Hurco Now Definitely In The Down Cycle

Orders could have another 20% or more to fall, and revenue and margins are likely to noticeably worsen in the second half, particularly as Germany's economy is weakening.

There's really no more "if" or "I wonder" about Hurco (HURC) and what's going on in the machine tool cycle - Hurco's April quarter marked the third straight quarter of year-over-year declines in orders, and revenue comps should soon turn negative. Although I think Hurco is faring better than average so far, it's too soon to really tell, and I think investors should expect year-over-year declines in revenue for both this year and next, though I still expect a return to growth in 2021.

Buying into a downturn is tricky. I was pretty underwhelmed by the near-term potential of these shares back in March, and the shares have dropped about 10% since then - lagging not only industrials in general, but also other machine tool companies like DMG Mori (OTCPK:MRSKY) and Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY). Although I do believe the shares are undervalued, I don't believe the market has really accepted the probability of a weaker-than-expected second half in the U.S. economy, and I see more downside risk for the shares and the market. With at least a couple more quarters of order correction likely, I think there's still risk here, even though longer-term investors may want to keep an eye out for good entry points.

Fading Results, But Not Bad On Balance

Hurco should be fairly early in this down-cycle, so I don't want to get too excited about what were otherwise pretty innocuous results. Still, healthy improvements in margins are nice to see.

Revenue was flat as reported, but up 4% in constant-currency terms. Revenue in North America (about one-third of the total) was up 10%, while revenue in the EU rose 7% in constant currency (down slightly on a reported basis) after a 20%-plus decline in orders in the prior quarter. Asia-Pacific sales were down 15% in constant currency, but are only about 12% of the total.

DMG Mori isn't a great comp for many reasons, including a different customer/end-market mix and a different reporting schedule, but I'd note DMG reported 6% revenue growth for the period.

Turning to margins, it looks like Hurco did well with its higher-end, higher-margin systems (as of this writing, the 10-Q isn't out yet), as gross margin improved by three points over last year and almost a point qoq. Operating income rose 26% yoy (margin up 210bp), but fell 9% qoq (50bp of margin contraction).

Inventory was up less than 1% from the prior quarter (versus a 5% decline in revenue), with inventory turns steady at 1.5 on both a yoy and qoq comparison.

Order Declines Are Accelerating … How Far To The Bottom?

Hurco reported a 16% year-over-year decline in orders for the quarter, or a 13% decline on a constant-currency basis, and orders were down 1.5% sequentially. North America went negative (down 3%), while headline orders in Europe were about the same (down 20%) and constant-currency orders were down about 15%. Orders in Asia-Pacific were down 22% as reported and 20% in constant currency.

DMG reported a very similar order pattern for the first quarter, with overall orders down 20% yoy and 1.5% qoq, though it's well worth remembering that Hurco does very little business in Japan (where DMG's orders were down 37%). For its part, DMG reported flat-to-down trends in all geographies, with North America and China in decline. End-market demand was mixed, but definitely trending negative, with machinery up slightly, auto surprisingly flat, aircraft not surprisingly up, electronics and energy down, and medical and construction machinery up.

Looking at third-party data, U.S. machine tool orders declined 9.5% in the first quarter and 20% in the month of March, but I'm fairly sure that the next report (next week, I expect) will show a modest rebound in April, at least on a month-over-month basis. Even so, the AMT is looking for a year-over-year decline in U.S. orders in 2019.

In Germany, overall orders to German machine tool companies were down 21% in the first quarter, with orders from within Germany down 10% and orders from outside Germany down 27%, but down only 3% in the Eurozone.

In Japan, the JMTBA's April report showed a 33% overall decline for Japanese machine tool companies, with orders from China down 49%, orders within Japan down 37%, orders from Germany down 10%, and orders from the U.S. down 28%.

While DMG said it believes that orders have bottomed, I'm less certain of that for Hurco. The Bundesbank just cut its growth forecast for Germany in 2019 to 0.6% (from 1.6%) and expects 1.2% growth in 2020, and I believe the numbers in the U.S. are likely to weaken as well. Hurco's orders have now declined about 16% from the peak, and past cycles have seen 20% to 60% peak-to-trough declines. I don't think we're likely to see a 50% drop in this cycle, but I do think a 20% to 30% drop is likely, so quarterly orders could fall another 20% from here.

The Outlook

There's also a lag between order declines and revenue declines, and so I think there's still going to be further weakness in reported revenue and profits from here. I'm now expecting a roughly 12% decline in revenue for FY 2019; given that six-month revenue was up 4%, clearly I'm expecting uglier reports in Q3 and Q4. I likewise expect FY 2020 to be down, but I've shifted FY'19 and '20 around some, expecting this year to be worse and next year to be less bad. I haven't really changed my '21-'23 numbers much, as I do believe the company will benefit from rebounding demand in the EU and North America by then.

With a weaker near-term outlook, my DCF-based fair value does fall some, but I still believe the shares are priced for long-term returns in the low double digits. I likewise believe that the company's EBTIDA supports a fair value in the low $40s, though it'll be a few years before Hurco regains/exceeds what I expect will be peak EBITDA last year.

The Bottom Line

I do believe Hurco is undervalued, but with orders shrinking and revenue likely to roll over in the coming quarters, I think it will be hard for these shares to outperform. Because of that, I can't really call this a "must buy" today, even though I do think the market is undervaluing the long-term prospects of this business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HURC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.