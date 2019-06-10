Sea Ltd: Blazing Gaming Growth

Free Fire, its self-developed game, gains momentum in SEA and other EMs, contributing to over 50% of total grossing.

Sea Group (SE) has performed well last year (up ~78%) and 158% YTD. Sea's outperformance has been driven mainly by its strong games portfolio which includes Free Fire, League of Legends, PUBG Lite, Speed Drifters etc, and rapid e-commerce growth in its Shopee business. Forward consensus P/S is ~5x which makes it "not cheap" but revenue growth is huge and is likely able to flow to positive earnings potentially in 2022-23E.

The company guided Digital Entertainment (games) adjusted revenue to grow ~82%-97% to US$1.2-1.3bn and eCommerce adjusted revenue to grow ~117%-127% to US$630-660mn. However, management is likely going to upgrade the forecast should Free Fire continue to do well.

Please note that Sea Group is a holding company and conducts its businesses under its wholly owned subsidiaries, Garena (Digital Entertainment), Shopee (eCommerce) and AirPay (Digital finance).

Source: Koyfin

Source: Company pp. 75

In-house developed game leading growth

In 1Q19, adjusted revenues of digital entertainment increased 169% yoy to US$393mn. Free Fire accounted for 50-60% of gross billings in 1Q with over 50 million latest peak daily average users and 450+mn latest registered users.

Garena - roots in understanding gamer needs

Garena (the digital entertainment division) has a long history of running gaming platforms in Southeast Asia, most notably in Taiwan. They are able to understand gamer needs and are creative in monetization. Due to the similarities between the spending patterns in SEA and Latin America, Garena is able to replicate its success across different regions. So, the market is potentially much larger than its core operating region of SEA. Free Fire is a Battle Royale style mobile game with a two-tiered Fire Pass monetization model with which you can purchase items in the virtual store.

Free Fire World Cup was hosted in April 2019, an eSports tournament that successfully attracted over 27 million online viewership and over 1.1mn peak concurrent users on YouTube.

Improving EBITDA margin for the segment

1Q Adjusted EBITDA margin for digital entertainment was 57.4%, up 11.9% qoq/19.7% yoy. The impressive increase in margin was due to the contribution from Free Fire, which has higher revenue sharing due to being developed in-house, and also by leveraging Garena's deep behavioral understanding of gamer's spending habits.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Company

More games in the pipeline

Call of Duty: Mobile is slated to launch in Southeast Asia sometime in 2Q/3Q. Garena will be the publisher for the game in SEA and should have revenue sharing.

Speed Drifter is top 4 contributor for Garena, and along with Tencent, they are in discussion to launch the game in Latin America.

Strong launches for these games could provide the next catalyst for Sea to upgrade their guidance again.

Source: Company

Stepping up monetization for Shopee

In 1Q, eCommerce adjusted revenue was US$149mn, up 342% yoy. GMV increased 82% yoy to US$3.5bn, gross orders was 203.5mn, up 83% yoy. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of GMV declined from 6.6% in 1Q18 to 4.2%.

Shopee is able to be a dominant player in Taiwan with second players multiples smaller in terms of orders and GMV. Key categories which performed well were fashion, living, health and beauty. Management is confident with the current monetization trends which would reach global peers in the long term. The take rate has improved from 1.1% in 1Q18 and 2.59% in 4Q18 to 2.93% in 1Q19 due to advertising and transaction fees. This will improve the loss-making status of the segment.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Difficult to value but great earnings potential in the years to come

As the overall company is loss-making and will probably continue to be in the coming year or two, it is difficult to calculate a valuation. Operating expenses for the company are coming down relative to revenue which is growing at a very high pace (est. 2018-2020 CAGR: 100%). So, the company is on the right track to profitability sometime in 2022-23E.

Forward market consensus P/Sales is ~5x for Sea which puts it ahead of most peers, but its growth rate is probably one of fastest with an over-reaching potential market globally.

Source: Koyfin

Source: Bloomberg

Risks

Fierce competition in ecommerce/digital payment, leading to lower take rates.

Strong reliance on gaming earnings, which some of the games are not self-developed.

Challenges of operating in many regions/jurisdictions.

Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.