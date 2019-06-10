State Of Flow: What Centennial Resource Development Can Tell Us About Cash Flow Generation In Shale

What is a reasonable time horizon for FCF generation in the shale patch and what does this mean for valuations?

Investor's appear to have changed their expectations regarding shale. The market's focus is on free cash flow (FCF) generation and not growth at all costs.

On the Origin of Species

The shale or Light tight oil (LTO) industry was birthed from the particle matter found on the trash heap of invest-able ideas post 2008. Yes, fracking and horizontal drilling have existed for decades and obviously the source rocks themselves have been there for hundreds of millions of years.

Animal spirits were the missing ingredient.

After being taken to the woodshed in 2008, investors were ready to move on to a brave new world of taxpayer funded bailouts, near-zero interest rates, and the red-carpet entrance of cash burning, “endless growth” companies. Unshackled from the concept of moral hazard, investment bankers were never happier than to oblige. Can you blame them? An expansionary credit bubble masquerading as monetary policy? A Fed Funds Rate under .20%? No need for hyperbole we can go straight to the horse’s mouth for this one. Here is present fed-chair Jerome Powell at the Oct. 2012 FOMC meeting, “We look like we are blowing a fixed-income duration bubble right across the credit spectrum… You can almost say that that is our strategy.”

Talk about a perfect storm for a positive carry! And so, it began. The clown car procession of unlimited and unconstrained technology companies rolled right into public markets as a panacea for the low yield and low growth real economy. A banker’s concoction of free fed fiat was used to sprinkle in a little Tesla here, Shale Inc. there, and perhaps a dash of Netflix on top. Slap a 7.5% interest rate on the corporate paper and promise investors that the growth trajectory of such limitless technology will justify a 100x multiple- or maybe in TSLA’s case 3 profitable quarters in 10 years.

Now this is not to say that all these companies are the same. In fact, this is where our paths diverge from the religion of technology and its insatiable appetite for “OPM.” Shale’s journey to its current state certainly included a parallel footprint to the above companies (Also the same OPM appetite).

Where Are We Now?

Lately shale seems to have succumbed to “ugly duckling syndrome.” LTO wants desperately to be a cool kid. A tech business where any potential pitfall can be overcome with newer, fancier, more efficient technological solutions. Turns out, LTO is the just the good ole-fashion oil and gas business with a little bit of lipstick and concealer. There are plenty of admirable technological advances that have made this means of extraction viable and sometimes efficient. Although, investor tolerance for growth without profit and the C-Suite’s inability to unlock value for shareholders are rapidly becoming a potent combination exerting max pain on public companies. Roughly speaking, we are a solid 10 years into the oilier shale plays and the industry (public, private + downstream gathering) has accrued in the vicinity of 400 Billion dollars of debt on 10 Billion barrels of oil produced. Yep, turns out that technology doesn’t solve the problem of extracting a commodity and marketing it at a price above the cost of said technology.

So here we are. Lot’s of fidgety shale investors with negative sentiment. A dead growth narrative. Depressed share prices. Volatile commodity prices with a huge range in wellhead realizations due to transportation logistics, export demand, quality of assay, refining margins, gas processing and regional demand, looming changes to marine shipping standards (this list could go on.) If I could put into words what (I think) the market is trying to communicate to LTO companies, it would go something like this:

"Mr. Shale guy,

We don’t think you are a tech company anymore. We don’t think you are a growth story anymore. Why don’t you make this right and magically transform into a free cash flow machine so that you can reward our patience.

-Shareholders"

If only it were so easy.

Some of what was said above is meant to be taken tongue and cheek. One can not encapsulate the scope of these different companies in a few snarky comments. It would hardly be a stretch to describe most as money losers with nonsensical valuations.

The difference for shale companies lies in the reality that their revenue is derived from the foundation of the world economy. That, of course, is energy. Crude oil and its derivative products are still at the top of the totem pole despite our efforts to move towards a greener future. Could the dynamics of that change? Sure, but it seems unlikely to anytime soon considering where we are on the adoption curve for alternative energy sources. For this simple reason, it is too soon to right LTO’s obituary.

In this series we will analyze three “LTO-Centric” E&P’s each with unique business models and time horizons, to see what clues they may provide about the financial health of shale.

We start the series by looking under the hood of Mark Papa’s Centennial Resource Development (CDEV).

