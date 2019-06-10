Kirby's Marine Business Recovers, But Energy And Valuation Are Challenges

Kirby should see improving margins and FCF generation from here, but $80+ is a fair price, and I'd be more interested in buying in the low-to-mid $70s.

I thought Kirby's (KEX) marine business was likely to improve when I last wrote about the company in August of 2018, but I also thought the valuation anticipated that. To that end, the shares are about 7% lower than the time of that last article, but there were some pretty significant swings in the meantime, as shares fell almost 30% to their December lows before a meaningful rally. During that period, Kirby's marine business has indeed showed ongoing signs of improvement and recovery, with improved utilization, pricing, and margins in the inland business, and a slower recovery in coastal, but a recovery all the same.

With shares having basically round-tripped in the interim, my feelings on valuation haven't changed that much. In the $70s (or below), this is a good name to consider for its strong position in inland petrochemical barging and the prospects for an improving mix in its diesel engine service business. At today's prices, though, I'm not quite so interested.

Very Mixed Results Behind The Scenes In Q1

While the first-quarter results that Kirby reported about a month ago may not seem so dramatic on a headline basis or relative to expectations (revenue and EBITDA both beat by small margins), there was a lot going on behind the scenes with pricing, delay days, and so on. On balance, though, not a lot changes with respect to the outlook.

Revenue ticked up slightly, with the marine transport business growing 8% on a 12% improvement in inland barge revenue, helped by acquisitions, recovering prices, and a mid-90%'s utilization rate. Coastal revenue declined more than 3%, as recoveries in utilization and pricing have been more gradual than in the inland business and the company continues to see roll-offs of contracts at higher prices.

In the diesel engine business, revenue declined 6% on a 19% decline in oil/gas-related revenue, partly offset by 21% growth in non-energy businesses.

EBITDA improved by 11% in the quarter, and operating income rose almost 19%. At the segment level, marine profits improved about 41%, with inland margins back into the low-to-mid teens. DES profit declined 2%, but margin still improved about 80bp as Kirby benefits from a richer non-energy mix (non-energy margin is about five points higher on average).

Marine Continues To Improve

Kirby's marine business continues to improve, and particularly in the inland business where the company generates about three-quarters of its revenue. PADD 3 oil production has continued to grow, with March 2019 production up 17% year-over-year and up about 37% from the 2017 level. Chemical production activity also remains strong, with the ACC reporting 3.5% year-to-date growth in the U.S. through April and 0.5% growth in May in its Chemical Activity Barometer.

Kirby's inland business also continues to benefit from the company's own consolidation efforts, with the company having added about 238 barges since the start of 2018 through M&A (with a quarter-ending total of 1,061 inland barges). Weaker hands are getting shaken out (or bought out) of the market, and pricing has gotten more rational. Kirby will be integrating Cenac, its latest purchase, this year, and with 28% share of the U.S. inland market, I have to think that antitrust is going to start being an impediment to further deals. On the other hand, MPLX (MPLX) seems to want to continue acting as a consolidator, as do Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Florida Marine, Blessey, and perhaps Genesis Energy (GEL), so Kirby still could see some benefit from overall market consolidation and more rational pricing/portfolio management decisions.

The coastal business also continues to improve, albeit at a much slower rate. Utilization is back into the 80%'s (from the high 70%'s last year), spot pricing has been increasing at a double-digit rate, and contract prices are rising at a mid-to-high single-digit rate. I expect a slower pace of recovery here, but there are some positive long-term drivers from IMO 2020 and ballast water regulations that could lead some operators to scrap vessels in the coming years.

Diesel More Of An "Is What It Is" Proposition

Energy companies are getting careful about their capex spending, and Kirby's DES business is seeing lower sales of new engines, transmissions, and related parts for pressure pumping. Management also expressed more uncertainty for its second-half backlog, particularly beyond the third quarter. Kirby's DES business has strong share in pressure pumping equipment servicing and even stronger share in new manufacturing (over a third of the market), but there's not a lot it can do when oil companies get more cautious on their spending plans.

Outside of the energy business, this segment services end-markets like marine, mining, manufacturing, and power gen, and the latter (power gen) was stronger in the first quarter. Caterpillar (CAT) and Cummins (CMI) have both been looking for better results in back-up power gen, so this business could continue to do well in 2019, but it's still a relatively small part of the overall mix (around 10% of segment revenue).

The Outlook

Kirby's business is well off its peak. EBITDA margin was 17% this quarter, but mid-to-high 20%'s margins were pretty common for most of the last decade. I do expect ongoing improvement in the coming quarters and years, but I'm not expecting the company to get back to the good old days in the foreseeable future. With that, I'm reluctant to use a forward EBITDA multiple at the high end of the company's historical range. I do think Kirby is coming up off a bottom and deserves an above-average multiple, but I'm more comfortable with something in the neighborhood of 11 than historical multiples as high as 13.5x.

In terms of modeling assumptions, Kirby missed my revenue and FCF estimate for 2019, but I'm still expecting long-term revenue growth in the mid-single digits. I'm also expecting FCF margins to reach the double digits, which isn't something the company has done on a sustained basis in the past. The difference now is that I think the DES business can help support a higher level of sustained profitability and I believe there will be less need for Kirby to spend capex dollars on its fleet.

Using a DCF model and an 11x forward EBITDA multiple gives me similar fair value outcomes, with a fair value range in the mid-to-high $70s today.

The Bottom Line

Kirby has often traded at a premium multiple, but I'd note that the annualized returns over the last decade have lagged the S&P 500. I think Kirby has an attractive business, but I think price/value discipline still matters, and at around $80, I think shares are more of a hold than a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.