Cara Therapeutics: Positive Phase III KALM-1 Results Make Me Feel Calm

Investment Thesis

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) recently reported top-line results of its Phase III KALM-1 U.S. clinical study of KORSUVA Injection in Hemodialysis Patients with moderate-to-severe Pruritus. Following the positive phase III KALM-1 clinical trial results, the stock price surged roughly 20% on May 29, 2019. We believe that the company is well-positioned to receive the first FDA approval for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus with potential peak revenue of $1 billion by 2026. The efficacy and safety profile of KORSUVA Injection during phase III study was very strong and similar to the results of phase II study back in 2017. Consequently, we find as the key near-term bullish catalyst the potential positive results from the phase III KALM-2 global study which will be released later in H2 2019. Positive results might lift the stock price over the previous peak of $25.0 per share in 2018. The company has enough cash on its balance sheet as of end of Q1 19, therefore we believe that management will not issue additional shares over the next several quarters.

Phase III KALM-1 Pivotal Clinical Study

Derek Chalmers, Ph.D., D.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer of Cara Therapeutics, stated:

“We are extremely pleased with the robust topline results from our first pivotal Phase 3 trial of KORSUVA Injection and are particularly encouraged by the early anti-pruritic response with KORSUVA Injection, which resulted in statistically significant separation from placebo after only one week of treatment and a sustained significant benefit through 12 weeks. We look forward to reporting topline data from our second global Phase 3 trial, KALM-2, in the second half of this year and, assuming positive results, moving towards an NDA submission as quickly as possible thereafter.” (Source: Press Release, May 2019)

The KALM-1 Phase 3 U.S. study was a 12-week treatment trial that was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of 0.5 mcg/kg KORSUVA Injection in hemodialysis patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus. The total number of patients in the phase III study was 350 and they were equally divided into a placebo group and the group receiving KORSUVA injection treatment. In the previous phase II clinical study only 150 patients were involved. Both Korsuva injection and placebo were administered after each dialysis session or 3 times per week. 70 patients already completed undergoing KALM-1 open-label safety study that is 52 weeks long and they didn't face any kind of serious safety-related issues.

The primary endpoint was set as the percentage of patients achieving a three‑point improvement or greater from baseline in the weekly mean of the daily 24‑hour WI-NRS score at week 12. The Worst Itch Numeric Rating Scale or (“WI-NRS”) is a single item instrument which measures the patient-reported severity of itch due to psoriasis in the past 24 hours. Patients fill in a questionnaire and report the severity of itching on an 11-point scale with 0 representing "no itching", while 10 representing "most severe itch possible". The company reported proportion of patients with an improved WI-NRS score of more than 3 points from baseline at week 12 of 51% compared to 28% for patients on placebo. The primary endpoint was statistically significant with a p-value of 0.000019.

According to the first figure above, KORSUVA had at least a three‑point improvement from baseline during weeks 6 to 12 compared to the two-point improvement of placebo. The drug already showed a significant response of itch-intensity reduction in the early stage at week 1 compared to placebo as well as a better improvement between weeks 1 and 8 compared to phase II results. Furthermore, the greatest divergence compared to placebo was between week 8 and 12 which reflects a very strong efficacy of the drug during an extended period compared to phase II trial which was only 8 weeks long. We can speculate that if the company extends its treatment period from 12 to 16 weeks, the drug might show even greater improvement compared to placebo.

Let’s now take a look at how did KORSUVA perform in the testing of a secondary endpoint.

“Secondary endpoints include assessment of the itch-related quality of life changes measured using the validated self-assessment 5-D itch and Skindex-10 scales, as well as the proportion of patients achieving at least a four-point improvement from baseline in weekly mean of the daily 24-hour WI-NRS score at week 12.” (Source: Press Release)

The company reported the proportion of patients achieving a four-point or greater improvement from baseline in WI-NRS score at week 12 of 39% compared to 18% for patients on placebo. The secondary endpoint was statistically significant with a p-value of 0.000032.

According to the figure above, both secondary endpoints that were measuring the itch-related quality of life using 5-D and Skindex-10 scales demonstrated significant improvements over placebo. 5-D (max. 25 pts) and Skindex-10 (max. 60 pts) scales are based upon results from the multidimensional questionnaire each patient had to fill in. In both cases, a lower total score represents a better quality of life. The questions in 5-D cover five dimensions of itch like the degree, duration of itch per day, improvements/worsening as well as the impact on activities like work or social interaction. On the other hand, the questions in Skindex-10 cover topics like disease, mood or emotional stress, and social functioning.

