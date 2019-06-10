Rolling Returns Of Low Volatility Strategies

Using rolling return series for the underlying indices of the two largest low volatility funds, this article puts this recent period of outperformance in a broader context.

Fueled by falling interest rates and a increased desire for defensive positioning in the equity markets, low volatility stocks have strongly outperformed the broad market in 2019. Over the past year, the two largest low volatility funds - the iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:USMV) and PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio (NYSEARCA:SPLV) - have produced very strong total returns of 18-20% while the S&P 500 has produced a subnormal total return of under 6%.

As I wrote recently in Low Volatility Stocks and Interest Rates, low volatility stocks have generated absolute and risk-adjusted outperformance in periods of falling interest rates. With bond yields hitting new multi-year lows, I wanted to take a look at how large the recent relative outperformance of low volatility stocks has been versus the broad market. By analyzing historical data for the Low Volatility Index, I wanted to put this recent performance into a historical context.

To accomplish this analysis, I have looked at monthly returns for the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index and the S&P 500 back to November 1990, the longest dataset available. The Low Volatility Index includes the one-hundred constituents of the S&P 500 with the lowest trailing one year volatility, weighted by the inverse of that volatility, and rebalanced quarterly. This unique index construction produces a factor tilt towards stocks with low realized volatility.

I then calculated annualized returns over rolling 1, 3, 5, and 10-year horizons. In doing so, I hoped to illustrate for Seeking Alpha readers the market environments in which Low Volatility strategies have historically outperformed and put the recent outperformance into a broader context.

While the last year has seen strong relative gains for low volatility strategies, the low double digit percentage annual outperformance is not without precedent. The 12.6% 1-year outperformance through the end of May is the largest since the 1-year period ending in June 2016 when the Brexit outcome led to a risk-off environment for equities, a sharp rally in rates, and an outperformance of low volatility stocks. The largest period of outperformance for low volatility stocks came in the aftermath of the bursting of the tech bubble. Low volatility also meaningfully outperformed during the broad-based sell-off during late 2008 and early 2009.

Low volatility stocks have not had a losing 1-year period since the period from October 2008 - September 2009. That is an impressive display of consistent performance; by comparison, the S&P 500 produced negative 1-year returns as recently as the 2018 calendar year.

Trailing three-year returns for the low volatility strategy are less impressive than the current one-year lookback. The best relative returns have happened during market downturns (2000-2002) and 2008-2009. The worst relative returns happened during the buildup to cycle peaks (late 1990s, 2007). Low volatility also underperformed in the early years post-crisis as broad equity markets rallied strongly.

Low volatility has outperformed over the trailing five years despite this period coinciding with a continued economic expansion. Historically, it has posted its best relative returns during periods that featured broad-based market corrections. It lagged appreciably during the elongated economic expansion of the 1990s that culminated in the tech bubble buildup.

While low volatility strategies have won over trailing 1, 3, and 5-year periods, the strategy has lagged for the trailing ten years. The trailing ten year period now excludes the financial crisis. The worst relative returns for Low Volatility happened during the 1990s economic expansion and tech bubble.

Notably, the Low Volatility strategy has not featured negative returns over a rolling ten-year period. The worst absolute annualized returns for Low Volatility over ten years was +3.7% per annum from March 1999 to February 2009, just before stocks troughed during the Great Recession - a period that featured two large stock market drawdowns. By comparison, the S&P 500 lost 3.4% per year over that ten year period.

Over long-time intervals, I continue to expect low volatility strategies to generate higher risk-adjusted returns than the broad market. I would expect Low Volatility strategies to outperform broad equity strategies during the contractionary phase of an economic cycle and to underperform on an absolute basis during the early phase of the economic expansion. Low Volatility's strong recent outperformance has coincided with the market's re-pricing of the probability of a recessionary environment. If you believe that economic growth will continue to decelerate and eventually decline, then low volatility equities will continue to outperform broad equities. If you believe that the market has built in too pessimistic of a near-term outlook, then low volatility equities will likely underperform on a relative basis versus more cyclical stocks.

