly four months of trading, however, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp.'s Series B preferred stock has widely outperformed the mortgage REIT's common shares. Preferred stocks generally have a higher degree of principal protection relative to common stocks because they have seniority and rank higher in the capital structure.

Source: Tickertech

Payment Features Of Cherry Hill Mortgage's Series B Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock

The defining feature of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp.'s new preferred stock is that the Series B combines fixed with floating rate dividend payments.

Over the fixed rate period, which ends 4/14/2024, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp.'s Series B will make fixed payments at a rate of 8.25 percent per annum (based on a $25 liquidation preference value). After the fixed rate period, the mortgage REIT's Series B preferred stock will pay a floating rate of three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.631 percent per annum.

The call date for the Series B is 04/15/2024.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation's Series B preferred stock will pay shareholders a ~$0.52/share quarterly dividend (~$2.06/share annually) going forward, which implies an effective dividend yield of 8.1 percent based on a preferred stock price of $25.58 at the time of writing. The market price implies a 2.3 percent premium to the liquidation preference value.

Advantages/Disadvantages Of The Series B Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock

The Series B offers income investors a high degree of dividend visibility over the fixed rate period. The preferred stock is also a tool investors can use to lower investment risk compared to Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp.'s common shares which currently yield 11.91 percent. The preferred stock yield is a bit lower than the mortgage REIT's common stock yield, Yes, but the Series B is also much less volatile.

On the flip side, preferred stock dividends typically are fixed while Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trust's common stock dividend could, at least theoretically, grow in the future. Series B investors also won't benefit from any special dividends the mortgage REIT might pay in the future (Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. paid a $0.15/share special dividend to common stockholders in January).

Your Takeaway

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation's relatively new Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is an attractive income vehicle for investors that look for high, recurring dividend income from a high-yield/high-risk mortgage REIT and that think the nearly 12 percent dividend yield of the common shares is too risky. The Fixed-to-Floating rate payment feature is also attractive because it translates into dividend visibility over the next five years. Further, the Series B (at least so far) has proven to be much less volatile than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation's common shares. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.