Papa's Got A Brand New Bag

Centennial Resource Development was the first blank check company or SPAC to kick off during the brutal post-2014 price meltdown. Once the carnage had been surveyed, investors decided that turning their capital over to an experienced management team to pick through the debris might be a prudent strategy.

It did make some sense- especially with Mark Papa, former EOG Resources CEO, at the helm. The LTO business had managed to accumulate a crippling debt load through the toddler phase even with oil prices in the triple digits. Oil prices bottomed in 2016 after a brief excursion into the $30’s (about the time CDEV/SRAQU was founded).

Nobody wanted to invest in heavily indebted shale drillers when the market price for commodities was $20 dollars below half-cycle break-evens.Why not entrust your money to an experienced industry veteran like Papa who had built the best of breed pure shale player from the ground up? Surely, he could pick off some distressed drillers who had good assets.

It was well timed to coincide with Permian-mania. One of the industries favorite tricks is to move the goal posts as soon as sentiment slides. With a little sleight of hand they moved the ball into a different red solo cup by simply changing the shale narrative from the Bakken and Eagle Ford to the Permian. Voila. Problem solved.

CDEV generated a healthy over-subscription. Bought some great Delaware basin acreage. Hired a crack team of engineers, land specialists and geologists and jumped on the treadmill. The stock preformed well especially with the big run up in oil prices from late 2016 through 2018. Investors who got in at or near the IPO were also rewarded with a 1/3 warrant at a 11.50 strike price.

SPACs by nature are designed to minimize debt load by front loading most of the start-up cost into the equity component. With further dilution from the exercise of the warrants- the result was a low debt, high share count mid-cap who would need near flawless execution (or sustained high commodity prices) to provide acceptable ROE.

CDEV closed at $22.75 on 10/3/2018. It has all been downhill on roller skates from there.

CDEV Three Year Chart

Source: E-Trade Pro

There have certainly been important factors driving the sell off. Outside of macro commodity price volatility, the Permian bottleneck has led to serious deductions in wellhead realizations for crude, condensate, natural gas, and NGL’s. It is nearly impossible to decode what any individual operator is realizing for all products. This is surely manifesting itself in CDEV’s ‘gassier” Reeves County block where they should enjoy their best well economics but are probably not.

CDEV Volatile Oil Window Acerage

Source: DI Analytics, Author's Creation

Investor sentiment regarding inability for companies to achieve cash flow neutrality has played an equally important part in the stock price free-fall. Many of these companies promised to be cash flow neutral within a few years. The market initially bought this hook, line, and sinker. Now that the ether has worn off, LTO valuations have been summarily punished.

Let’s dive into the technical aspects of CDEV’s operations to see if we can uncover why it is so difficult for a company like CDEV to obtain cash flow neutrality.

CDEV Southern Reeves Type Curve Analysis

First, a quick discussion about parameters. I am attempting to avoid micro-analysis to illustrate a bigger point about cash flow. To do so, I am using large data-sets to derive type curves and economic assumptions. I am also working off some benchmark pricing- $60 WTI, $2.50 NYMEX. It took a long time to do all of this analysis and we have shed about $10 in WTI during that process. Kill me in the comments section if you so desire. The specific economic parameters are disclosed in the footnotes at the end of this article. These parameters are designed to account for some of the wellhead issues such as gas flaring, shrinkage from NGL extraction, corporate level SGA expense etc.

To understand CDEV’s free cash flow potential we must grasp their well economics. To understand the well economics, we must first derive a type curve.

I could certainly whittle this down to an optimized type curve categorized by lateral length, oil gravity, well cost, target interval etc. Since we are focusing on future cash flow from wellbores which have (or haven’t) or will (or wont) achieve payout I am using a large sample size of all wells drilled in the Southern Reeves County oil window to illustrate the free cash flow prognosis for CDEV.

This does not consider the entire company’s holdings but by analyzing the lower GOR rock we can minimize the headache of figuring out true gas economics. After all, we are painting with a broad brush.

CDEV Southern Reeves Type Curve: Completions in Past Three Years

Source: DI Analytics, Author's Creation

Referring to the type curve above, CDEV’s southern leasehold produces roughly 270,000 barrels of oil and .58 BCF of natural gas per well by the 3-year mark. Notice that the (type) decline curve truncates to 27 months due to an insufficient well count. This gives us a solid range to work from whereby we can extrapolate an estimated ultimate recovery (EUR) by fitting a true decline curve to the data.

