Dynagas LNG Partners - Proposed Debt Refinancing Results In Cancellation Of Common Unit Distributions

Expect discussion to shift to the preferred equity distributions. While management made some reassuring comments on the call, the company's history of broken promises should keep investors wary.

Common units look cheap from a net asset value perspective when including contract backlog, but without any short- or medium-term catalyst the units will likely be dead money at best.

Company about to refinance a total of $720 million in debt within the next two months.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) has been a major headache for investors over the past twelve months as the company decided to make steep cuts to its common unit distribution, shrinking the quarterly payout in two steps from $0.4225 to just $0.0625 as of today. The reason behind the eye-catching 85% reduction has been the approaching maturity of its $250 million 6.25% senior unsecured notes at the end of October.

Accessing the capital and particularly the bond markets has become an increasingly difficult exercise for shipping companies over the past couple of years as also evidenced by Teekay Corporation's (TK) recent problems to successfully place a $250 million senior secured note offering with investors.

Photo: Modern Ice Class LNG Carrier "Artic Aurora" - Source: VesselFinder.com

Unfortunately, the bad news doesn't stop here. While in its Q1/2019 earnings release management noted progress with regards to its refinancing efforts, the new lenders will require the company to cancel the common unit distribution entirely (emphasis added by author):

The Partnership is in an advanced stage with potential banks and lending sources for a potential financing transaction which, among other things, may provide funding for the payment due on the maturity date of the 2019 Notes, and/or Term Loan B, or a combination of the foregoing. The terms of the potential financing transaction, as currently contemplated, will require the Partnership to eliminate distributions on its common units until the new indebtedness is repaid.

In the presentation, the company revealed that not only the $250 million in bond debt will be refinanced but also the $470 million secured Term Loan B.

On the conference call, the CFO added further color on the proposed transaction:

This refinancing transaction (...) will require the partnership to make significant quarterly debt repayments, restrict us from using part of our cash and eliminate distribution to common unit holders, but will not affect the distribution to the Series A and Series B preferred unit holders. This (..) transaction (...) will also reduce our cost of debt compared to the cost of our current Term Loan B, and achieve our objectives of de-levering and building equity value for the long-term. (...) Once the Lena River enters her 15 year contract in the third quarter of this year, we estimate our 12 month forward run rate EBITDA will be about $96 million to $97 million per annum as previously described in prior presentations. If we deduct about $11.5 million in distribution to Series A and Series B preferred unit holders, we are left with about $85 million in cash flow available for debt service. Our current level of debt service payments, which for the quarter was $13.5 million or $54 million on an annualized basis, reflect our current non-amortizing debt and are not a guide of future debt service payments, which will increase materially if as part of our refinancing we transition to rapidly amortizing debt.

Assuming somewhat lower quarterly interest expense due to the improved conditions on the Term Loan B part of the refinancing, I would assume $50 million in annual interest payments, leaving $35 million for amortization.

Suffice to say, common unitholders won't see the distribution being reinstated for the foreseeable future.

Now let's take a look at the company's net asset value ("NAV"):

On a contract-free basis, I estimate the value of the company's fleet of six LNG carriers at roughly $700 million against $600 million in net debt and $130 million in preferred equity, resulting in slightly negative net asset value per share.

That said, we need to assign some value to the company's $1.35 billion contract backlog. Fellow contributor J Mintzmyer came up with a number of close to $300 million in a previous article "based on an expectation for 30 years of vessel life, a 10% discount against future EBITDA, and a 6% discount to forward asset valuations". More conservatively assuming a value of $200 million would result in a net asset value of $170 million or approximately $4.80 per share.

With the units currently trading at just one third of estimated NAV, the common equity has seemingly reached bargain territory but this can also be said for a host of other shipping stocks these days.

Moreover, with the general partner owning 44% of the company's common units there's at least some risk of a lowball offer going forward - particularly in case the unit price continues to deteriorate - quite similar to the recent takeunder attempt by Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) with regards to the remaining units of Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO).

Bottom Line:

Despite the bad news largely behind the company now and common units seemingly trading in bargain territory (at least when including estimated long-term charter contract values), the total lack of short- and even medium-term catalysts keeps me sidelined on Dynagas LNG Partners (besides my general dislike for all shipping-related stocks).

Moreover, with the entire fleet on long-term contracts and the company forced to focus on debt reduction for the foreseeable future, growth prospects are virtually non-existent at this point.

In my view, common unitholders are unlikely to receive another quarterly distribution given the company's stated plans for consummation of the refinancing within the next two months.

With the common unit distribution soon being gone, I would expect a steady stream of disappointed income investors exiting over the remainder of the year, likely putting further pressure on the unit price.

Lastly, I would expect the discussion to shift to the preferred equity distributions going forward. On the conference call, management made some reassuring comments but given the company's history of failed promises regarding the sustainability of common unit distributions, I wouldn't bet the farm on these statements.

In summary, the sad story of Dynagas LNG Partners is just another example for the massive inherent risks of the partnership model which has come under heightened scrutiny in recent years and is increasingly viewed as some sort of financial engineering by investors these days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.