Despite Poor Spring Weather Condition, We Like Nutrien's Strong Growth Outlook

Investment Thesis

Nutrien (NTR) [TSX:NTR] delivered solid Q1 2019 earnings with strong EBITDA growth. However, its Q2 2019 results will be impacted by a poor weather condition in the U.S. this spring. Despite this headwind, we still have a very positive view on Nutrien and think its share price should gradually trend higher in the next few years for the following reasons: (1) Acquisition strategy in the distribution network should increase its sales; (2) the company can quickly increase its potash production capacity to meet the growing demand than its competitors; and (3) Nutrien's strong cash flow generation will allow it to return $6-8 billion of cash back to its shareholders in the next four years. Nutrien's share is trading at a valuation below its peers, and we think the poor weather condition has provided a good entry point for investors.

Recent Developments: Near-Term Outlook May Be Impacted By Weather

Nutrien delivered a solid Q1 2019 with 22% growth in adjusted EBITDA. As can be seen from the chart below, its consolidated EBITDA grew to $697 million. However, its Q2 2019 result may be impacted by wet weather in the U.S. and dry weather in Australia as demand may stay weak. Nevertheless, management maintained its annual EPS guidance at $2.80-3.20 per share and adjusted EBITDA guidance at $4.4-4.9 billion as it believes that most of the revenue lost in Q2 is simply delayed to Q3 2019.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Despite an unusual wet spring that might result in lower fertilizer demand, we still like Nutrien and its growth outlook for the following reasons:

Nutrien plans to utilize its excess 5Mt capacity in potash production

Nutrien is prepared to ramp up its potash production from the current level of 13 million tonnes to about 15-17 million tonnes in 2023. The timing of this execution depends on demand. Unlike greenfield projects that will require significant capital investments, this brownfield project cost much less to expand the capacity. Management estimates that this brownfield expansion will have an incremental cost of $500-700 per metric tonne. This is significantly less than the average cost per tonne of $2,500-3,000 for a greenfield project. This should result in significant margin expansion. In addition, management indicated in its latest conference call that its major competitors do not have any excess capacity to expand without going through greenfield expansion. In addition, Nutrien's brownfield project should take much less time to ramp up the production than greenfield projects. Therefore, Nutrien is in a good position to take advantage of the growing demand of potash in the next few years with the potential of significant margin expansion.

Potash demand is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 2.6% between 2019 and 2023. We believe Nutrien is in a good position to take advantage of this growth demand, as it can quickly ramp up its capacity and meet the demand.

Nutrien plans to significantly grow its retail network through acquisitions

Nutrien also plans to grow its retail network through acquisitions in the next few years. The company has closed 26 acquisitions in the past 12 months (not including its acquisition of Ruralco, the third largest retailer in Australia, which will be closed in Q3 2019). The company's future focus in acquisitions will be in its core geographies (U.S., Canada, Australia, Argentina, and Brazil). These acquisitions should help grow its market share and sales volume in the next few years. Growth in market share and volume should also result in economies of scale and improve its operating efficiency.

Significant cash flow generation in the next few years

Nutrien's strategy to expand its retail network and ramp up its excess capacity should result in significant cash flow generation in the next few years. In fact, the company expects to generate in total of $22-25 billion of cumulative operating cash flow between 2019 and 2023. The chart below illustrates how management plans to use this operating cash flow. As can be seen, the capital will be used for different purposes. We noted that there are about $6-8 billion of unallocated capital that could be used to return cash back to shareholders through either share buybacks or dividend increases. This unallocated capital represents about $10.3-13.7 per share (calculated based on shares outstanding of 584.8 million at the end of April 2019).

Attractive Valuation

Nutrien is currently trading at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.9x. This is lower than many of its peers. As can be seen from the chart below, its peers are trading in the range of 9.7x to 10.8x. Its fertilizer peer CF Industries Holdings (CF) is currently trading at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 9.7x and its retail & industrial distribution peer W.W. Grainger (GWW) is trading at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 9.8x. Given Nutrien's scale (No. 1 fertilizer producer in the world) and its potential for margin expansion, we think it should be trading at a valuation at least comparable to its peers.

Attractive 3.2%-Yielding dividend

Nutrien currently pays an attractive quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.2%. Its dividend payout ratio (based on its earnings per share in the past 12 months) of about 30% is very low. We think Nutrien should be able to continue to raise its dividends in the next few years given the fact that the company has about $6-8 billion of unallocated capital for additional returns to shareholders in the next five years.

Risks and Challenges

1) Unusual weather pattern can impact the farming industry and result in weak fertilizer demand.

2) AGI is a global business and therefore is subject to foreign exchange risk. Any dramatic change in foreign exchange can have a huge impact on its top and bottom lines.

3) Integration risk associated with its acquisition strategy.

4) Transportation and logistics costs are a big portion of its expenses as its products need to be shipped to different markets.

Investor Takeaway

We like Nutrien and its strong outlook. The company should be able to return excess cash back to its shareholders in the next few years through dividend growth and share buybacks. We think investors with long-term investment horizon can take advantage of its current low valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NTR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.