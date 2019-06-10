Give Up The Latte Or Go To College? How To Grow A Nest Egg

I draw some key conclusions about the benefits of going to college, generating alpha in the markets, cost savings, and aggressively pursuing career advancement.

When I tried to answer the question myself, I fell deep into a rabbit hole that made me wonder: what factors make the most difference in creating long-term wealth?

It all started with a simple question: is college a good investment? The rabbit hole ended up being deeper than I expected.

Several attempts have been made to answer this question, as the cost of going to post-secondary school has skyrocketed in the U.S. (from less than $10,000 per year in private tuition in 1980 to more than $25,000 today) while inflation-adjusted wages have, in many cases, stagnated.

Credit: Time

To determine whether college made sense from a financial investment perspective, my idea was to compare the lifetime career path of two hypothetical professionals at age 18: one with a high school diploma who chooses not to follow the undergraduate route, and one with a college degree. Whoever reached the age of 65 with more money saved for retirement would indicate the career choice most likely to produce successful results.

But in searching for a clear-cut answer to the college question, I made an important discovery. Key assumptions in my model made all the difference in determining which of the two subjects in my test came out ahead in the end.

Suddenly, my research took a different path, and I caught myself asking:

What factors (e.g. salary growth, savings rate, success in investment) make the most difference in creating long-term wealth?

A few preliminary words

This last question is not only broader, but I find it much more intriguing and relevant than the original one about post-secondary education. On Seeking Alpha, contributors and readers alike obsessively look for ways to boost their investment returns, assessing whether Amazon's (AMZN) high valuation multiple is justified, Apple (AAPL) is oversold, or General Electric (GE) has found a bottom.

But are we looking for long-term wealth creation in the right place?

I must admit that I have asked myself numerous times whether the quest for generating alpha (for simplicity, let's just define it as "absolute returns in excess of broad market performance") is worth the time and effort. With the experiment that I propose today, I hope to shed some light on the matter -- and even push the discussion beyond making money in the markets.

Setting the stage

Let me start by presenting the test subjects.

Pro A is an 18-year old high school graduate who decides to go to college.

She chooses a university that will cost her $150,000 in tuition for the four years, a number that happens to be roughly the simple average of private, public in-state and public out-of-state tuition costs.

She expects to make $57,750 per year right out of school, very much in line with the average salary of college graduates according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The salary will grow at an assumed real rate of 0.8% per year, which has been the norm for upper-middle class families in the U.S. since the early 1970s.

Her student loan will bear an annualized interest rate of 5% per year, the current average excluding lending fees, and will be paid back in full within 10 years after graduation.

Her savings, when applicable, will earn a base-case annual rate of 10%, which is just an inch below the average return of the S&P 500 (SPY) since 1928, dividends included.

She will spend $30,000 per year in living expenses at year 1, a number that will grow at an annual inflation rate of 2%.

Source: DM Martins Research base-case assumptions

Pro B is an 18-year old high school graduate who chooses NOT to go to college.

He starts to work for an annual pay of $37,500, consistent with the current average salary of high school graduates.

The salary will remain flat in real rate terms, in line with the 50-year average for middle class families earning a comparable pay.

He will have no loans to pay back, and will invest his savings at a base-case annual rate of 10%.

He will spend $30,000 per year in living expenses at year 1, a number that will grow at an annual inflation rate of 2%.

The scenario above seems realistic to me and passes "the smell test" -- although I am ignoring the more complex tax implications, for simplicity. Not coincidentally, since I carefully picked the assumptions, Pro A and Pro B would have reached retirement age with just about the same amount saved in their retirement accounts: $10.3 million in today's dollars.

Adjusted for inflation and invested in perpetuity starting at age 65 at a risk-free rate of 2.5%, both would hypothetically earn $98,000 in annual interest payments throughout their retirement years. Pro A would have managed to save more during her active life, the result of her higher salary, while Pro B would have generated more investment returns, since he would have been able to start saving earlier in life (while Pro A was accumulating student debt in early adulthood).

