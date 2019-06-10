BP: Sustainable 6% Payout To Weather The Looming Storm

The crude oil market dipped into bear territory for the third time in three years. Additionally, the long-running economic growth engine is showing signs of slowing (Well, when has it not, I suppose?). Regardless, at times like this, an income investor such as myself would like to protect my portfolio, but continue earning a solid rate of return. I believe BP p.l.c. (BP) has demonstrated the necessary qualities to navigate the current and future turmoil successfully and still be able to reward shareholders generously.

An Income Investment Potential

In order to be considered for an income investing portfolio, an investment should possess the capability to maintain or incrementally grow the dividend payout to shareholders. This would require the underlying business to be able to generate a sustainable cash flow to support the payout and simultaneously invest in growth initiatives. Confidence in the company's ability to deliver on this promise is crucial as income investors desire stability and predictability.

BP's Pivot to Growth Initiative

BP has been able to grow its operating cash flow by bringing numerous upstream projects online. Three projects have been started so far this year, with another two on track to come online by year end. For 2020, BP has another six projects scheduled to start. Furthermore, BP has just taken control of the shale assets it acquired from BHP last year. It waits to be seen if a supermajor such as BP, a specialist on conventional oil, would be able to leverage its expertise and scale to profit from shale. However, shale does offer an advantage that BP is not usually accustomed to. In comparison to the conventional projects, shale wells require much less capital and time to bring online or offline. This would enable BP to quickly adjust production levels to match fluctuations in the oil markets.

In addition to upstream projects, BP derives a third of its profits from Downstream businesses. BP has been expanding its marketing reach aggressively in developing markets such as Mexico and China. The continued expansion provides BP with new demand streams to market its products such as fuels and lubricants.

Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill Overhang?

To date, BP has spent close to $70 billion to cover the cost of clean-up, claims and fines payment relating to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. While there is no doubt to BP's responsibility in this tragedy, it is remarkable how the company was able to skillfully navigate away from oblivion and into one of the top-performing supermajors. At this point, BP has settled the majority of the outstanding claims, save those pending on appeal. The bulk of the remaining outlays is tied to the annual scheduled payments in accordance to the 2012 and 2015 settlements. While these payments would reduce free cash flow for the years ahead, the known and fixed amount would tremendously help BP's senior leaders to plan accordingly. As Brian Gilvary, BP CFO, addresses this matter during the Q1 2019 Q&A session:

But that number looks pretty well underpinned and the other payments were scheduled payments from the settlements from 2012 and the settlements of July 2015. So that’s pretty much structured now and ordered going forward.

Available Levers To Pull To Address Market Downturn

A major consequence of the high cost of the oil spill is the accumulation of debt on BP's balance sheet. BP's net debt as of Q1 2019 is over $55 billion and gearing overshooting the target range of 20-30% by a hair (30.4%). Of course, this is partly to do with management's decision to fund the purchase of BHP's shale assets using cash. As it stands currently, BP would find it difficult to leverage its balance sheet should oil prices continue to head lower.

However, BP is taking steps to improve its financial standing by disposing of non-core and legacy assets within the US and across the globe. These disposals would help alleviate any short-term concerns regarding shareholder payouts. Regardless, BP seems confident in being able to bring gearing back to the middle of the target range by 2020, as noted by Brian Gilvary:

And then, with the oil price where we are today and we see disposals coming through certainly in the second half of the year, primarily loaded to second half of the year, you’ll see gearing actually track down.

Unlike the previous downturns, BP has been busy repositioning its portfolio to breakeven at lower oil prices. Management has been careful to provide Final Investment Decision (FID) to projects that can demonstrate profitability at $50 per barrel. Undoubtedly, if push comes to shove, BP would re-evaluate its capex plans for the year even before considering touching the sacred cow - dividend rate.

Conclusion

All is not yet lost. Oil prices have shown signs of rebounding and the economic outlook is a lot better than when the weekend started. However, from BP's perspective, it has to be ready for when an unexpected price shock significantly affects cash flow levels. While it is paramount that BP addresses its debt load issue more aggressively, I believe it has displayed and continues to display the ability to provide a steady stream of dividend income to shareholders. BP should be able to handle the short-term headwinds in order to provide income security for the long-term.

At the current price, I would rate the stock as a HOLD. With the increased volatility in the markets, I believe BP could find itself below $40 as the current short-term optimism dissipates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.