Tesla: Sell The Bounce

Europe is poised to come in weaker than what we saw in Q1.

Q2 U.S. sales will improve from Q1, but they will still be off compared to what we saw in Q3 and Q4 2018.

Investment Thesis

I wrote a short article on Tesla (TSLA) a couple of months ago. The stock price has declined significantly since then but rebounded over the last week. I think this is a good time to add to my short position.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1 - Source: YCharts

While the estimates have come down some after the Q1 result was announced. They are still a long way from reality in my view. Q1 EPS came in at $-4.06. I think both the Q2 estimate and the rest of the year are very optimistic based on the demand situation we are now seeing.

U.S. Sales

We saw a bounce in the share price last week. This was likely related to the May numbers being produced by InsideEV. It is worth remembering that InsideEV had to revise down the Q1 numbers after the fact. But even if we take the InsideEV numbers at face value, let's be honest about what they represent. This is not another Q4, nor is it even another Q3, but the absolute numbers are likely to come in somewhere between what we saw in Q3 2018 and Q1 2019.

Figure 2 - Source: InsideEV

Even if U.S. sales are up, there are several factors which will work against earnings.

A significant portion of sales will be from SR+, where I think the margin is very slim at best.

The higher margin Model X & S have been down YoY during the better part of 2019.

We have seen large discounts during the quarter to get rid of inventories.

Figure 3 - Source: InsideEV

European Sales

The numbers from Europe are taken from Tesla Motors Club and some of the latest numbers are estimates, but the numbers line up reasonably well with other sources as well. April and May have dropped off significantly from the March peak in Europe.

Figure 4 - Source: Tesla Motors Club

Like the U.S., we have seen Model X & S decline significantly YoY in Europe.

Figure 5 - Source: Tesla Motors Club

Another concerning sign in Europe is that the second month of the quarter (May) had lower sales numbers than the first month of the quarter (April). If we look at the sales distribution in the U.S. and Europe since the beginning of 2018, we only saw one quarter without sequentially increasing sales. That was Q1 2019 in the U.S. which was far from a good quarter.

Figure 6 - Source: InsideEV & Tesla Motors Club

Europe looks to be weaker than what we saw in Q1, despite the discounts being offered. Tesla still has a healthy market share there, but it is far from the market dominance we are seeing in the U.S. A lot more competition will come over the next year as well.

Figure 7 - Source: EU-EVS & InsideEV

China

The data in China is less transparent but discussed in more details in the following excellent SA article. The data presented there seems to be lackluster. Forbes reported less than 3,000 Model 3s sold in April as an example.

We all know the Chinese EV market is massive, but the better part of the market is for vehicles at a significantly lower price range that what Tesla offers. If the trade dispute continues between the U.S. and China, I would not expect any significant relief being offered by Chinese consumers. Considering we are already in June, Q2 is likely to be a disappointment.

Guidance & Estimates

The company guidance is still at 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles. Sell-side analysts have decreased their estimates but are still too high on both number of vehicles and earnings. The below estimates indicate that consensus expects positive earnings from Q3 and beyond.

Figure 8 - Source: Seeking Alpha

Based on the data we have seen so far, I think around 80,000 vehicles is a more realistic number for Q2. Keep in mind that the better part of the backlog will have been spent after Q2. We have right-hand drive and SR+ in various regions remaining before new models come to market.

If the numbers come in around 80K, which is my base case. Tesla will have to change full-year guidance. I don't think the sales numbers will be the worst though, the Q2 earnings will show the real impact of selling a higher proportion of low-margin cars and using discounts to clear the inventory. I am not sure the low Q2 EPS estimate of $-1.69 is low enough.

Conclusion

Short of something very drastic happening in June, I expect both Q2 sales numbers and earnings will be big disappointments. If that is confirmed, Tesla will need to lower guidance, analysts will once again drop estimates and lower target prices.

One could also argue that the rest of the year feels even more unrealistic as the better part of the backlog of orders will be spent after Q2.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.