Source: DM Martins Research

A preliminary conclusion can already be drawn from looking at the charts above: due to the often underestimated benefit of compounded growth, starting to invest as early as possible can have a profound impact on wealth creation.

Notice how Pro B, the high-school graduate, would have barely been able to save much, given his lower salary. But because his next egg grew over a long period of 48 years (and nothing was spent in college tuition early in his life), Pro B's money would have worked very hard for him.

About 94% of his nest egg at age 65 came from investment returns, with only 6% having been originated by savings. To illustrate, the mere $7,500 saved at the end of the first year alone would have grown to more than $700,000 by the end of Pro B's 48-year long active life.

The value of generating alpha

The base-case scenario above suggests that, given a reasonable set of assumptions, going to college vs. pursuing a career with only a high school diploma might produce similar financial results in the end (again, income tax considerations ignored for the sake of simplicity). The more interesting question, however, is what factors may contribute the most to boost wealth beyond the base-case scenario in the long run.

I start with alpha generation. In the example above, I assumed that both test subjects would be able to invest their savings at an annual return rate of 10%. But what if Pro A and Pro B, very early in their lives, developed an ability to generate an extra percentage point of return on their investment (through superior stock picking skills, more efficient portfolio allocation, etc.)?

The answer is a bit counter-intuitive.

Source: DM Martins Research

Pro B would have clearly benefited from his alpha-generating abilities. A mere 100 bps of extra annual returns would have increased his retirement income from about $98,000 annually in the base-case scenario to roughly $135,000 (the nest egg would have been nearly 40% larger at age 65). As I have previously mentioned, the great majority of Pro B's retirement funds would have come from investment returns on savings accumulated since early in his life. Therefore, the increased rate of return would have likely made quite a bit of difference in Pro B's quality of life in retirement.

But Pro A, on the other hand, went to college and accumulated $150,000 in student debt by age 21. Not only that, but her going to school full-time for four years would have prevented her from covering about $30,000 in annual expenses through her early 20s. The 100 bps of alpha would have acted as a drag to Pro A's investment returns in early adulthood. Think about it as an opportunity cost from not being able to invest at all between ages 18 and 21, instead maybe accumulating revolving debt to cover the living expenses during the college years.

Once these costs are taken into account, Pro A would have decreased her retirement income slightly from $98,000 per year in the base-case scenario to about $95,000. Here's one way to make sense of it: the higher Pro A's abilities to generate alpha, the more incentivized she is to skip going to school and save on tuition expenses, putting her money to work as early as possible in her life.

Career planning debates aside, my two key conclusions from the sensitivity analysis above are:

the earlier an investor is able to consistently generate above-market returns, the higher the value of creating alpha.

at least from a pure wealth creation perspective, a very young, alpha-producing investor (as rare as they might be) may be best served by delaying as much as possible or avoiding altogether discretionary expenses -- e.g. college education, vacations, possibly even large purchases like a house.

The trick here, of course, is figuring out how to consistently produce the extra 1% in annual returns over a multi-decade period. One way to do so might be to crank up the risk or volatility knob a bit.

Since mid-1987 (i.e. months before the Black Monday crash), the tech-rich (and arguably riskier) Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) has lavishly beat the S&P 500 -- see chart below. Even in a less-than-ideal scenario in which the ETF had been bought just ahead of the dot-com crash, the QQQ would have topped the performance of SPY by 114 bps per year between the fund's March 2009 inception and today.

But of course, past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Expecting a certain group of high-performing stocks to produce richer returns going forward is speculative.

Source: Yahoo Finance

There may be a simpler, possibly higher-odd approach to producing the 100 bps of extra returns.

A while ago, I explained how modestly leveraged investment strategies could help to create better absolute (but not necessarily risk-adjusted) returns over the long run. Following this rationale, and assuming stocks will almost certainly rise over a multi-decade time period, a portfolio allocated 90% to SPY and 10% to ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) should produce 110% of the broad market's returns, minus some volatility drag, leveraged ETF fees and possibly tracking error -- close to 100 extra bps, assuming expected market returns of 10% annualized.

