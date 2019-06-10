Domo: Buy The Dip

We might see the benefits of this sales coverage expansion in the back half of FY20. Today's guidance might simply be a conservative hurdle that Domo can easily cross.

Recall that Domo has committed to accelerating new ACV growth in FY20 due to a ramp-up in sales hiring. Management noted that its hiring plans are on track.

Though Domo beat Wall Street's Q1 estimates in both the top and bottom line, the company failed to raise its FY20 guidance and its Q2 outlook fell flat.

Shares of Domo have fallen nearly 10% since reporting Q1 results, and are down nearly 40% from YTD highs in the high $40s.

Domo (DOMO), the Utah-based business intelligence software vendor, has long been known for its unpredictability during earnings cycles, often vacillating between heavy double-digit gains or losses in response. This quarter was one of the bad cycles - despite reporting strong results in the first quarter, Domo offered a rather disappointing outlook for Q2 and FY20, driving the stock to continue the losses it's sustained since March of this year:

Let's cut straight to the chase: in my view, Domo's lackluster guidance isn't sufficient enough to warrant the company's steep multi-month drop, and investors have a good opportunity to load back up on Domo shares to wait for the rebound. Though Domo's large losses and the fact that it's several years from even free cash flow profitability make it difficult to label Domo as a "value" stock, we can point to several reasons why Domo stock is currently underpriced.

Guidance might be light now, but management is still pointing to ACV acceleration in the back half of the year

Zooming into the guidance piece first: most SaaS investors typically expect software companies to print a consistent pattern of "beat-and-raise" quarters, and in Q1, though Domo was able to achieve the "beat" piece, it failed to raise its full-year outlook - prompting fears of deceleration or perhaps a pull-in of demand into the first quarter.

Figure 1. Domo guidance update Source: Domo investor relations

Domo retained its full-year outlook of $173-$174 million (+22% y/y) that it issued last quarter; Wall Street's mark was at $173.9 million, the high point of that range. The Q2 outlook cut deeper - Domo's range of $41-$42 million in revenues represents a range of just 20-23% y/y growth (versus this quarter's 28% y/y growth rate), and lower than the $42.3 million (+23% y/y) that Wall Street was hoping to see.

Is this outlook disappointing? Sure - but in my view, it's not terribly material for Domo. Recall that last quarter, Domo suggested that FY20 would be the year that the company would be able to accelerate new ACV growth, because it planned to ramp up its hiring of quota-carrying reps (QCRs) to cover more customers and prospects. For any enterprise software company, this is the fastest path to growth.

On the Q&A portion of the Q1 earnings call, CFO Bruce Felt confirmed that Domo is still on track to hitting its acceleration target for the year:

Yes, definitely still pushing forward and on track in terms of hiring the reps and getting the reps in place. Still really encouraged by the underlying metrics like productivity, pipeline coverage in the different regions. Also like we mentioned, not only in the outer regions but also just incorporate here retention rates are starting to look similar to enterprise retention rates, productivity is looking really positive, which is why, about a quarter ago, we said we need to start hiring more reps in all the regions. So we're very encouraged by that. And now it'll be a matter of getting that capacity in place."

These new sales hires will not be immediately productive in Q2 - or even potentially contribute much at all in the whole of FY20. Once these new reps are given territorial coverage and start winning deals, new ACV signed in the back half of FY20 will be recognized as revenue only partially in this fiscal year, and then fully in FY21. FY21 also carries the potential of upsells from the FY20 customer cohort, leading to the potential of revenue growth acceleration next year.

The key point here: Domo's Q2 and even FY20 guidance ranges are less relevant to an investor who cares about Domo's longer-term growth potential. We should care more about the fact that management has affirmed its plan to accelerate ACV growth in FY20, which will begin to truly drive revenue growth in FY21.

Margins continue lifting

Another key bullish tailwind for Domo is the fact that it continues to succeed at improving its profitability. One of the reasons that excitement for Domo's IPO was rather muted is the fact that investors were nervous over the company's titanic losses. As Domo continued maturing as a public company, however, the company has been able to lift margins across the board.

See the company's margin trends from Q1 below:

Figure 2. Domo 1Q19 margin results Source: Domo investor relations

As seen in the table above, pro forma gross margins got a seven point lift, while pro forma operating loss margins got nearly sliced in half to -66%. Now of course, a -66% is still a long ways to go until true profitability - but it's a huge boost for Domo, which has been able to improve its sales efficiency and reduce all major components of its operating expenses as a percentage of revenues.

Here's some further commentary from Domo's CFO on the Q1 earnings call on the company's cost improvements:

We plan to get additional leverage out of our subscription costs of revenue as we continue to effectively manage our data center operations to finding efficiencies and better utilizing certain services [...] we were able to decrease operating expenses by 10% from last year, even though revenue increased by 28% year-over-year. The decreases came from lower marketing and personnel costs. The net effect of increased revenue, while effectively managing costs, allowed us to improve operating margin by 73.4 percentage points from the same quarter last year."

Domo's margin boost also flowed into significantly reduced cash burn as well. Operating cash flows in Q1 were -$22.2 million, nearly half the -$36.9 million in OCF from 1Q18.

Compelling technology asset at a modest price

Underpinning Domo's planned subscription acceleration as well as margin efficiencies is the continued fact that Domo remains a popular software product (the company was recognized by Gartner in December for being a top "Customers' Choice" in BI) that would be a welcome addition to any large-cap software company's portfolio, at a bite-sized acquisition price.

At current stock prices, Domo trades at a market cap of $814 million (we note this is still substantially below the $2 billion private valuation that Domo once enjoyed as a VC-backed unicorn); netting off the company's $154 million of cash and $98 million of debt yields an enterprise value of $758 million. That represents a multiple of just 4.4x EV/FY20 revenues. I continue to believe that Domo makes an attractive acquisition candidate for SaaS giants like Workday (WDAY) and Salesforce.com (CRM), which are perennially acquiring smaller cloud companies to extend their product reach and routinely pay double-digit valuation multiples. Though BI is a broad software category and has many contenders, neither Workday nor Salesforce have any presence in it - and acquiring a company like Domo might be their best answer to competing with solutions from the likes of Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP). As these SaaS giants continue to evolve toward their goal of becoming a one-stop platform for all kinds of software, the possibility of M&A will provide a floor for Domo's stock trajectory.

Case in point: even Alphabet (GOOG), whose efforts in enterprise software are far less ambitious, bought Domo competitor Looker for $2.6 billion in June. Looker's revenue has been estimated at about $140 million for 2019 - or about 20% less than Domo's current guidance. Domo, meanwhile, trades at a market cap that's two-thirds less than Looker's takeover price. The Alphabet purchase is yet another validation of Domo's undervaluation.

The bottom line on Domo: little has materially changed in Domo's landscape to warrant a huge stock decline. The company's continued commitment to aggressively expand its sales team and accelerate new ACV growth in FY20 is an encouraging signal, in spite of Domo's conservative guidance targets for the next quarter. Continue to stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.