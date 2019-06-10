Yangtze River Port And Logistics: What A Difference A Week Makes

Last week, I submitted my first article on Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd. (YRIV). While cautious about the company's prospects due to complicated financing, past and ongoing reliance on key executives and majority stockholders injecting more capital and the fact that the only property in the company's "portfolio" was unoccupied, I posited that short-term trades could potentially profit the timely risk-tolerant trader. Price action in the past week startled me, and as I looked into the reason, I found that the NASDAQ made two statements regarding the company. Both are serious matters and make me rescind any recommendation to buy YRIV for trading or as an investment.

Stock Price Has Dropped 36.3% In One Week

A new feature in Seeking Alpha that I like is the "About this article" block on the upper right. It shows the author's rating of the stock, price at publication, last price, percentage change and SPY change since publication, and how long this has been. This info on YRIV is ugly - there is no other way to say it. In the ten days since publication, the stock price has gone from $.80 to $.51 as of 12:52 EST Friday 7 June. While my original article pointed out risks, this massive move startled me, so I started wondering why the rapid drop.

Data by YCharts

This sudden drop was startling, especially after the substantial drop last fall when issues with the company first surfaced. I started researching what news had come out to cause such a major drop this week.

NASDAQ Puts Their Foot Down

As Yangtze River's stock price has been below $1 for quite some time, I was wondering about traditional delisting actions by NASDAQ before this week. This would have been a routine matter and also could have been resolved by a reverse stock split. This was not to be the case, as NASDAQ moved to delist YRIV on May 29th, which was verified in an 8-K the company filed on June 4th. The full 8-K can be viewed on the SEC website. Besides trading below $1, the NASDAQ made two strong accusations in the delisting action. The first is that the company made artificial efforts to raise the share price above $1. Trading activity in accounts closely linked to officers, original shareholders, and neighbors of the CEO (per FINRA) appears to be an effort to prop up the share price. The company denies this is irregular trading activity and disputes FINRA's claim of irregularity, arguing the individuals used company addresses to have U.S. mailing addresses in their registration documents.

The second claim is that the company is not progressing along a business plan in line with the company's line of business. While the company also disputes this rationale for the delisting action, my review of the company's 10-Q for my previous article and the bombshell Hindenburg research report of last year that resulted in legal action by YRIV against the company and the author show very strained cash flow and continual needs for outside capital with currently no leases or sales contracts for port facilities in Wuhan Province. The complicated corporate structure, while not definitively a problem, does have some of the marks of financial engineering more than required corporate layering for a business reason. YRIV counters that the company is actively seeking additional funding to remain a going concern and continue developing and leasing properties at the port complex.

Too Much Risk To Maintain My Recommendation

Yangtze River Port and Logistics has appealed NASDAQ's delisting action, and the stock will continue to trade while the delisting is stayed. While I cannot state how long the stay may last, the recent 36% drop means YRIV share price would have to double to meet the $1 minimum average trading price to remain listed regardless of the outcome of the more serious charges NASDAQ makes in the delisting action. These charges are concerning in their own right. However, even if retracted by NASDAQ, the exchange could still delist the stock due to low price, moving the security to an OTC market. This could have a sudden and drastic effect, even for a trader. While I originally wrote that investors likely should stay away from the company and was neutral due to the possible trading play, there is too much opaqueness and issues with this security to continue with that position. It's time to sit this one out and not get trapped when the likely move to the "pink sheets" occurs.

If, in the future, the company is successful in raising the additional capital to develop more port facilities and successfully lease or sell the existing terminal, the company could be a better investment at that time.

Author's Note: Here's a short plug for Seeking Alpha and other stock news and analysis sites: I use the "Stocks" app on my iPhone to track stocks I own and follow. As of Saturday morning, 7 June at 7:30 PST, the quote page for YRIV still shows "no recent news" for the company. No mention of the delisting or the company's response. Relying on it for news and information compared to Seeking Alpha would be dangerous.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are encouraged to do their own research prior to buying or selling any security, and do all trades through a licensed broker. This article is for my own research and investment idea tracking and is not an offer or recommendation to buy or sell a security in any jurisdiction.