Patients on KORSUVA injection accomplished a 35% improvement in the average total 5-D Itch score and a 43% improvement in the average total Skindex-10 score. This clearly points out the significant improvements on the quality of life using the KORSUVA injection drug and we believe the company will report similar result in the broader KALM-2 international ex-US study which is similar in size and scope.

KORSUVA showed excellent safety and tolerability profile consistent with data in earlier clinical trials. One patient died in the placebo group and one in KORSUVA Injection group and the cause of death in both cases was Sepsis. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events were diarrhea, dizziness, nasopharyngitis, and vomiting. Majority of diarrhea-related cases occurred within the first month, which lasted only for several days and didn’t result in any discontinuation of patients. Additionally, the majority of dizziness cases occurred within the first three weeks of treatment and lasted only for a day or two. Three out of 14 patients had to discontinue because of dizziness and none of the patients reported any kind of hallucinogenic effects.

Majority of TEAEs were mild in severity and management believes that they were not triggered as a side-effect of using KORSUVA injection. Most likely they were a result of the underlying health condition of patients who were already facing serious health-related issues before even participating in the clinical trial.

In terms of commercial launch, management didn’t want to speculate about the potential product launch revenues at this early stage. Nevertheless, management anticipates that the KORSUVA injection will sell at ASP for 2 years once it enters the market.

Market Dynamics

The company reported US market opportunity for KORSUVA injection in Dialysis / End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients of approximately 468,000 patients, with the total addressable market of over $40 billion in 2019.

On the other hand, according to Fresenius Medical Care there were approximately 3.2 million patients globally undergoing dialysis in 2017. Out of this number, 70% suffer from CKD-aP what makes up 2.24 million patients while 40% of these patients or 0.9 million are experiencing moderate to severe pruritus.

Currently, there are no FDA-approved medications or standard of care in the U.S. to treat CKD-aP as well as in Europe. Patients are generally treated with multiple products like antihistamines or antidepressants, however, success really comes down to each individual patients’ profile rather than the efficacy of combined multiple drugs.

“Some of such product candidates or products include nalbuphine from Trevi Therapeutics, asimadoline from Tioga Pharmaceuticals, SK-1405 from Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho, and Remitch® or nalfurafine from Toray Industries.” (Source: 10-K Filing)

We will take a deeper look into one product, under brand name Remitch(nalfurafine) marketed by Toray Industries that is already approved only on the Japanese market to treat CKD-aP. After the successful launch in Japan in 2009, Toray Industries tried to enter the European Market under the brand name Winfuran. Nonetheless, it has withdrawn the marketing authorization application in Europe in 2014, after the CHMP had given a negative opinion.

CHMP stated:

“The CHMP’s main concern was that the benefits of Winfuran in the treatment of uraemic pruritus had not been sufficiently shown. The main study failed to show that Winfuran was more effective than placebo at relieving itching. Although an additional analysis showed a modest benefit in a subpopulation of patients with a severe form of uraemic pruritus, the CHMP considered that the clinical relevance had not been shown. Therefore, at the time of the withdrawal, the CHMP was of the opinion that the benefits of Winfuran did not outweigh its risks and it concluded that the medicine could not have been approved on the basis of the data presented by the company.” (Source: Winfuran)

This definitely points out how more rigorous requirements has CHMP compared to Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency in Japan. Consequently, we anticipate that in the case of the successful market approval of Korsuva Injection in the U.S., the company has a very high probability to enter the market in Japan as well, that has already similar drug on the market.

Now we would like to dig a bit deeper to see whether there are some similarities between Remitch and Korsuva Injection in terms of its Safety profile.

“Unle other KOR agonists, nalfurafine does not produce hallucinogenic effects in humans.[5][6] Single intramuscular injections of up to 30 µg are well-tolerated by humans, whereas a dose of 40 µg produced “moderate behavioral/psychological side effects” (possibly referring to sedation), though apparently did not produce any psychotomimetic or dysphoric effects.” (Source: Wikipedia)

Remtich had a well-tolerated efficacy up to 30 µg what makes up the approximately average weight of 60kg per patient if we would use dosing of 0.5 µg per kg. On the other hand, a dose of 40 µg produced “moderate behavioral/psychological side effects” what makes up the weight of the patient of 80 kg patient using KALM-1 study injection dosing. Interestingly, average male weight in the U.S. is 88kg while the average female weight is 76kg, therefore we believe that the average dose size of KORSUVA injection is between 35µg - 45µg. That is very close to the level of 40µg that produces “moderate behavioral/psychological side effects” in nalfurafine and we anticipate that might become a potential risk of the KORSUVA Injections as a higher number of patients start receiving the treatment. Management stated during phase III KALM-1 conference call, that none of the patients experienced any kind of hallucination effects that are attributable to treatments using kappa opioid connectors.

