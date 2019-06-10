I See No Reason For Dividend Investors To Own Kellogg

While the stock seems undervalued, there are too many red flags for me to be confident investing.

The high levels of gearing would prevent me from sleeping well at night.

Yet the dividend is looking more and more stretched as years go by.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

As we continue analyzing food & beverage stocks, I move on to a crowd favorite: Kellogg Company (K).

K is currently trading at $55.99 and yields 4.00%. My M.A.D Assessment gives K a Dividend Strength score of 79 and a Stock Strength score of 46.

I believe that dividend investors should avoid Kellogg Company at current prices. The dividend is somewhat stretched, and while the company looks undervalued, it doesn't have strong enough fundamentals for me to initiate a position.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Kellogg is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. Its products include cereal, cookies, crackers, and other packaged foods.

My analysis will be broken down into two sections: dividend strength and stock strength. The former focuses on a stock's potential to pay you significant dividends which contribute significantly to total return. The latter considers the stock's potential for capital appreciation.

Both are important. Many dividend investors disregard potential for capital appreciation, which I believe is a mistake. Capital gains are your insurance against subpar dividend growth. If you have a gain you can book, you can always transition into another stock and still end up ahead.

Dividend Strength

For a stock's dividend to contribute significantly to total returns, there are a few requirements. First, the dividend needs to be safe. If the company cuts its dividend, you'll likely suffer a loss. Second you need a good combination of dividend yield & dividend growth. The higher the dividend yield, the less dividend growth is required, and vice versa.

Dividend Safety

To assess K's dividend safety, I look at payout ratios as well as coverage ratios.

Kellogg Company has an earnings payout ratio of 66%. This makes K's payout ratio better than 26% of dividend stocks.

K pays 55% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 19% of dividend stocks.

K pays 153% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 12% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, I believe Kellogg Company's pay-out ratio to be somewhat worrying. A large amount of operating cashflow is dedicated to paying dividends. This results in the dividend often being larger than the amount of free cashflow the company generates.

04/04/2015 02/04/2016 01/04/2017 31/03/2018 30/03/2019 Dividends $1.9300 $1.9900 $2.0600 $2.1400 $2.2200 Net Income $1.27 $1.57 $2.21 $4.15 $3.38 Payout Ratio 152% 127% 94% 52% 66% Cash From Operations $4.58 $4.57 $5.24 $4.79 $4.05 Payout Ratio 41% 43% 39% 44% 55% Free Cash Flow $2.38 $1.70 $3.11 $2.58 $1.44 Payout Ratio 81% 117% 67% 83% 154%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Given the company's high payout ratios, I need good interest and debt coverage, since combining a high payout ratio with financial leverage is a recipe for disaster

K has an interest coverage ratio of 6x which is better than 61% of stocks. The company makes enough to service its total debt payments 2x. This is a better debt service coverage ratio than 26% of stocks.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like K's dividend is relatively safe. While the company can continue to pay its dividend, it must do so at a cost. For the dividend to not be threatened in upcoming years, the company will have to find a way to increase operating cashflow significantly.

I don't expect a dividend cut, given the company's long history of dividend payments, but I cannot be 100% confident in the dividend's safety a few years down the line. If anything, future dividend growth will probably be limited.

Dividend Potential

Given the added risk from the higher payout ratios, the dividend potential needs to be super appealing.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Kellogg Company has a dividend yield of 4.00% which is better than 78% of dividend stocks. The dividend grew 4% during the last 12 months which is in line with the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 4%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

4% growth for a stock which yields 4% is reasonable. I believe management will target to grow the dividend at a similar rate in upcoming years.

During the last 3 years, the company's revenues have grown at a 1% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 28% CAGR.

Source: MAD Dividends

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, K's dividend has average potential. K is a maturing company which has been struggling to grow its top line significantly over the past decade.

Dividend Summary

K has a dividend strength score of 79 / 100.

While the dividend is relatively safe right now, and the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth is appealing, I have a few concerns.

The payout ratios are getting more and more stretched as the years go by, and the company hasn't been able to significantly grow revenues for the past 10 years.

While I believe K's long dividend history will push management to maintain the dividend and even keep growing it at a 3-4% rate, the company really needs to find a way to increase its top line in upcoming years.

