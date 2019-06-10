A Closer Look At LyondellBasell

On June 4th, LyondellBasell (LYB) announced the ending of its prolonged talks with Odebrecht S.A. over the Brazilian peer Braskem (NYSE:BAK) (OTCPK:BRKMY) take over. After negotiations stretching more than 18 months, the firm will no longer pursue the transaction, and I think this decision is the best outcome for current LYB shareholders. After gobbling up A. Schulman, LyondellBasell management has finally signaled it is still focused on value creation rather than mere empire-building and has avoided getting its hands full in what was a theoretically attractive but for sure a complicated turnaround.

LyondellBasell reported 2019 first-quarter earnings of $2.19 per share, in line with expectations but significantly lower than last year's first quarter figure of $3.11 (-30%). The number is still a sequential recovery from Q4 2018 EPS of $1.79. A weak refining environment kept weighing on the company results with a negative EBITDA contribution, and the company saw a (predictable) margin compression in the polyolefins BU. The outlook remains uncertain for polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) demand in the coming quarters. Declining auto sales could result in further compression of PP demand. Although the company seems well capitalized to weather a more pronounced slowdown, it is impossible to completely rule out that LyondellBasell will swing to losses if a full-blown recession scenario materializes.

Business Strategy and Outlook

LyondellBasell is one of the world's leading plastics, specialty chemicals companies. It operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Advanced Polymer Solutions (APS), Refining and Technology Licensing.

O&P is the company's traditional strength: LYB is the biggest polyethylene producer in Europe and the number one producer of polypropylene in both North America and Europe. The above two segments, together with I&D account for 80% to 90% of LyondellBasell's total EBITDA in all the recent quarters.

LyondellBasell acquisition of Schulman has increased the company's footprint in APS. LYB recently reported it is on track not only to deliver on its $150 million synergies target but also to exceed it.

On the one hand, we applaud management's strategic decision to broaden the company's portfolio and boost earnings resiliency. On the other hand, the promised synergies seem the only way to justify a rich price tag of 11x adjusted EBITDA (based on $205 2017 A. Shulman figure and acquisition cost of $2.25B). I remain on the lookout for APS BU performance in 2019 and expect to see materially higher results to prove management's point. The company's 2018 annual report (page 6) explicitly points at almost $800 total EBITDA potential for the segment as a result of $440M (base LYB) +$200M (base SHLM) +$150M (synergies value).

Economic Moat

In my view, LyondellBasell earns a narrow economic moat. First and foremost, the company benefits from economies of scale that provide cost and capital advantages in the O&P segment. I am also bullish on how LYB has strategically positioned to use more low-cost natural gas feedstock at the Channelview, Texas, and is investing heavily on the site.

LyondellBasell's leading experience in PP, PE technology should also be regarded as a moat and allows the company to license its technology to other players in the market, adding ~500M in revenues per year at 50% EBITDA margin. LYB is the world's largest licensor of polyolefin and polypropylene technologies with nearly 250 licensed lines around the world. Lupotech T for tubular LDPE, Spherizone, and Speriphol technologies in polypropylene remains state-of-the-art. Also, the company seeks to extend its leadership with the innovative Hyperzone PE technology, which aims to produce high-density polyethylene (HDPE) with improved characteristics.

After the disastrous Lyondell acquisition, which ultimately led to its restructuring, LyondellBasell has consistently earned healthy margins and returns well over its cost of capital. Within the chemical industry, the company has operated in the last five years with similar or lower leverage (measured as D/E ratio) but earned superior returns than no-moat peer Huntsman (HUN) and narrow-moated peers Eastman Chemical (EMN) and Celanese (CE).

Fair Value and Profit Drivers

My fair value for LyondellBasell is $104 per share based on DCF. After peaking in 2015 at 23%, LyondellBasell's EBITDA has subsequently trended down and averaged only 13.7% in Q4 2018 before peaking up to 16.3% in Q1 2019. I believe shareholders should not expect consistent upticks in profitability at this stage of the cycle. I believe mid-cycle EBITDA margins of about 14% are appropriate as a basis for valuation and consistent with the historical average for the firm. The assessment assumes an 8.1% weighted average cost of capital and an 8x terminal enterprise value/EBITDA multiple.

Based on these figures, the company currently trades at about 30% discount to fair value. I still caution investors it might take a very long time before the possibility to capitalize on such undervaluation arise. If the economy further deteriorates, there could be rough times ahead for investors.

The company is investing in two major greenfield projects set to contribute up to a combined $570-660M in additional EBITDA. The first growth initiative, the Hyperzone HDPE, will introduce a new polyolefin process which can produce HDPE with an improved processability and chemical resistance, as well as superior toughness properties. The HDPE obtained through this process can be used in several different applications and markets. It is expected to contribute $170-210M EBITDA, and the plant should become operative in Q3 of this year. The second project is a $2.4 billion PO/TBA plant currently under construction at LYB site in Channelview. It will be the world's largest of its kind. The project should commence operation in 2021, further scaling up LYB market position in the production of propylene oxide. It will contribute an additional $400-450M in annual EBITDA, according to the company estimates.

Risk and Uncertainty

As a major producer of commodity goods with high fixed-costs, LyondellBasell might experience significant profit swings based on the demand for its products. Although LYB is geographically diversified and its products used in a wide variety of industrial applications, the company is still dependent on the economic cycle as its industrial sites need high utilization rates to spread costs and generate returns. The current slump in auto sales is also to be closely monitored, as automotive has been the industry driving PP demand growth in recent years.

The company's aggressive buyback program has certainly benefited LYB shareholders over the years. However, share repurchases only boost EPS, not total earnings. While I believe the market is still somehow punishing the company for its past default and assigns a lower multiple to LyondellBasell compared to peers, I think such discount is unjustified, and the company has learned its lesson. LYB now operates with a better net debt/EBITDA and D/E ratios than most of its peers, has a BBB+ rating from S&P, and maintains an ample liquidity buffer.

Stewardship

Management has shown to take into deep consideration shareholders' value: LYB has been returning a considerable amount of free cash flow in recent years in the form of dividends and share buybacks. I also believe the approach towards acquisitions and capital allocation has generally been appropriate.

Bhavesh V. (Bob) Patel has been CEO since 2015 after joining LYB in 2010. His tenure at the helm of LyondellBasell will be primarily defined in the coming years and shaped on how LYB comes out of the next recession. Although good operational results have not translated into shares appreciation so far, I believe the potential for patient investors to enjoy a potential high total return is there.

