A Closer Look: Genfit's Prospects In NASH

My thoughts on what to look out for and whether or not one may be convicted regarding the upcoming readout are below.

Genfit is set to release interim phase 3 NASH this year that may lead to accelerated approval.

In the article below, we take a deep dive into the preclinical and clinical data from the drug.

Introduction

Much has been made of the NASH race, which came to a pinnacle of hype in 2018 with stocks like Madrigal (MDGL) & Viking (VKTX) quadrupling in value. The mood has since subdued, as the realization of competition and the hurdles to market have set in. Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF) (GNFT) is one of a few biotechs this year that will have pivotal NASH data.

Below, we take a close look at their NASH candidate, elafibranor, as we inch closer to phase 3 data.

The Drug

Elafibranor (GFT505) is an oral medicine that "acts on the 3 sub-types of PPAR (PPARa, PPARg, PPARd) with a preferential action on PPARa". The drug has completed several clinical trials with a phase 3 NASH trial in progress.

Mechanism of Action

Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha (PPAR-α) is a member of PPAR superfamily that is expressed in adipose tissue, liver, skeletal muscle, heart and is involved in regulation of lipid and glucose metabolism. PPAR-α gene expression has been shown to have negative correlation with severity of NASH and visceral adiposity in patients with NAFLD. Activation of another PPAR, PPAR-δ, is associated with improvement of insulin resistance, increase in oxidation of fatty acids and decrease in hepatic gluconeogenesis. Source: WJG

PPARs in NASH

PPARs constitute another family of ligand-activated nuclear receptors. PPARs are abundantly expressed in the liver (PPAR-α, PPAR-β/δ) and adipose tissue (PPAR-δ, PPAR-γ), being prominent regulators of lipid and glucose metabolism, but are also functional in immune cells, including monocytes and macrophages (PPAR-γ). Several subtype-selective PPAR agonists have been demonstrated to reduce experimental fibrotic steatohepatitis, particularly in MCD mice. In contrast, there is a sparsity in studies addressing effects of PPAR agonists in more translational mouse models of NASH. Source: WJG

Preclinical Data

Elafibranor did not decrease liver fat in rodent models:

In DIO-NASH mice, elafibranor showed similar efficacy in reducing body weight and steatosis compared to liraglutide, however, the metabolic effects of elafibranor were not accompanied by improvements in liver weight. Accordingly, hepatomegaly was either accentuated (DIO-NASH mice) or unaltered (ob/ob-NASH mice) with elafibranor treatment. Source: WJG

This is likely due to the lack of PPAR-γ activation that Genfit described above. While avoiding the side effects of PPAR-γ activation is a net positive, not being able to reduce steatosis is a major negative in NASH as liver fat is, after all, the first "step" in NASH.

It is also of note that PPAR activation in mice doesn't always translate to humans. For example, chronic use of PPAR agonists in mice causes liver tumors in 100% of cases. On the contrary, this has yet to be a finding in humans.

Although the paradigm established with PPAR‐α agonists in mice indicates possible utility of agents that alter hepatic lipid storage and turnover, little published experience exists of PPAR‐α agonists used for NAFLD/NASH in humans, and there are species differences concerning the importance of PPAR‐α in the liver. Source: Hepatology (bold added by author)

Let's look at more preclinical data (with a grain of salt). Interestingly, pirinixic acid, by means of PPAR‐α activation, has been studied in mice models of NASH. The authors concluded:

Pharmacological activation of PPARα improves metabolic milieu, steatosis, ballooning, and combats NF-κB and JNK activation, neutrophil and F4/80 macrophage recruitment in diabetes-related NASH. However, persistent liver inflammation with high serum MCP1 due to unsuppressed adipose inflammation may limit PPARα agonists' efficacy as therapy for NASH. Source: JGH (bold added by Clover Biotech Research)

However, elafibranor has been associated with lower levels of MCP1:

Source: Clinical Science

Now, more preclinical data on elafibranor.

