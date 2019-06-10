CRH Medical: Free Cash Flow Generation Through Acquisition

The TTM financial ratios that are most intriguing about this company are the ~21% free cash flow yield on the $279 million market capitalization, the ~11% ROE, and the current net debt/adjusted EBITDA of ~1.5x.

Introduction

CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEMKT:CRHM) is a Vancouver-based company focused on providing products and medical services to gastroenterologists focused on providing screening and treatment for gastrointestinal ailments. CRHM was a single-product medical device company until December 2014 when it completed a transformation acquisition to enter into the anesthesia service space. To date, CRHM has completed 21 anesthesia acquisitions. The company now serves 47 ambulatory surgical centers in 11 states and performs approximately 316,000 procedures annually.

In December 2014, CRH closed the acquisition of Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates, LLC ("GAA"), a medical services business that owns and operates a medical practice specializing in anesthesiology for gastrointestinal ("GI") procedures. GAA specialists work in collaboration with gastroenterologists to ensure the safe care of a patient before, during, and after an endoscopy procedure. Management highlighted GAA's strong back office and fee processing capability which is an important attribute, given the payer mix for outpatient procedures performed at ASCs. CRH expects to leverage this platform in a consolidation strategy and acquire additional anesthesia practices focused on the GI space.

In June of 2017, the company amended its existing Scotia Facility (the "Amended Scotia Facility") to add JPMorgan to the syndicate of lenders and increase the principal amount available from $55,000,000 to $100,000,000. The Amended Scotia Facility has an accordion facility that would increase the amount of revolving credit facilities available to the company by $25,000,000. The implementation of this facility was a means to continue its growth through acquisition of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and consolidate the industry.

As shown below, ever since the acquisition of GAA, the company has managed to increase revenue and free cash flow at a CAGR of ~81%, and the stock price followed this fundamental growth up until November of 2017 when the final CMS 2018 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule was announced. The final CMS 2018 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule changes the billing structure for CRH's primary billing code for anesthesia provided in conjunction with a lower endoscopy by eliminating the existing billing code and replacing it with two new billing codes. The new billing codes will have the net effect of decreasing the amount CRH will likely bill and collect for anesthesia services provided in conjunction with a lower endoscopy. The company analyzed the impact of the new codes on its business and determined that when the new codes are implemented, based on the then current financial results, anesthesia revenue would decrease by approximately 12% and total revenue would decrease by approximately 10.5%.

Furthermore, healthcare stocks have suffered due to negative investor sentiment over the past few years, largely driven by the problems caused by Canadian pharmaceutical companies such as Valeant and continued uncertainty around the future of the US healthcare system because of the ongoing debates in Washington. There are large intangible amortization charges on the income statement due to its acquisition strategy that make net income look substantially worse than free cash flow.

CRH Products

CRH's medical device, the CRH O'Regan System, is a non-surgical, single-use, disposable technology used for the treatment of hemorrhoids. CRH's success with the product is a result of its lack of complexity, which has resulted in safe and highly effective outcomes. The company's focus on physician education, patient outcomes, and patient awareness has helped make a successful niche product that is showing reasonable adoption and will continue to provide cash flow to the business. CRH has developed a history of positive patient outcomes that have helped it establish strong goodwill amongst GIs.

Rubber band ligation (banding) is a non-surgical approach to permanently treat hemorrhoids. Placement of a rubber band ties off the blood flow to the hemorrhoid, causing it to shrink and eventually fall off. CRH's disposal litigator takes a novel approach to ligation (suction instead of clamping) and has demonstrated reduced procedure times with limited bleeding, associated pain, and downtime compared to other banding procedures. The company was granted a patent for the product. The simplicity of the products eliminates the need for the patient to prepare for an examination. Physicians can examine, diagnose, and initially treat the patient on the first visit in an office setting. CRH recommends only one ligation per visit to decrease the chance of any potential complications. Treatment history for CRH's product suggests that patients will need on average three ligation treatments for successful removal of a hemorrhoid. CRH's product is low cost compared to other treatment options. The figure below compares CRH's O'Regan system to other available procedures.

Source: CRH O'Regan System

Below are product sales and business performance since 2012. While results have shown some variability, overall, CRH has been successful in driving additional revenues with its distribution strategy, and EBITDA has generally kept up with the increase in sales given the low-cost business model.

Source: Author's Tables

As we can see, product sales have flattened the past couple of years at ~$10-$11 million, but have managed to keep operating margins constant around 55%.

