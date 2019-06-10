Why The Uber Pre-Earnings Trade Worked, And Lessons For The Next Round

Ever since I made the case for buying Uber (NYSE:UBER) shares, the trade dynamics have unfolded faster and more bullishly than I expected. The first trade worked out, and soon after that, I considered the case for going long Uber ahead of earnings. I chose a relative low-risk configuration going long a June 7 $42.00/$43.50 call spread; I thought of the all-time high of $43 at that time as representative of the upside opportunity rather than the more "obvious" $45 IPO price.

Uber broke out this week to an all-time high but failed to hold its IPO price of $45.

Source: FreeStockCharts

In the hopes of building upon this success, I reviewed the various factors that made the pre-earnings trade a winner. Some of these contributors could only be known in hindsight.

High volume options trading was biased toward call options while the price action was languishing a bit off the $43 all-time high. I interpreted the contrary trading as indicative of a bullish bias. Options pricing was very attractive and provided a low-risk configuration for both generating immediate upside and the opportunity to wait out the post-earnings trading response for over a week. By getting to the public market first, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) absorbed a lot of the immediate market negativity about the ride-sharing market and its valuation. The rapid bottoming in UBER was an early sign of this dynamic, and it gave a bullish forward bias to shares going into earnings. UBER's management clearly took lessons from how Lyft handled its earnings report and crafted its own earnings report with a healthy dose of optimism, forward-looking innovations, and pragmatism. From press release: "Our Q1 2019 results were at or near the high end of the ranges we shared last month in our IPO prospectus" - Management is reliable.

"…we will not hesitate to invest to defend our market position globally." - Management is determined to win and has the resources to do so.

"We maintained stable regional ridesharing category position in the quarter and started to see signs of less aggressive pricing by some ridesharing competitors, which has continued into Q2 2019." - UBER is winning and has potential margin upside ahead of it. Something I missed earlier was the window for analyst initiations. With Lyft out of the way, analysts clearly felt charitable. Analysts were so bullish as a group that their calls delivered 2-day boost for UBER shares. This bullish consensus of course increases the risks for disappointment in the next earnings report. I put the odds of at least getting to even on my trade at 50/50 given the looming oversold trading conditions in the stock market. The market's relief rally placed an even stronger tailwind behind the stock that I could have anticipated.

Now that UBER managed to get back to its IPO price, I do not expect the stock to make much further gains in the coming weeks. The chart above shows how the stock rejected buyers three times from around the $45.60 level and closed twice right at $45…before succumbing on Friday to a 1.7% loss and a notable underperformance to the soaring market (the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) gained 1.1% on the day). Perhaps some astute traders got whiffs of the news of imminent departures of UBER's COO and CMO. The stock dropped another 2% or so in the aftermarket on this news.

With UBER now valued at 6.4x sales, the shares are no longer a bargain, but a fresh bout of speculative fever in the general stock market could of course provide just enough momentum to push UBER to new all-time highs. If THAT happens, the stock is a "breakout buy" candidate with a stop below the low of the day of the breakout regardless of the proximity of earnings.

My base case is a rangebound stock given the near unanimity in bullishness from analysts. If the stock stays under $43 or so, I would be willing to make another bullish bet on earnings all else being equal. I will interpret a new all-time low as a red flag for earnings given the contradiction of that bullishness.

Be careful out there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UBER over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long LYFT calls and short LYFT puts.