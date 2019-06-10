LogMeIn: A Company Without A Business Moat

However, I think there are many uncertainties and risks surrounding the company at this time. Furthermore, its niche is increasingly competitive.

After a long string of mergers and acquisitions, LOGM is now finally starting to roll out a unified all-in-one UCaaS solution for SMBs. I believe this can make or break the company.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ: LOGM) is a classic example of a company suffering from the effects of lacking a sustainable competitive advantage. If you simply look at LOGM’s valuation metrics, you might be fooled into thinking that the company is cheap (or even fairly valued). However, the reality is that LOGM is a company with a distressed business model as its niche market becomes increasingly overcrowded. LOGM's lack of differentiation has put pressure on its margins and slowed down its growth, which has translated into a lower share price since 2017. Currently, LOGM is launching a Hail Mary with GoToConnect, which is an attempt at differentiating itself from the rest of the pack. However, in my view, this is not enough to justify an investment in the company at this time.

Overview

LogMeIn is a company that operates in the cloud sector. These types of stocks have been generally profitable investments for the past few years. This is because they’ve benefited from the ongoing transition towards the cloud. Nevertheless, it seems that LOGM’s shareholders haven’t been as fortunate. After all, since 2012, LOGM has underperformed the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) (a cloud ETF) by a wide margin.

Source: Yahoo Finance. Since 2012 LOGM’s shares have increased at a 9.99% CAGR while the SKYY ETF has grown at a 15.35% CAGR.

Such performance is puzzling because the company was once a growth stock that traded at a premium. In fact, you can see in the figure above that since 2017, the shares have pulled back over 40% from their all-time highs. So what happened?

How did LOGM get here

Well, before we get into it, it's essential to understand the history of the company. You see, one of LOGM's original products was a virtual private network (or VPN) called Hamachi. However, since its humble beginnings in 2006, LOGM has pivoted towards becoming a “communication as a service” company. This means that LOGM’s products and services are now centered around the concept of replacing businesses’ in-house communication infrastructure and software with LOGM’s cloud-based solutions and hardware.

On the surface, this sounds like a potentially very profitable niche. However, the reality is that the UCaaS market is exceptionally competitive. There are many alternatives that SMBs can use for communicating among them: Skype, WhatsApp, Messenger, Google, Microsoft, and many others. Plus, there are many other smaller UCaaS providers like LOGM itself. So it’s fair to say that the UCaaS market is highly competitive, and maybe even saturated at this point.

Source: uctoday. As you can see, the list of UCaaS providers is enormous. It's so long that the figure above is just an excerpt.

Hence, LOGM’s increasingly competitive market has adversely impacted its results. After all, LOGM used to be a growth company in the hot new cloud market. Now it’s just another UCaaS provider in a crowded market. This is evidenced by the fact that LOGM used to grow its revenues at a 40%+ growth rate in 2009, but by 2012, its growth slowed down to 16%.

Since then, LOGM has resorted to acquisitions to reinvigorate its growth. Case in point, in 2012, LOGM acquired Bold Software, and growth ticked up once again and reached almost 20% by 2013. Then in 2015, LOGM acquired LastPass (a password manager). After that, LOGM merged with Citrix in 2016, which gave the company access to the GoTo family of products (more on that later). However, M&A didn't stop there because shortly after that in 2017, LOGM acquired Nanorep (primarily a provider of chatbots for customer support). Lastly, in 2018, it divested from Xively (which was LOGM’s failed attempt at IoT) and acquired Jive (a pure UCaaS provider).

Potential opportunities

As a result, most of the company’s growth has come from M&A rather than organic expansion. In my view, this is typically a sign of a company without a clear vision. However, I do think that LOGM is now a much more focused company on UCaaS than it ever was before. Still, it remains to be seen if management is capable of integrating all of these acquisitions in a commercially successful "all in one" UCaaS solution for clients. If this is the case, then all of that M&A would be justified. However, more importantly, it would serve as a great starting point for future growth.

Source: Fuze. Voice over IP (VoIP) is an essential component of the UCaaS market. LOGM’s current IP is perfectly positioned to take advantage of this niche that’s forecasted to grow at a 20.58% CAGR until 2024.

So, if LOGM successfully integrates its acquisitions, then this could fuel a new wave of growth going forward. Nevertheless, for now, it appears that LOGM's investors are waiting for management to "deliver the goods." After all, LOGM now should have enough IP and know-how to produce its long-promised unified UCaaS suite. This unified offering is supposed to be enough to separate LOGM from the rest of the pack and give it a sustainable competitive advantage.

