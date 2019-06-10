Rollins: Everything Is Right Except For The Price

However, I can only give the stock a "hold" rating based on the hefty valuation.

The company earns high returns on capital, is protected by a wide economic moat, has plenty of opportunities to reinvest earnings for growth and is led by able management team.

Overview

We were in a lot of really poor businesses before we found agood business.- O. Wayne Rollins

Through its subsidiaries, Rollins (ROL) provides pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to over 2.4 million customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East and Asia from over 800 locations.

The company is an extremely rare species of delivering both top-line and bottom-line growths every year for 21 years in a row so far. It also tops my factor-based business quality ranking among all U.S. companies at the moment.

After the stock was up 180% vs. SPY at 45% (see above), would investors still get any value at this price level? Let's take a deep look below.

Financial Performance

2018 marked the company's 21st consecutive year of improved revenues and profits. Revenues for the year rose 8.8% YoY. Income before income taxes increased by 5.5% YoY, while net income increased by 29.3% mainly driven by tax impact.

All of the Company’s business lines experienced growth for the year, with residential pest control revenues up 9.1%, commercial pest control revenues up 6.0% and termite and ancillary services revenues up 12.8%, each compared to 2017.

As described below, the business enjoys a high customer retention rate, leading to an 80% recurring portion of the total revenue. Given the company's focus on superior customer experience and the sustainable necessity of pest control, I would expect the number to remain high or go higher.

As mentioned several times previously, no growth is a good growth without proper capital efficiency. In the case of Rollins here, the return on tangible assets has stayed high and trended up for the past decade at least, indicating a sustainable competitive edge as well as high returns on reinvested earnings. Meanwhile, there was no debt on the balance sheet.

The operating margin at Rollins improved as the revenue increased, showing scale advantage and disciplined spending (see below). The company also invests some of the retained earnings in technology, including the BOSS system, to enhance operational efficiency.

Rollins is a strong cash generator, converting one dollar of earnings into more than one dollar of free cash flow every year for the past 10 years (see below).

This happens because of the positive gap of operating cash flow over net income (thanks to services being prepaid) and little CapEx needed to maintain operations.

Economic Moat

Rollins builds its economic moat through strong branding, scale, best-in-class customer experience, and single-industry focus, to fend off competitions.

Rollins claims to compete favorably with competitors as the world’s largest pest and termite control company. The principal methods of competition in the pest and termite control markets, according to the management, are quality of service, customer proximity and guarantee terms, reputation for safety, technical proficiency, and price.

Through organic growths and M&A, the business is going to grow even bigger in this space. I am positive that Rollin's moat will be widened over time.

Industry-wise, four largest players, including Rollins (the largest among others), ServiceMaster (SERV), Rentokil (OTCPK:RTOKY) (OTCPK:RKLIF), and Ecolab (ECL), in aggregate generate less than 1/3 of the $18 billion global pest and termite control industry sales. The remaining shares are earned across small-scale businesses in this highly-fragmented market. As a result, Rollins has a favorable competitive position.

Long-term Prospect

The global pest/termite control industry is expected to grow 4-5% annually, driven by increasing health awareness. For the most recent year, acquisitions contributed to 3.5% of the revenue growth, while organic growth accounted for the remaining 5.3% of the increase.

The U.S. is the largest pest/termite control market with a total size of $12 billion (out of total $18 billion globally). The US market is still highly-fragmented with around 20,000 companies, giving plenty of rooms for Rollins to consolidate.

Additionally, the company will continue to expand brand recognition with acquisitions in foreign markets like Canada, Singapore, and Australia as well as expanding the international franchise program in numerous countries around the globe.

Lastly, the share of customer wallet opportunities should also drive secular growth at Rollins. For example, mosquito-borne disease concerns are spurring demand for mosquito work, as described below.

The recession-resistant nature of the pest/termite control business should provide Rollins with steady growth in the developed world while any market share captured in the more rapidly-growing emerging markets could be a bonus on the top.

For the long run, there should be a fairly high chance that the EPS growth at Rollins can be sustained at a high-single-digit or low-double-digit CAGR for the foreseeable future.

Wall Street analysts estimate an 11.1% near-term annual earning growth at Rollins, according to SimplyWallSt below.

Management & Shareholder Interest

The company is mainly led by the Rollins brothers at the moment. Randall Rollins has been the Chairman of the Board since 1991, and Gary Wayne Rollins has been the CEO since 2001. Their parents, O. Wayne Rollins and Grace Crum Rollins and uncle, John W. Rollins founded Rollins Inc. in 1948.

The Rollins brothers also control the company with significant insider ownership of over 50% of the company as described above. Please note that most of Randall Rollins' and of Gary Rollins' shares are overlapping as they are held through institutional accounts.

The management seems very shareholder-friendly. They have been increasing dividend payouts by at least 12% for 17 consecutive years. Another sign is the management's prudence in share repurchase - in 2012, 11.3 million shares were authorized to be repurchased, but the company did not buy back any shares on the open market in 2017 and 2018 when the stock was pricey.

Valuation

Everything appears so right so far - we have a good business with durable competitive advantage and opportunities to reinvest earnings at high rates of return; it is lead by able management with shareholder interest in mind.

However, the price of the business is not so favorable to new investors. As displayed below, P/FCF and EV/EBIT are both near 10-year highs, standing at 50x and 40x respectively.

If we build a long-term bull case for Rollins by assuming the following:

Free cash flow return on invested capital: starting at 35% in Year 1 and decaying to 29% in Year 15;

Dividend coverage (by free cash flow): starting at 51% in Year 1 and decaying to 75% in Year 15.

Then the cumulative free cash flow generated by the end of Year 15 would amount to less than $43 for every dollar of free cash flow that investors pay for at the moment, which is $50. Hence, according to our DCF model, paying a 50x P/FCF for Rollins would not be a good investment deal to generate an attractive long-term return.

Summary

I believe that Rollins is a wonderful company from almost all fundamental perspectives. However, a superior business may give an inferior stock return if investors overpay. Given the 2% free cash flow yield of ROL, I can only recommend a "hold." Interested buyers may have to wait very patiently for a significant pullback of this stock.

