Bears Beware, Shake Shack Has Significant Potential Upside

Shake Shack (SHAK) is an interesting company - it has a high valuation, yet its potential is large enough that we believe the valuation may be worth it, and it may even be undervalued.

At first, we were thinking of putting forward a bear case for the stock due to what looked like high valuation and mediocre growth. But after doing some research, we’ve instead decided to present the higher risk bull case for Shack, as it is greatly underestimated by most investors.

Our experience at Shake Shack

We went to Shake Shack twice, firstly going to the newly opened Shack in Changi Jewel airport in April and visiting a Shack in Los Angeles in June.

We visited Shake Shack for the 1st time in the Changi Jewel airport in Singapore. Despite having waited for over an hour to get in the door, we weren’t disappointed. Pretty much all the food we tasted was excellent (other than the custard and the fries). It wasn’t terribly expensive either, which is what we’ve come to expect from similar quality restaurants. The only part we disliked was the long queue to get in the door.

Straits Times

Our experience was much better in the second Shack in Los Angeles. The queue was much shorter and the food was just as good. Perhaps most interesting of all, there were several games that customers could play like table soccer or air hockey. These games kept our group engaged and were quite fun to play, especially for the kids. We noticed that the Shack was quite full most of the time and the atmosphere was quite pleasant.

Google images

Overall, we loved both Shacks, and the people we brought with us agreed unanimously that it was a great place to eat, often citing its affordability or its burgers in their praise.

The bull case for Shake Shack basically revolves around how it can eventually capture share from other fast food chains like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) as McDonald's gets more expensive and Shake Shack becomes more appealing to the younger generation. Our visit solidifies this prediction and our research, presented below, also increases our confidence in the bull case.

Extremely large TAM

Serving great burgers at an affordable price makes Shake Shack appealing to one of the fastest growing demographics in the world - the middle class. These people usually occasionally dine at a premium restaurant due to the high price and try not to dine at fast food restaurants like McDonald's due to the low quality food. Shake Shack is the perfect restaurant for this demographic, as they can enjoy Shake Shack more often without spending an exorbitant amount of money and know that they are eating quality food.

As the spending power of the middle class decreases and their environmental awareness increases, they may choose to spend their holidays at Shake Shack instead of a fancy restaurant and skip McDonald's altogether. Couple this with the fact that Shake Shack is expanding into different countries around the world, many of which are growing their middle class extremely quickly and have very limited competition in the mid-range market, and you get a recipe for success.

Shake Shack also appeals greatly to the millennial population in the US. According to multiple articles, millennials prefer healthy, ethical, and affordable food. Shake Shack definitely fits that formula, with its cheap price, high ethical standards, and high quality food.

Q4 earnings call slides

ICR presentation

Shake Shack is also increasing convenience and innovating for the future, constantly improving its app and delivery service and implementing newer, more advanced technology.

Q4 investor presentation

Local innovations

One of the key drivers of demand for Shake Shack is their ability to create an exclusive product when it opens in a new country. This product frequently is reflective of the country’s culture and its exclusiveness only drives up demand for the brand even more. We saw this phenomenon happen in the Jewel Changi Shake Shack where it offered an exclusive (Pandan Shake). Since this couldn’t be found in any other part of the world, we decided we had to try it out and ordered probably a larger quantity than necessary.

Straits Times

This strategy works much better for Shake Shack than for budget fast food chains as most people only go to budget fast food chains to order the cheapest meal possible anyways. Localization is less effective for these chains, even if the product is an exclusive product, mainly because customers are just too poor to afford the exclusive product.

This localization also shakes things up for customers who eat at multiple Shacks and helps increase order size. When we were eating at the LA Shack, for example, we had to try out the Chick-N-Bites and the locally exclusive burger.

Consistently high demand

One key feature of Shake Shack we’ve noticed is how demand seems very consistent and even now hasn’t really declined significantly. As we mentioned earlier, we had to spend 1 hour in queue when we went there in April even though it was at least a week after opening day. When we went there in late May, there was still a fairly long queue outside Shake Shack.

The fact that Shake Shack managed to attract such queues weeks or even months after opening is a great testament to its competitive advantage. Despite the fact that Changi had a large selection of food options (over 20+ restaurants with plenty of burger and fast food offerings), people still chose to go to Shake Shack. We believe the main reason for this is that Shake Shack has an extremely strong brand. It has become famous to the point where it can be a major success in a completely foreign country amidst strong local competition.

We believe Shake Shack’s brand value is greatly underestimated by investors. A strong brand is necessary to survive and differentiate oneself in a competitive industry like the restaurant industry, and we believe Shake Shack’s extremely well-known brand will prove very helpful for capturing market share in new, unknown geographies.

Restaurants that serve good food at an affordable price is extremely rare. Although these restaurants do exist, they typically aren’t well promoted or well known. In Singapore at least, it is notoriously hard to find an affordable restaurant that serves decent food. This list by Eater shows that out of the top 38 restaurants in Singapore, only 9 serve meals below $15 and none of these affordable restaurants serve western food. One restaurant does serve burgers but it's priced significantly higher than Shake Shack and we've never heard of it before.

Overall, competition to Shake Shack is limited in countries outside of the US and Shake Shack has a lot of room to expand, especially with strong demand for its products in many countries due to its strong brand.

Shake Shack's website

Valuation

Our calculations show that Shake Shack is guiding to achieve $134mil of Shack level operating profit on 162 average Shacks operated, which means an 830k profit per Shack. We believe it is probable that Shake Shack will eventually grow to 600 operated Shacks, or 22% of McDonald's operated stores, in the long run. This means that Shake Shack can likely earn $500mil per year in operating profit from company-operated stores.

As for licensed, we believe Shake Shack can eventually reach 1800, as licensed will likely grow faster than company-operated in the long run. 1800 represents about 5% of total franchised McDonald's. At Shake Shack's guided revenue per licensed Shack for 2019, this means Shake Shack can potentially make $285mil per year in annual licensing revenues. At a 50% operating margin, similar to McDonald's, that would mean $140mil in profits per year.

If you subtract $150mil per year in core G&A, $20mil in SBC, and $160mil in depreciation and other, that would leave operating profit of $310mil per year. At a 15x multiple that would give a valuation of $4.6bil, or around $120 per share. Of course, you can play with these numbers and come up with higher or lower numbers, but we believe our assumptions are quite conservative.

Takeaway

Shake Shack may look overpriced and expensive, but there is a legitimate bull case which shorts should take note of. We believe Shake Shack has a high chance of disrupting the traditional fast food industry. With millennials getting sick of fast food and the harm it causes, Shake Shack will be a likely beneficiary of the shift to higher quality fast food, and investors should definitely watch this shift carefully.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.