"In March, we announced the introduction of the new GoToSuite of UCC offerings, including complete and unified capabilities for voice, meetings, rooms, and webinars. (…) We announced GoToRoom, which leverages a new hardware partnership with Poly to deliver what we believe to be the simplest and fastest conference room solution on the market today. It's a sleek and modern offering at a disruptive price point that can be set up by anyone in mere minutes. In the first few weeks since its introduction, we've seen strong early sales and a rapidly developing pipeline. (…) The result is what we believe is the best integrated full-featured cloud voice and collaboration product in the market. GoToConnect is, in essence, the productized evolution of our highly successful GoToMeeting and Jive bundle that helped validate our advantage in UCC." - Bill Wagner, LOGM’s CEO.

Moreover, here is where LOGM’s GoToConnect enters the picture. This is the company’s highly anticipated all-in-one UCaaS solution. We’ll see this product’s results in the next earnings call. However, according to management, the initial reception appears to be quite good. Moreover, if this product is all that it’s touted to be, it could be LOGM’s main growth driver going forward.

Source: LOGM’s 2018 10-K. In LOGM’s last earnings call, management mentioned that they expect GoToConnect to help total revenues increase by 25% YoY in 2019.

Plus, it would provide LOGM with a unique competitive advantage over its peers in the UCaaS space. Nevertheless, I think it’s prudent to wait until the next quarterly report to see if this is the case indeed.

Question marks

However, the real issues are whether or not LOGM’s growth and business model are sustainable. I think investors are asking: does LOGM have any long-term competitive advantages? Is the long string of acquisitions going to solidify the company's future? Alternatively, did management waste precious resources on M&A? will LOGM show organic growth at some point in the future? Or will it always depend on acquisitions for further expansion?

These are the questions that I think the market is discounting. Moreover, the truth is that it's impossible to know for now. After all, it could be that GoToConnect proves to be a hit product that revolutionizes the space, which would allow LOGM to grow leaps and bounds once again. However, it’s also entirely possible that this product flops or underdelivers, which would likely translate into depressed net margins and slow earnings growth.

Currently, there's no real, sustainable long-term competitive advantage for the company. This is why the company has to resort to new acquisitions continually. If it didn't do this, LOGM would have become irrelevant a long time ago. After all, this is why LOGM’s net margins have fallen so much from 2010 at approximately 20% to 2018 at roughly 6%.

LOGM’s value proposition

Typically, I'd perform a DCF or some financial model to obtain the company’s fair value. However, I think it’s impossible to predict with accuracy LOGM’s future results at this point. This is because LOGM’s all-in-one UCaaS solution could be a hit, but it could also be a flop, and there’s no way of telling for now.

Nevertheless, if we look at the company's valuation metrics, it's evident that LOGM is not expensive. It sports a low 14.33 forward PE and a cheap PB ratio of 1.25. However, if you look at the company’s EV/EBIT ratio of 43.83, it appears expensive. While at the same time, its D/E ratio is actually quite healthy at 0.11.

So, either way, LOGM is a mixed bag. It's neither extraordinarily cheap nor extremely expensive. Its revenues are growing, but since margins are so thin, it doesn’t translate into many additional profits. It has an exciting IP but operates in a highly competitive space with little room for product differentiation.

All in all, LOGM appears neither too good or too bad. Its valuation is also OK, at best. Lastly, its prospects are OK, at best. Simply put, LOGM is OK, at best.

Source: uctoday. GoToConnect's logo.

Conclusion

In my view, LOGM’s business landscape is only going to get even more competitive in the future. Thus, the real issue is whether or not investors are adequately rewarded for these severe risks that they're undertaking when they invest in LOGM’s shares. Personally, I believe that this is probably not the case. After all, I think investors should require a much steeper discount for a company that’s essentially betting its future success on one new, unproven product.

Investors should look for companies with sustainable long-term business models that enjoy competitive advantages. However, LOGM is quite the opposite of that. It’s a business that requires constant R&D expenses just to keep up with the competition. Moreover, LOGM has been forced to compete on price at times, which is a sign of businesses with sub-par or undifferentiated products. Furthermore, LOGM has consistently resorted to acquisitions to spur growth, which is another sign of an uncompelling business model.

Hence, LOGM’s shares might look fairly valued if you simply look at the numbers. However, in my view, its business doesn’t have any competitive advantages. This is why growth has slowed down, margins have compressed, and management has resorted to M&A. Quite frankly, I think that investors should look elsewhere for value because LOGM's value proposition is not compelling enough for investors.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.