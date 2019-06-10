Agricultural Commodities - Before The June WASDE Report

On Tuesday, June 11, at noon EST, the US Department of Agriculture will release its June World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The May report came out on May 10. US President Trump told the world that he would increase tariffs on China on that day, and China retaliated on May 13 with protectionist measures. It was too late for the May WASDE report to consider the escalation of trade tensions when projecting demand. Therefore, the June report is likely to reflect a current picture on the demand side of the fundamental equation.

When it comes to the supply side, floods across the fertile plains of the US delayed planting, which could impact crop yields during the harvest season in the fall. The wet conditions continued long after the previous USDA report. Agricultural commodity prices tend to be highly volatile following the release of the monthly report from the USDA. The June report is one of the most significant of the year as it comes at the start of the growing season in the US. We should expect lots of price variance in the grain and other agricultural futures market this week as Tuesday's report will provide market participants with the latest snapshot of the fundamentals.

The Invesco DB Agriculture ETF (DBA) holds positions in many of the futures markets that are the subject of the monthly WASDE report.

Trade and weather will dictate the path of prices

Each year is always a new adventure when it comes to the agricultural commodities that feed the world. The trade dispute between the US and China removed a significant portion of the addressable market for soybean and corn consumption from US farmers as the nation is the world's leading producer and exporter of the grain and oilseed. The meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi in Japan on June 28 and 29 will be a watershed event for US farmers who are hoping the leaders can get trade negotiations back on track.

Meanwhile, it is Mother Nature and the weather across the fertile plains of the US and around the world that will have the greatest impact on the path of least resistance of prices over the coming weeks. The 2019 crop year got off to a troubled start in the US as floods delayed planting. A hot and dry spell over the coming weeks could do irreversible damage to immature crops, so we could see lots of volatility in the grain sector in July and into July. While trade is a leading factor for prices and adds another dimension to analyzing price direction these days, it is always the weather conditions that will have the final say when it comes to crop yields and the 2019 harvest. The USDA should have a lot to say about exports and demand, but when it comes to supplies, the WASDE will only offer projections that typically reflect optimal weather conditions.

Soybeans and corn fall from recent highs

The price of soybean futures fell following the last WASDE report on the back of the escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China. However, a significant recovery followed.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, active month July soybean futures fell to a low at $7.91 per bushel on May 13 while the continuous contract declined to $7.805, which was a decade low. In 2008, soybeans futures found a bottom at $7.7625.

Wet conditions and late planting caused a rejection of the low that lifted the price of the July oilseed futures to a high at $8.9450 on June 4. At a closing price of $8.5625, soybeans are closer to the high than the May 13 low. Price momentum crossed lower in overbought territory after the recent rally, but relative strength is in neutral territory. Open interest has been edging lower, which could reflect less planting and hedging because of the excessive moisture that delayed the start of the crop year. There are two gaps on the daily chart. Price action already filled the first, which was down to $8.5825. The second is from $8.3150 to $8.3750, which could be a downside target following Tuesday's WASDE report. Voids on charts tend to disappear over time as price action fills them. The last WASDE report was on May 10. On that day, the crush spread that reflects the economics of processing the oilseed into meal and oil in the soybean market closed at $1.1750 per bushel.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that the crush spread closed on Friday, June 7 at the $1.32 level, 14.5 cents higher despite the rise in the price of beans which moved from $8.08 on May 10 to $8.5625 as of the end of last week. The increase in the processing spread is a sign of demand, which is supportive of the price of beans as we go into the June WASDE report.

The price action in corn was similar to beans as the price spiked lower following the May WASDE on the back of trade.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of July corn futures shows, the price fell to a low at $3.43 per bushel on May 13, put in a bullish reversal, and exploded to a high at $4.38 on May 29. Since then, corn corrected a bit to the downside but has remained above the $4 level. Price momentum crossed lower in overbought territory, and relative strength is in the upper region of a neutral condition. Open interest in the corn futures market has also slipped, most likely reflecting late planting. Daily historical volatility at 42.7% is at the highest level of 2019 as daily trading ranges widened. In post WASDE trading, we could see lots of price action in the corn market. The rise in the price of corn caused the price of ethanol to explode from a low at $1.283 per gallon wholesale on May 13, to a high at $1.568 on May 29, the highest price since September 2017. At $4.38 per bushel, corn traded to its highest level since June 2016.