Valuation

Following the positive phase III KALM-1 clinical trial results, the stock price went up almost 20% over the next several days. When it comes down to Biotech investing, we like to use Technical Analysis to find good entry or exit points before the important FDA approval decisions or clinical trial results. Given the fact, CARA has recently reported very important positive phase III KALM-1 clinical trial results we believe that the stock price will continue with its upward trajectory towards the previous high level of roughly $26. As of 06/06/2019, technical indicators like RSI (14 days) and MACD convergence were both trading at upper levels which points out that the stock is slightly overvalued over the short-term period. Furthermore, upper Bollinger band was at approximately level of $21.5 which we find as the key resistance level, while the middle Bollinger band was around $19.50, which is in our opinion a favorable entry point at the moment. On the other hand, the low Bollinger Band was at a level of $17.00 which we find as the key support level. In the worst case scenario, if the company reports unexpected disappointing news like failed KALM-2 global study than we believe that the stock price can fall even lower than $15.00.

According to MarketWatch, currently, 9 out of 10 analysts assigned a BUY rating while one assigned HOLD rating. In the case of the continued growth of the stock price than we find an analysts’ consensus target price of $31.6 as a reasonable target for FY 2019. In our opinion, if the company reports positive results from phase III KALM-2 global study which will be released later in H2 2019 then the stock price has a high probability to reach the range of $25.0 - $30.0.

Additionally, we anticipate that the company is well positioned to become the first company to bring the first product to the market for the treatment of pruritis with potential peak revenue of $1 billion by 2025. Applying the peak revenues multiple of 3x than Cara has a ~$3.0 billion valuations for its KORSUVA injection product compared to the current market cap of ~$820 million, what makes roughly 350% upside potential or exit target price of $70 over the long run.

Q1 FY19 Financials

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $14.1 million together with marketable securities of $120.2 million as of March 31, 2019, compared to $182.8 million at the end of 2018. The decrease was primarily driven by cash used in operations of 27.5 million. The company reported R&D expense of $23.3 million, up 75% year-over-year. It was driven by an increase in clinical trial cost combined with increases staff-related costs, especially when it comes down to stock-based comp.

A net loss came out at $21.9 million for the Q1 FY19, which is roughly 6 times lower than the current cash & cash equivalents plus marketable securities value of $134.3 million. Therefore we believe that CARA’s cash position will be sufficient enough to fund its operations and CapEx requirements over the next 5-6 quarters without additional capital raising. Furthermore, Management stated that the current cash position will be sufficient to fund the company’s operations into the fourth quarter of 2020.

Risks

The key risk to our long thesis is a potential FDA approval failure of KORSUVA Injection. In the case of a successful product launch, key risks are lower-than-expected commercial success and market penetration or limited marketing resources. The biggest risk to shareholder value is a potential excessive share dilution. In the worst case scenario, we anticipate that CARA might need to raise additional capital to develop drugs in the pipeline or for commercial activities of the potential product launch of KORSUVA Injection. The FDA granted the drug a breakthrough designation, however, potential issues can still happen that might slow down the whole regulatory and approval process. We find one of the key risks in the case of the market launch a potential restrictive marketing and distribution regulations because KORSUVA will face competition from opioid products. The drug class of kappa opioid receptor agonists has never been approved by the FDA in the past. Consequently, we can assign a decent size of probability that KORSUVA might not be successful this time.

Takeaways

CARA is well positioned to bring the first treatment using kappa opioid receptor agonists for hemodialysis patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus. The Phase III clinical results of KORSUVA Injection came out with a strong efficacy and safety profile. We assign for the KORSUVA Injection peak sales potential over $1.0 billion by 2026 which makes up the exit target price of over $70 per share. Therefore we believe that those investors who invest at the current stock price have a reasonable risk/reward ratio over the long run. Furthermore, we expect the FDA approval of the KORSUVA Injection in the near future and that might lead to a double-digit increase in the stock price. We believe that the current valuation of the company is primarily the result of the KORSUVA Injection for moderate-to-severe pruritus. Consequently, we believe that Wall Street is neglecting other products in the pipeline like KORSUVA Oral for other forms of pruritus as well as KORSUVA injection for post-op pain. The key risks to our investment thesis are a potential failure of KORSUVA Injection during the FDA regulatory process or lower-than-expected commercial success after the potential market launch.