Anesthesia Services

CRH completed the acquisition of Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates, LLC ("GAA") on December 2, 2014. GAA's practice services nine ASCs in the southeastern United States (Georgia and Florida).

GAA was established in the middle of 2012 to execute a consolidation strategy. The first two acquisitions were completed November 2012, acquiring the anesthesiology service contracts for seven ASCs for $4.5M. The service levels were good, but the back office part of the business was very poor, which presented an opportunity to create value. Management renegotiated the contracts to be more in line with standard practices. For 2013, services were performed out of network (not contracted which tends to be done at a higher fee) while payer relationships were formalized. GAA also acquired the service contracts for two additional ASCs. Plan providers want anesthesia providers to be contracted which GAA completed in early 2014. The establishment of contracting, billing, and collecting over the two year period was the driver of value for the business.

CRH's acquisition of GAA places the company in a very attractive market with good growth potential. The market is highly fragmented, so it is a very suitable market to continue the consolidation strategy which was started by GAA. CRH joins other companies that are executing the same strategy, although most are much larger in size and will be targeting larger groups. We identify a number of public companies in the anesthesia space in our valuation section. With labor the largest cost for these businesses, the potential accretion from acquiring additional anesthesia practices comes from higher procedure throughput and back-office efficiencies. Market drivers for this market are tied to the overall demand for medical procedures:

Aging demographics coupled with primary care shortage are growth drivers for specialized medical services.

The Affordable Care Act increases the number of patients with adequate coverage for outpatient services.

The Healthcare industry is showing a trend of increasing reliance on third-party expertise to help control costs and improve operating efficiencies.

Labor is the highest cost for endoscopies, and that cost needs to be managed with the growth of services.

Complexity of the US healthcare space requires expertise to be compliant with regulations, manage liabilities, and navigate collection issues because of a large mix of public and private payers.

ASCs are healthcare facilities offering select medical services outside a hospital setting. Medical advancements have significantly increased the number of procedures that can be performed in an ASC and has enabled the movement of surgical procedures out of hospitals and into outpatient settings. In addition, an increased focus on controlling the growth of healthcare expenditures by government payers, private insurance companies, and self-insured employers is driving the shift in the delivery of healthcare services from traditional inpatient hospitals to ASCs, where procedures can be done more cost effectively. According to the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, a procedure in an ASC costs ~55% of what the same procedure costs when performed in a hospital surgery department, based on the 2019 Medicare fee schedules.

According to the 2018 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report, the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) is projected to increase to $40 billion by 2020 from its current level of $36 billion. There are more than 6,100 ASCs in the U.S, and as of 2016, 5,519 were Medicare-certified. Approximately 70% of ASCs are owned by independent physician groups. The top five industry leaders own less than 20% of ASC market share. As of 2017, more than half of outpatient surgeries were performed in an ASC setting, up from 32% in 2005. Based solely on population growth forecasts, outpatient procedure volumes are predicted to increase 14% from 2016 to 2026. However, analysts predict this number will be higher (16%) due to the growing shift in surgical procedures from inpatient to outpatient settings.

Endoscopy is a non-surgical procedure whereby a physician inserts an endoscope to examine a patient's digestive tract. The advancement of endoscopic techniques has reduced the trauma of surgery and the amount of recovery time required by patients following certain surgical procedures. On a preventive basis, procedures are typically first done at age 50 and every 10 years thereafter for cancer screening. Most endoscopies are outpatient procedures. Procedures on average last ~30 minutes (one and a half hours with preparation and recovery) so the patient is in and out of the ASC on the same day. Rear entry (colonoscopy) into the gastrointestinal tract allows the doctor (usually a gastroenterologist) to look at the inner lining of the large intestine. The procedure is used for diagnosing problems, to perform biopsies, and remove polyps. Colonoscopies are still considered the most accurate procedures to detect any abnormalities. Virtual colonoscopies (using a CT scan) are considered an alternative procedure but have their limitations. The figure below illustrates the cost savings that are available when a procedure is performed at a hospital versus an ASC.

Source: Ambulatory Surgery Center Association. Analysis of CMS Rates. Jan. 2012

Below we can see that this segment has become increasingly more dominant at revenue generation vs. the medical products segment.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2018, the company had $9,946,945 in cash and cash equivalents compared to $12,486,884 at the end of 2017.