Below is a depiction of what a $1,000 investment in the strategy above would have looked like over the past five years. The outperformance of the 110% leveraged strategy would have been 70 bps, a bit short of the 100-bp goal due to the factors listed above.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

The "latte factor"

The reader might have heard of the latte factor before. Coined by author David Bach, as far as I know, this is a strategy used to generate wealth by saving small amounts of money consistently and investing the proceeds for the long haul.

Although the process alludes to breaking the habit of buying one latte per day for the rest of one's life, similar savings can be achieved by cancelling a Netflix (NFLX) subscription or dropping a pricey TV package. The idea is to achieve wealth through small and mundane cost savings.

Let me revert back to our base-case scenario. This time, instead of generating alpha, Pros A and B choose to cut their expenses a bit. In this case, I will take the latte example quite literally and assume that, instead of incurring $30,000 in living expenses per year plus inflation, both test subjects will be able to cut $3.50 per day from their budgets (roughly one cup of premium latte), 365 times per year.

If both were able to stick to their plan throughout their 48-year active lives, they would be able to retire with a projected annual income of about $114,000, roughly $17,000 above the base-case scenario. Of course, having gone to college or not does not affect the outcome.

Source: DM Martins Research

I am a bit surprised to see the impact of small savings over a very long stretch of time on wealth creation. The problem, however, seems to lie on the practicality of the idea. Restricting one's expenditures over a multi-decade period, even if by a small amount, can be a very tough challenge for most.

Being aggressive about that pay raise

Back to the college debate, I could reasonably make the argument that professionals with higher education might have a better chance of climbing the corporate ladder faster. While I have been using an assumed 0.8% annual growth rate in the salary of college-educated professionals that is consistent with historical data, a more ambitious grad could be more successful at securing promotions and salary raises.

To make a fair comparison between the test subjects, I assume that both are able to see their compensation increase by an extra 1% per year through age 65: to 1.8% in real terms (i.e. beyond 2% expected inflation) for Pro A, and to 1.0% for Pro B.

Source: DM Martins Research

Under these revised circumstances and holding all other variables constant, Pro A would be able to retire with projected annual income of $179,000 -- $81,000 above the base-case figure. Pro B would also see significant improvement to his retirement income, but not to the same extent: projected annual income of $164,000, $66,000 higher than the no-growth scenario.

Once again, the power of compounding here is evident. Even though a mere 1% per year may not seem like much, the difference adds up over time. Pushing as hard as possible for promotions and pay bumps, in fact, may be one of the most impactful strategies that college-educated professionals can adopt -- since the extra income would better justify an early investment in education.

Key takeaways

Trying to figure out whether higher-level education (college, more specifically) is worth the investment ended up opening a Pandora's box. In my quest to figure out how to best grow one's nest egg over the long run, I reached a few conclusions:

The answer to the question "is college worth the investment?" highly depends on what one is able to do with his or her career.

Figuring out how to generate alpha might be a more efficient way to build wealth, especially if the strategy is applied very early in one's life and money not spent on large discretionary items (house, tuition, etc.) can be put to work as soon as possible.

Cost savings can add up to large sums in the end. However, I am highly skeptical of people's ability to stick to a tight budget strategy for a very long period of time.

If a professional chooses to make a large investment in his or her career (going to college or signing up for an MBA program in early adulthood, for example), he or she should be prepared to pursue salary increases and promotion opportunities more aggressively in order to leverage the early investment in education.

Note from the author: "Thinking outside the box" is what I try to do everyday alongside my Storm-Resistant Growth (or SRG) premium community on Seeking Alpha. Since 2017, I have been working diligently to generate market-like returns with lower risk through multi-asset class diversification. To become a member of this community and further explore the investment opportunities, click here to take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.