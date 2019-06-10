Target Acquired: The NexoBrid Acquisition And Its Implications For Vericel

Technically, the market downturn and industry rotation has weighed on VCEL, and it is attempting to recover from a bearish breakout of a head and shoulders top.

For a year, Vericel (VCEL) teased investors with hints that it would be adding an acquisition to its product line. After doing a large, surprise secondary offering of $75 million in June 2018, Vericel indicated it was actively on the hunt for "commercial products or businesses which would be... complementary to Vericel's existing commercial franchises or its advanced cell therapy platform..." And then, the wait began.

I wrote an article that June, speculating on acquisition targets and boldly asserting in Victorian era diction that a product acquisition was "nigh," and then a quarter passed. And then another, and another. Investors, most especially myself, were left wondering, "Where's the beef?" (If you are too young to understand this reference, 1) I envy you, and 2) here it is.)

Finally, at long last and nearly a year later, on May 7, 2019, Vericel delivered on its promise, acquiring North American rights for commercial sales of the breakthrough burn treatment product, NexoBrid.

Investment Thesis

The NexoBrid acquisition was worth the wait. It is a disruptive breakthrough in burn care therapy, it will add at least 90 million to Vericel's revenue stream, and its addition builds the burn care side of the company and provides balance to what currently is a MACI-dominated product portfolio.

NexoBrid: Enzymatic magic in a bottle

The Acquisition: NexoBrid, A "New Paradigm" In Burn Care

Vericel has acquired exclusive North American sales rights to revolutionary burn-wound debridement agent, NexoBrid. Debridement is the process of removing the dead layer of tissue on the surface of a severe burn. This dead tissue must be removed to avoid infection and to make way for skin transplant (Vericel's own Epicel or other type of graft) and/or to promote natural healing. The traditional method of debridement is via surgery with a scalpel, a process that is laborious for the doctor and painful for the patient. In addition, some healthy tissue is often unavoidably removed during the process. NexoBrid truly revolutionizes this process. It is a biological product made up of proteolytic enzymes that provides three vast improvements to the debridement process:

The procedure is very easy for the doctor and vastly less painful for the patient. After application and the appropriate wait time, the dissolved eschar is simply gently scraped off with a tongue depressor or similar device. It is fast. The NexoBrid solution is applied and dissolves the eschar (dead tissue) within four hours, and one doctor can treat many patients in parallel, particularly important during major burn catastrophes when multiple victims suffer burns simultaneously. The enzymes do not react with healthy skin tissue, so adjacent healthy tissue is unharmed.

One does not need to be a doctor to see how tremendously beneficial this product is for the treatment of severe burns.

The CEO is "Delighted" About The Acquisition

In the May 2019 Q1 earnings call, Vericel's CEO Nick Colangelo gave a detailed and exulted rationale for the NexoBrid acquisition, praising the product with phrases such as "high value," "highly innovative," "highly synergistic," and "paradigm shift[ing]." Sounds like a CEO who is happy with his purchase.

I encourage you to read the entire Q1 transcript, but in the meantime, here are a few highlights from Colangelo's "How do I love thee? Let me count the ways" NexoBrid pronouncement. Note the italicized superlatives:

We are delighted to expand our burn care franchise with the addition of NexoBrid, a highly innovative biological organ product..., which we believe represents a paradigm shift in the standard of care for hospitalized burn patients. This is a high value product in an area of significant unmet need... NexoBrid also is highly synergistic with our existing commercial franchise and will significantly expand Vericel’s presence in the burn care market... [it] also will have a pull through effect to further increase Epicel penetration... ...we believe this transaction is very attractive from a financial perspective..., thereby significantly enhancing the long-term growth profile of the company.

Colangelo is clearly excited about the NexoBrid acquisition and its future financial impact on the company, and based upon his ability to deliver value to shareholders - VCEL stock is up over 400% since he took over in 2014 - I am excited, too.

Timeline

NexoBrid is currently in Phase 3 trials in the US. According to parent company MediWound's (MDWD) Chairman, Steve Wills, submission for approval will take place "towards the end of the year [2019]," and expected commercial approval for usage in the US is anticipated to be between late 2020 and early 2021. Approval definitely appears to be a when, not an if; in the Q1 earnings call, Colangelo called NexoBrid a "de-risked asset," as it is "approved in the EU and other international markets," and it "generated positive top line results in the pivotal U.S. Phase 3 DETECT study."

Effect On The Balance Sheet

NexoBrid sales in North America should commence mid-year 2021. Allowing Vericel's salesforce a couple of years to disseminate the product into hospitals and burn care centers, I estimate that by 2023 NexoBrid sales will add at least $90 million in revenue annually to the top line of Vericel's balance sheet. Here is how I got to that figure, drawing data from the Q1 2019 earnings call:

Vericel estimates NexoBrid's total addressable market to be $200 million annually. If we speculate that NexoBrid captures 50% of the annual TAM, which seems very doable in a couple of years after sales launch due to the product's vast superiority to current debridement methods, that would give Vericel an additional $100 million in added revenue per year, minus around 10% for royalties to MediWound, which equals $90 million per year.