Expect lots of two-way price action in the corn and bean futures market following the release of the June WASDE report. I would be a buyer on any significant price dips as the planting delays present a clear and present danger for the 2019 crop and we are still at the time of the year where uncertainty over the weather conditions is at a peak.

Wheat remains at $5, but the KCBT discount rises to a new high

The price of wheat followed the same price pattern as corn and beans following the May WASDE report.

Source: CQG

July CBOT wheat futures fell to a low at $4.1850 on May 13, put in a bullish reversal, and rose to a high at $5.29 on June 4. At $5.045 per bushel last Friday, soft red winter wheat futures remain not far from the recent peak. The technical picture for wheat is the same as in corn with price momentum crossing lower in overbought territory and relative strength at the upper part of a neutral condition. Open interest in the wheat futures market has also been edging to the downside, and daily historical volatility at 54.08% is at the highest level of 2019.

A sign of concern for the wheat market is the level of the KCBT hard winter wheat versus the CBOT soft winter wheat spread. At a 55 cents premium for CBOT wheat in July on June 7, the spread is depressed. In September the spread closed last Friday at 47.5 cents and the December spread was at a 36.75 cents premium for CBOT over KCBT wheat. The long-term norm for the spread is a 20-30 cents premium for KCBT wheat. The historically low level is a warning sign for the wheat market as we head into the June WASDE report.

The US is only one of many wheat producing countries. Since wheat is the primary ingredient in the production of bread, the weather across the northern hemisphere in wheat growing countries will determine the price path of the grain. In the wheat market, the marginal bushel of production can have a significant impact on the direction of prices.

Cotton falls to the bottom end of its range

The price of cotton is limping into the June WASDE report.

Source: CQG

As the chart of July ICE cotton futures displays, cotton fell to a low at 64.50 on May 14, which was the lowest level for the fiber futures since July 2016. After recovering to a high at 69.91 on June 4, the price turned south after a failure to conquer the 70 cents per pound level. July futures settled last Friday at 65.59, cents, not far off the mid-May low. Price momentum turned lower on the daily chart in overbought territory while relative strength is entering an oversold condition. Daily historical volatility has moved higher to the 25.50% level. The cotton market is in dire need of a bullish WASDE report on Tuesday. Traders sold cotton on the back of the threat of tariffs on Mexico. With that issue settled and the tariffs out of the way on the back of Friday's agreement, we could see a recovery in the fiber futures. A bullish WASDE report could be explosive for the price of cotton while another bearish report would likely run into support now that the trade dispute with Mexico has been resolved.

Weakness in cattle and hog futures markets

The prices of cattle and hog futures are going into the June WASDE at lower levels than before the May report. We are now in the 2019 grilling season, which is the peak time of the year for US demand. However, ample supplies and trade issues with China weighed on meat prices over the past month. The June 28-29 summit in Japan could impact animal protein prices.

Source: CQG

The price of August live cattle futures moved from $1.08925 per pound on May 10, the day of the last WASDE report to the $1.03 level as of last Friday. Technical metrics are in oversold territory, and the open interest metric has flatlined over the past month.

Source: CQG

The cash-settled August feeder cattle futures contract moved from $1.46825 on May 10 to $1.3725 as of last Friday. The decline in beef prices is the result of ample supplies and trade issues.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of lean hog futures illustrates the drop from 92.20 to 82.625 cents per pound since May 10. Hogs continue to face the African swine flu that killed many Chinese pigs. Reports are that the disease has spread to neighboring Vietnam. I expect lots of volatility in the hog market based on the disease that is impacting global supplies. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are in oversold territory, and open interest has been gently rising. A recovery in hog prices could be overdue, given the recent one-way price action. A bullish WASDE could light a fuse under the price of hogs.

The Invesco DB Agriculture ETF holds futures contracts in many of the agricultural commodities the USDA will cover in its June WASDE report. The most recent top holdings of DBA include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBA has net assets of $432.18 million and trades an average of 357,493 shares each day. The ETF product charges an expense ratio of 0.85%.

Source: Barchart

DBA was fell to a low at $15.42 on May 13 following the last WASDE report and was at $16.46 last Friday, an increase of 6.7% mostly on the back of the rebound in grain prices.

The monthly WASDE report tends to cause lots of price variance as the USDA provides the fundamental data that can drive market prices. I will return with a recap of the June report in the days following Tuesday's release.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.