Stock Strength

What about K's potential for capital appreciation? While I'm not convinced K is the best dividend pick for the long term, if it's capital appreciation potential is high enough, it could warrant purchasing shares, being paid 4% and then selling at a gain.

I look at the four factors which have historically had the highest impact on a stock's price movement: value, momentum, financial strength & earnings quality.

Value

I love buying undervalued stocks, if only for the value premium. Once the market realizes that a stock is undervalued, it eventually gets rerated to its average multiples. To assess value, I look at both multiples of earnings, sales and cash; as well as the company's dedication to return wealth to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

K has a P/E of 16.57x

P/S of 1.39x

P/CFO of 13.81x

Dividend yield of 4.00%

Buyback yield of 2.02

Shareholder yield of 6.02%.

According to these values, K is more undervalued than 80% of stocks, which is comforting. As we can see in the chart below, K is currently trading below its 5 year average PE. While I don't believe K should trade as high as 30X earnings, the stock could easily trade at 20x earnings again, which would imply an opportunity for 25% appreciation in price.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Value Score: 80 / 100

Momentum

For value to be realized, investor sentiment needs to be in favor of a stock. Value lies in the eyes of the beholder, and if you're alone to believe a stock is worth more than its sticker price, you can wait for a long time before realizing any value.

Furthermore, stocks with the best short term momentum tend to beat the market, while those with the worst momentum tend to underperform.

Kellogg Company trades at $55.99 and is up 3.11% these last 3 months, but down 7.97% these last 6 months & down 10.07% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 46% of stocks, which isn't great. While the stock has been trading sideways for the past 3 months, investor sentiment hasn't yet totally recovered. As such the stock could continue trading sideways for a while, until more money gets transferred into non-cyclical consumer stocks. I expect the sector to do well in upcoming quarters, but am not convinced K will lead its peers.

Momentum score: 46 / 100

Financial Strength

Value and momentum will dictate performance over the next few quarters, however for a long term position to be profitable, the stock needs good fundamentals.

K has a Debt/Equity ratio of 6.3, which is better than 16% of stocks. The company's liabilities have increased by 12% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cashflow can cover 8.6% of liabilities.

This makes K more financially sound than 27% of U.S. listed stocks. This is extremely worrying. I'm very concerned by K's level of gearing, which is increasing quite rapidly. This was to be expected, since the company's dividend is greater than free cashflow, forcing the company to increase its liabilities to pay the dividend.

For me this is a red flag. While K has been good at managing its debt, I want to sleep well at night. For a mature stock like K to be leveraged 6 to 1, I'd be too concerned.

Stocks with poor financial strength underperform considerably during downturns.

Financial Strength Score: 27/100

Earnings Quality

Given K's stretched payout ratios and its high levels of gearing, I'd need to see pristine earnings quality to consider investing in the stock.

K has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -6.4%, which is better than 40% of companies. It depreciates 87.2% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 37% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $0.7 in revenue, which is better than 62% of stocks. This makes K's earnings quality better than 46% of stocks. This isn't awful, but it isn't great either. While it seems apparent that K isn't cooking the books, or even massaging earnings, neither their levels of depreciation nor their levels of accruals should be accretive to earnings in upcoming years.

Earnings Quality Score: 46 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 46 / 100 which isn't sufficient for me to get excited. The good value is quickly forgotten about when concerns about debt, and a flat-lining top line are taken into account.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 79 & a stock strength of 46, Kellogg is a subpar choice for dividend investors. While I believe the company will stick to its dividend policy and continue finding ways to pay shareholders their dividend, there are simply too many red flags for me to sleep well at night with Kellogg in my portfolio.

There are better picks for dividend investors. Want to know which ones? Click the orange "follow" button to be informed when we publish our next analysis of food & beverage stocks.

Note: My analysis incorporates my framework which I call "M.A.D. Investing" or Machine Assisted Dividend Investing. Every day, I calculate approximately 60,000 ratios for all U.S. stocks. I sort all stocks into percentiles for each ratio from strongest to weakest. This information is used to derive a "stock strength score" and a "dividend strength score," which serve as indicators of a stock's potential for capital appreciation and potential as an income-producing investment, respectively. To learn more about how these scores are calculated, please refer to this post. All financial data on Mad-Dividends.com is sourced straight from the SEC, whereas price data comes from IEX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.