The company has financed its operations primarily from revenues generated from product sales and anesthesia services and through equity and debt financings and a revolving credit facility. As of December 31, 2018, it had raised approximately $51 million from the sale and issuance of equity securities. The company also obtained debt financing of $52 million via senior and subordinated credit facilities in 2014 and entered into a revolving credit facility with the Bank of Nova Scotia for $33 million in 2015, which was subsequently increased to $55 million in 2016. Most recently, it amended its debt facility with the Bank of Nova Scotia, increasing its facility to $100 million on June 26, 2017. As at December 31, 2018, the company owed $70.25 million under the facility. The terms of the facility are described below.

Valuation

CRH intends to operate the two businesses independently. For CRH's product business (O'Regan), we assume no growth as revenues have been constant around $9-10 billion annually and EBITDA has been ~$6 billion annually the past three years, and has already shrunk to less than 10% of total revenue, and management has no desire to change that. On the anesthesia services side, we expect management to focus on procedure throughput and payer mix as well as leverage the physician relationships it has established to identify additional anesthesiology practices to acquire.

As we can see below, the company has made 15 ASC acquisitions since 2014 at more than $110 million. This does not include the 2019 acquisitions for a 55% stake in South Metro Anesthesia Associates, LLC ("South Metro"), a gastroenterology anesthesia practice located in Georgia and a 100% stake in anesthesia Care Associates, LLC, a gastroenterology anesthesia practice located in Indiana.

Source: Author's Tables

For the purposes of our model, we are assuming GAA will acquire an anesthesiology service provider for one additional ASC and will acquire two more within the next year. We are using similar metrics for future acquisitions as CRH paid for GAA with expectations of ~5,000 procedures and fees of $555.00 per procedure. Each additional ASC will be supported by a service provider, which we assume will be acquired within a purchase range of 4x EBITDA. Therefore, each acquisition will add ~$2.8M in revenue and ~$1.8M of EBITDA (64% EBITDA margin) for each provider acquired. Management indicated that the multiple paid for a practice will depend on the contract term with the ASC and number of procedures performed. We expect the acquisitions to be accretive as they will be able to leverage GAA's back-office capability.

Source: Form 51-102F4 Business Acquisition Report

Given that the Anesthesia Care Associates Transaction is already reflected in the 2019 Q1 statements, we will not bother adding it to the annualized anesthesia revenue of $107 million. After adding the $1.0 million revenue from the acquisition of South Metro Anesthesia Associates, and $5.6 million from future acquisitions and assuming a 64% EBITDA margin, plus $6 million from the medical products segment, we can expect EBITDA to be approximately ~$78.7 million within the next year. Although, the consideration for the most recent two acquisitions is not stated, assuming a 64% EBITDA margin and a multiple of 4x would indicate ~$9.2 million in consideration. With approximately $20 million left over on the BNS credit facility, plus $5.6 million cash stated on 2019 Q1 YTDFS, plus $51 million from the sale and issuance of equity securities. Capital resources on hand should be sufficient to make two more acquisitions feasible.

We built two peer groups to determine market multiples for a medical service business and a medical product business. CRH currently trades at an EV/EBITDA of 7.5x which appears scant when compared to other medical product companies. We didn't find any direct peer and instead used a broad peer group across a number of segments of the medical industry to arrive at a reasonable one-year value for CRH's O'Regan business one year out. The weights for the weighted average EV/EBITDA multiple shown below is based on the two segments' contributions to revenue (i.e. 90% from anesthesia services/10% from product sales).

CRH Medical Product Peer Group Company Ticker EV/EBITDA LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) 19.25x Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) 52.65x Edwards Lifesciences (EW) 31.7x Mean Multiple 34.5x CRH Medical Anesthesiology Peer Group Company Ticker EV/EBITDA Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc. (EVHC) 2.8x Mednax Inc. (MD) 7.79x Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) 13.29x Mean Multiple 8.0x Weighted Average Multiple 10.6x Net Debt $72 Million Shares Outstanding $71 Million Discount Rate 12% Price/Share $9.58

Conclusion

Between the low multiple, the strong organic and inorganic growth prospects, I believe that CRH Medical has tremendous upside potential that is not being recognized by the market at the current price of only $3.63/share.

Risks include:

The ASC space is highly fragmented with a number of larger players looking to consolidate ASCs. Although, most of the larger players provide services to many disciplines and are likely to seek out larger acquisitions, so we expect CRH will only potentially run into these companies on the rare occasion as it executes its acquisition strategy.

GAA supports ASCs that only focus on one case type. Change in the amount of compensation or how procedures are compensated may impact the economics of the business model (i.e., the final CMS 2018 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule).

ASCs are subject to ongoing monitoring, and failure to keep quality standards could result in the suspension of procedures, which in turn could impact GAA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRHM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.