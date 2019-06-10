Salesforce: Near-Term Gains Will Be Capped

Salesforce's current valuation at ~7.5x forward revenues is in-line with historical trends. With few catalysts on the horizon, it's difficult to see a major rally in the stock.

Salesforce remains a viable long-term hold, but with small-cap software stocks having performed so poorly this earnings season, there are better value names in the market.

It comes perhaps as no surprise that Salesforce.com (CRM) was able to generate yet another "beat-and-raise" quarter in Q1. Managing earnings expectations has long been a bedrock of Salesforce's corporate strategy and one of the drivers behind its impeccably smooth appreciation in stock prices. Barring wider market downturns, Salesforce stock almost always goes up in a reliable fashion.

Data by YCharts

I've been a long-term bull on Salesforce for years. The company's flagship Sales Cloud is the de facto gold standard in one of the largest categories of enterprise software, while Salesforce's investments into PaaS (most notably through its purchase of MuleSoft) and other tertiary products like Service Cloud have helped the company to maintain its 20%-plus growth rates in perpetuity. The company's lofty revenue target of $26-$28 billion within three fiscal years (nearly double this fiscal year's targets) isn't a pie-in-the-sky, overly rosy target. With Salesforce's combination of both M&A-driven and organic revenue growth in a variety of software categories, this target is perfectly achievable.

But just because Salesforce's fundamental growth story remains intact doesn't mean that it's always a viable investment, and after getting through the Q1 earnings season, I see more opportunity in the small-cap space and am shifting Salesforce to neutral. While remaining fundamentally positive on the company's long-term story, I believe investors would be wise to reduce exposure to Salesforce and focus on small-cap names that have been hit hard this earnings season. This is especially true as Salesforce - like many of its smaller-cap peers - saw a bit of growth deceleration this quarter as well.

As seen in the chart above, Salesforce's current valuation multiple of ~7.5x forward revenues is approximately on par with its historical trends. I believe the catalysts to propel this stock meaningfully higher are limited, while opportunities for rebounds in the small cap space are far more likely. In short, while I'm happy to revisit a long position in Salesforce in the future, my current neutral thesis on Salesforce is less about Salesforce's own performance in a vacuum ; rather, it's more about portfolio allocation toward more attractive opportunities that exist at the moment.

Q1 download

First, let's quickly dive into Salesforce's headline figures for Q1. The company's earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Salesforce 1Q20 results

Source: Salesforce 1Q20 earnings release

It's a typical quarter for Salesforce - broad beats across both the top and bottom line, driven by newer products, while the perma-bears will still point to Salesforce's relative inability to generate meaningful GAAP profits. Revenues grew by 24% y/y to $3.74 billion - though this beat Wall Street's estimates of $3.69 billion (+23% y/y) by a 160bps margin, we note that growth decompressed by two points relative to the 26% y/y growth rate that Salesforce was able to generate in both Q4 and Q3. We note, however, that growth would have been 26% y/y in constant currency terms, though that's also down one point from Q4's 27% y/y constant currency growth rates.

The culprit behind this deceleration, of course, is Sales Cloud - at this scale, Salesforce is a victim of its own success. Salesforce's original product generated just 11% y/y growth this quarter, and is on track to be surpassed by the faster-growing Service Cloud (+20% y/y growth). While there's certainly nothing wrong with having a newer product category take prominence over an older one, we note that Sales Cloud has never seen single-digit growth but is tipping toward it - which may unnerve some investors.

Figure 2. Salesforce revenue by cloud Source: Salesforce 1Q20 earnings release

Here's some additional qualitative commentary from CFO Mark Hawkins on the company's sales trends on the Q1 earnings call:

Our renewal rate remained healthy in Q1 and dollar attrition continues to remain below 10%. In fact, our attrition rate continued to improve modestly in the first quarter year-over-year similar to the year-over-year improvement in attrition that we saw last quarter in Q4 2019."

Despite better-than-expected top line performance and strong renewals, however, Salesforce's profitability still remained rather muted. The company generated a 10% net margin and EPS of $0.66, only 8% above Wall Street's estimates of $0.61.

Looking elsewhere for gains

No doubt that Salesforce executed well in Q1 and remains well on track to hit its targets in FY20 (it always does) - but what's missing is a "wow" factor. In my view, Salesforce has become predictable and boring. That might offer investors some comfort in a turbulent market, but growth investors with strong stomachs should turn to harder-hit small caps for stronger gains.

What happened in Q1? Here's a shortlist of all the small and mid-cap SaaS stocks that have pulled back sharply over the past earnings season: Nutanix (NTNX), Domo (DOMO), Box (BOX), Pivotal Software (PVTL), Yext (YEXT), and Docusign (DOCU). The chart below illustrates the trend well: over the past month, as the earnings season has progressed, Salesforce has held flat at ~3% gains while these small/mid-cap names have shed in the double digits.

Data by YCharts

Of course, these losses were sustained for valid reasons in many of these stocks. Many of these mid-cap cloud companies have seen marked deceleration in their growth rates, sparking fears of systemic sales execution/renewal issues, especially in uncertain macroeconomic times. Meanwhile, Salesforce has held up fairly well with management noting "healthy" renewal rates and normal attrition levels, giving it the appearance of a safe haven within the SaaS space - but we note that Salesforce, too, is victim of growth deceleration as well.

No doubt the list of "losers" above needs to be combed carefully for rebound potential, as many companies like Box are veritably struggling with competition, pricing pressures and general slowdown in customer appetite (I like Yext and Docusign above the rest, both of which are growing in the mid~30s and substantially faster than Salesforce - more on the former here and on the latter here). But in general, I believe the value spectrum has shifted toward the small caps (individual stock selection critical here) and away from large caps like Salesforce.

How should investors react?

Based on the broad deceleration that has hit across the software sector (in both small caps and large caps like Salesforce alike), and the resulting damage that has disproportionally hit small caps, investors should reduce their exposure to Salesforce and begin to overweight smaller-cap names. As we saw during the January/February market recovery, these stocks tend to rebound very sharply once sentiment turns.

None of this reflects on Salesforce's success as a company. Salesforce remains the #1 pure-play SaaS company that dominates in several product categories from CRM to Marketing and Platform - but at the same time, it's trading at a full valuation and isn't really winning any praise on the margins/earnings front. Its attractiveness as an investment, in my eyes, has declined in favor of "fallen angels" like Docusign. Investors should revisit a long position in Salesforce later when its relative valuation has come down, and not when it's near 52-week highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.