CDEV Southern Reeves Oil EUR

Source: DI Analytics, Author's Creation

CDEV Southern Reeves Gas EUR

Source: DI Analytics, Author's Creation

So now we have our EUR range with a P50 outcome near 440,000 bbl/oil and .68 BCF/NG. On the model, Lease operating expense begins to exceed revenue around month 300. So that is our terminus for the model.

Based on the P50 EUR, we get the following economics for a Southern Reeves horizontal.

CDEV Southern Reeves Economics

Source: DI Analytics, Author's Creation

At a glance, the numbers look good. A payout around month 21. A rate of return near 40%. A net present value slightly above 3 million and EBITDAX (after payout) of roughly 6.1 million. These are good wells. Clearly economic from a singular perspective.

Conclusion

With 80,000+ net acres and a claim of 2,400 drilling locations (eye-roll), why then is the market so down on CDEV’s prospects? Sure, we could debate some specific issues. How will certain benches of the Wolfcamp preform versus others? How perspective is the total net acreage on a rate of return basis for the shallower zones (bone spring etc.)? What about parent/child relationships? Rate acceleration versus prudent use of capital? Gas expansion in swept reservoir? These are fair and going concerns but would need to be tackled individually and outside of the scope of this analysis.

I think the single most important reason that CDEV and friends are trading at compressed multiples is the inability to achieve cash flow neutrality.

This is where we must peel back the glossy coat on the above well economics to understand what is really happening with shale companies in terms of generating free cash flow. Based on the numbers, we can do some simple calculations to break this down:

According to the Q1 earnings transcript, CDEV completed 20 wells in Q1. If we extrapolate this for the full year 2019, let’s call it 80 completions this year. Based on my independent research (disclosed in footnotes) at 8.5 million plus 500 thousand in allocated, per well SGA- CDEV will need to spend 720 million dollars to make this happen. This completely excludes build-out of infrastructure and other unrelated costs of doing business. Referring to the economics chart, we can see that each well will only recover about 5 million by the 12-month mark. Assuming all the well costs were incurred in the first month of the year, by month 12- CDEV would have only recovered 55% of cash spent on drilling operations.

Spending and therefore cash flow does not occur in this vacuous hypothetical so the reality is that the cash flow profile is very lumpy from fiscal year to year. Having a competent Drilled but Uncompleted (DUC) strategy may help to mitigate this problem but even then, 70% of the cost is on the completion side.

At 300 months, we are assuming a 25-year life span for these wells. I think it is fantastic that they might return 6.1 million in EBITAX after payout, but that cash flow will be spread out over 23.2 years. That is an awfully skinny cash flow profile for a capital expenditure that may exceed 9 million dollars on an individual basis.

Essentially, what a small to mid-cap LTO player needs is liquidity and velocity. They must find the capital to drill accretive wells at a high rate- the liquidity component. They must pay these wells out quickly and build a back-end cash flow profile that helps to slowdown the treadmill over time- the velocity component. I would wager that very few small to mid-caps have the assets to do this. I consider CDEV to be one of them, but the ultimate question then becomes valuation. What multiple do you give a company with a decent growth runway but no apparent horizon for returning cash to shareholders?

On the same Q1 conference call, Papa remarked, “Companies are going to have to pedal harder every year to get the kind of growth that perhaps they’ve been promising."

Based on some of the above presumptions, it seems ludicrous to expect these companies to be cash flow neutral in 2-3 years when they were essentially starting from scratch.

Now that investors have turned sour on shale where will the cash infusions come from? Mr. Market does not appear to be the Sherpa who will safely guide small LTO brands up the Himalayan peaks so that they may gently roll down the other side on a bed of cash flow. Many of these companies have and will die on the “Lhotse Wall.”

There is certainly some upside to investing in a company like CDEV. Perhaps as a call on higher oil prices or as an acquisition target. Due to the precipitous decline in stock price, they appear cheap on a relative basis. But on an absolute basis, they are currently trading around 20X projected 2019 earnings. I don’t find this to be a particularly appealing risk/reward.

In part 2 of this series, I will cover Magnolia Oil and Gas Corporation (MGY). MGY shares a similar incubation and cap structure to CDEV but was created to address investor concerns about cash flow creation. In part 3 of this series I will cover EOG Resources- Papa’s original love child. EOG is barely scratching the surface of FCF generation after a decade of “peddling hard.” Throughout the series I will share bits of insight into actionable investment ideas predicated on the cash flow “issue.” Along the way, I hope to paint a picture (or at least a rough sketch) of shale’s future and where it fits into the resource universe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.