Vericel's guidance for the full year 2019 revenue is only $114 million. So, NexoBrid sales, once ramped up, will nearly double the company's current revenue.

Backing away from the math, the bottom line is that NexoBrid will add a lot to the top line, but we need to be patient for a couple of years for the product to be approved and for Vericel's sales team to get the word out.

Note that Epicel, Vericel's other burn care product (autologous lab-grown skin) is a high margin but small niche product; it is appropriate for only 2% of hospitalized burn patients (those with burns greater than 40%), which amounts to only 600 patients per year in the US. NexoBrid, on the other hand, has an annual TAM of 30,000 patients, or 75% of the approximately 40,000 U.S. burn patients each year. NexoBrid's TAM is dramatically larger than Epicel's.

Why Didn't The Acquisition Move The Stock Price?

Mr. Market was thoroughly unimpressed with the acquisition, and the stock price has in fact trended down since the May 7 announcement. Why didn't the NexoBrid acquisition announcement move the stock price? In my opinion:

Many people didn't (and still don't) know what NexoBrid is and why it is such a revolutionary product. It will not immediately add to Vericel's commercial sales, and investors are notoriously shortsighted. The amount of revenue that NexoBrid will add to Vericel's top line is not yet very clear. Vericel bought the North American sales rights, and NexoBrid is not yet approved for sale in North America. The general market began correcting in early May, pulling all boats down with the receding tide.

I do expect the NexoBrid North American approval announcement to give the stock price a significant boost, but keep in mind that this will be 1-1.5 years from now.

Terms Of The Deal

Vericel has procured exclusive rights to NexoBrid revenue in North America. Here are the terms

Vericel paid parent company MediWound $17.5 million upfront.

Vericel will pay an additional $7.5 million when NexoBrid receives U.S. FDA approval (it currently has orphan status).

Vericel will pay tiered high single-digit to low double-digit royalties on net sales.

Vericel will also pay up to $125 million to MediWound contingent upon annual sales milestones

MediWound will also receive a split of gross profits on BARDA orders and a double-digit royalty on future BARDA purchases.

The Technical Analysis Crystal Ball

Pappy will guide us, although perhaps gold miner's tales cannot always be trusted...

VCEL is off its February 2019 $21 high by about 35%. No way to sugar coat a 35% decline - the last few months have been brutal for VCEL. But, let's not stare at the trees and lose sight of the forest. Here is the 5-year VCEL chart, and I think we can agree that despite the recent pullback, long-term price performance has been impressive:

Source: Seeking Alpha.com

Looking backward doesn't pay the bills, however, so let's look for patterns indicating VCEL's future direction. Below is the one-year chart (blue vertical lines mark quarterly earnings releases). Take a look, and then I will discuss what we see:

Source: StockCharts.com

Over the past six months, VCEL formed a head and shoulder's top formation (although technically flawed because the right shoulder does not slump lower than the left). It broke out to the downside in mid-May, then bounced off support at $15, retested the neckline at $17, and is now bouncing between the neckline and support like a ping pong ball.

We are at a wait and see moment. We want to see support at $15 hold and a retest and strong push through the neckline and the 50-day moving average above $17. Although Vericel zealots could attempt to buy low with a limit order near $15, I think VCEL is a "HOLD" right now; we wait until VCEL makes a strong close above the neckline and 50-day average to initiate a new purchase, and if the price plummets through $15 on above-average volume, then we consider reducing shares. I am guessing $15 holds and VCEL pushes through the 50-day average to the upside, but this is not a guessing game, and because the macro-environment is so dicey (trade war x 2), the prudent move is to hold until we have a clear sense of direction.

Final Thoughts

I am excited about the NexoBrid acquisition. Long term, which is the lens I am looking at Vericel through, it will add substantial revenue and make the company more balanced. Right now, about two-thirds of Vericel's revenue is generated by MACI. NexoBrid will build the burn care side of the company, both with direct added revenue and via stimulating additional Epicel sales via a "pull-through" effect. Furthermore, as a three-product company now, Vericel is less prone to implosion, should a competitor build a "better mousetrap" and render one of its products obsolete. And, let's not forget that with $84 million in cash even after the NexoBrid purchase, it is possible that Vericel might acquire another product in 2019. Fingers crossed that it is RECELL, the innovative burn care product made by Avita Medical (OTCQX:AVMXY).

Please do share your ideas regarding Vericel on the comment board below. I am also interested in hearing your take on the burn product NexoBrid and its parent company, Mediwound. Are you happy with the acquisition? What else do you think Vericel might acquire? I enjoy reading the comments (most, anyway) and I will respond when pertinent.

Parting Tip: "Don't Pay up. Wait for your Pitch."

--Jim Cramer

Image Source: houzz

Disclosure: I am/we are long VCEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not a professional stock analyst or money manager, and the information provided is for educational purposes only; it is not a recommendation to buy or sell a stock. Please do your own research and invest accordingly.