Salesforce And Tableau: It Makes Sense, But Not At This Price

But the transaction values Tableau at an excessive price.

Salesforce announced an agreement to acquire Tableau with an all-stock transaction.

Salesforce (CRM) announced today a definitive agreement to acquire Tableau (DATA) with an all-stock transaction that corresponds to an EV of $15.7 billion.

The acquisition improves Salesforce's portfolio and offers obvious synergies. Salesforce will integrate Tableau's analytics capabilities into its CRM and middleware portfolio.

But the proposed transaction values Tableau at a high EV/TTM Sales ratio considering its revenue growth and its operating losses.

Let's discuss the potential operational benefits before getting into the details of the valuation.

The deal makes sense from the operational perspective

Both Salesforce and Tableau propose different software solutions. Salesforce is the leader in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) applications. Over the last several years, the company enhanced its portfolio via organic growth and acquisitions. Salesforce also expanded its business into the middleware segment with its acquisition of MuleSoft one year ago.

Tableau is an analytics platform that helps its customers seeing and understanding data.

The business case for a combination seems obvious. Salesforce's customers will benefit from improved data visualization and reporting capabilities Tableau offers.

Management didn't provide any detail about potential costs synergies. Yet, I see possibilities to reduce costs, especially with sales and marketing.

As shown in the graph below, both companies have been growing revenue at a strong double-digit CAGR over the last several years. But these growth rates come with high sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue. Even with a recent decrease, sales and marketing expenses represented about 65% of Tableau's revenue during the last reported quarter.

Tableau's sales and marketing costs can reach Salesforce's lower costs as a percentage of revenue thanks to cross-selling opportunities combined with Salesforce's scale.

But even with strong potential synergies, the proposed price for the acquisition seems high. So, let's have a look at the value of the transaction.

A high price paid with a strong currency

Three months ago, I wrote about Salesforce:

With acquisitions and internal developments, management can expand the portfolio and trigger cross-sell opportunities. [...] But the price of acquisitions is an important factor to consider. - Source: TheStreet.com

The all-stock transaction values Tableau at an EV of about $15.7 billion. Before the deal, Tableau's EV was $10 billion. And the deal was agreed when Tableau's stock price was close to its all-time high.

The proposed price corresponds to a high EV/TTM sales ratio of $15.7 billion / $1.19 billion = 13.2x.

Considering the revenue growth discussed above, the proposed price is high. With a similar revenue growth profile and a higher operating margin, Salesforce's EV/TTM sales ratio stayed below 10x over the last several years.

But even before the transaction, Tableau was already priced for solid operating improvements. Over the last several quarters, the company reported negative operating income despite strong revenue growth.

Thus, the valuation that corresponds to the proposed EV of $15.7 billion is excessive.

But the acquisition is an all-stock transaction. Salesforce's stock price isn't as excessive as the proposed price to acquire Tableau. But Salesforce's EV/TTM sales ratio above 8x is still high. Thus, Salesforce's high stock price mitigates a part of the excessive valuation the Tableau acquisition represents.

Also, the all-stock deal keeps Salesforce's balance strong sheet intact and gives possibilities for other acquisitions.

Conclusion

From the operational perspective, Salesforce's acquisition of Tableau makes sense. Salesforce enhances its CRM and middleware portfolio with strong data analytics Tableau offers.

Also, the combined businesses will benefit from cost synergies - especially with sales & marketing - considering the cross-sell opportunities.

But the proposed deal values Tableau at an EV/TTM sales ratio of 13.2x, which is much higher than Tableau's and Salesforce's valuations over the last several years. In addition, Tableau has been reporting operating losses.

Even if Salesforce acquires Tableau with an all-stock deal, Salesforce's high stock price doesn't match the excessive valuation the Tableau transaction represents.

Thus, taking into account the portfolio and costs synergies, the deal makes sense. But the agreed price seems excessive when considering Tableau's growth rate and operating losses.