(...) elafibranor improved NAS scores with concomitant reductions in fibrosis stage (...) Elafibranor treatment also promoted marked effects on hepatic signaling pathways associated with lipid metabolism, mitochondrial energy harvesting, inflammation, fibrogenesis and execution of cell death programs. The pharmacokinetics of elafibranor has not been reported in detail, but a preliminary study in rats indicated elafibranor excretion in the bile suggestive of extensive enterohepatic cycling. Elafibranor may therefore be considered liver-targeted, which could enhance treatment efficacy in DIO-NASH and ob/ob-NASH mice. Source: WJG (bold added by author)

PPAR activation is thought to help NASH by "enhancing β-oxidation associated hepatic fatty acid disposal, but anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic mechanisms might also contribute to improvements in liver histology independent on reduced hepatocyte lipid accumulation."

While mice experienced weight-loss with elafibranor, this was not the case with humans (another example of the difference of PPAR activation in rodents vs. humans).

In contrast to the weight neutral effect of elafibranor in NASH patients, elafibranor markedly reduced body weight in both DIO-NASH and ob/ob-NASH mice. Whereas body weight loss has not been reported with PPAR agonist treatment in humans, stimulated PPAR-α and PPAR-δ function has been associated with weight loss, appetite suppression and reduced tissue lipid deposition in obesity-prone mice, which could imply species-dependent metabolic effects of PPAR agonists. Source: WJG

Elafibranor Phase 2 Data

Despite a lack of fat reduction, elafibranor procured positive results in a phase 2 NASH study:

The present data are in overall agreement with a recent clinical phase-II study (GOLDEN-505) on elafibranor treatment for NASH. Interestingly, the improvements in mean NAS (approximately 2.5 points) and fibrosis score (approximately 0.5 points) in elafibranor-treated NASH patients achieving the modified primary outcome (no fibrosis worsening) was on par with the reductions in NAS and fibrosis scores determined in DIO-NASH and ob/ob-NASH mice. Source: WJG

The phase 2 study results were published in Gastroenterology.

The method of the trial was clean for a NASH trial. The patients has confirmed cases of NASH, the sites were in trusted locations, and biopsies were collected post-treatment.

The results were mixed and a cause of confusion amongst investors at first glance:

Source: Gastroenterology

The above table "shows the response rates and corresponding risk ratios in the ITT population for the primary outcome. There was no difference between the elafibranor arms and placebo according to the protocol-defined definition."

Genfit then excluded patients with mild NAS, citing:

Regardless of the definition of response, elafibranor at 120 mg was significantly superior to placebo in the post-hoc analysis after excluding the 15% of patients with mild steatohepatitis (ie, bNAS of 3). The 80-mg dose was not significantly better than placebo in any primary or secondary histologic analyses. Patients with mild but well-defined NASH were allowed to participate because of early concerns about recruitment feasibility, and because it was assumed that resolution of NASH was dependent on the presence of NASH and not on a particular level of severity. In these patients with mild steatohepatitis, there was an unexpectedly high placebo response rate that might have led to a lack of treatment effect in the planned primary outcome assessment. Source: Gastroenterology (bold added by author)

Genfit (researchers) then did a number of post-hoc analyses (which aren't entirely reliable in research).

A post-hoc analysis using the modified definition of response shows that the response rate was significantly higher for the 120-mg arm than for placebo (19% vs 12%; OR = 2.31; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.02−5.24; P = .045). The 80-mg arm did not perform better than placebo for both definitions of response, the protocol-based and the modified definition (OR = 1.48; 95% CI: 0.7−3.14; P = .30 and 1.11, 95% CI: 0.48−2.57; P = .80, respectively), or for any other histologic analysis. Source: Gastroenterology

Source: Gastroenterology

It is of note that patients with mild NAS are generally excluded from trials (see Intercept). Genfit's mistake was trying to rush enrollment (which, in a sense, is understandable given that the speed of enrollment is a very important factor, especially to small biotechs). So, this is a post-hoc analysis I can somewhat stomach.

Furthermore, consistent with preclinical data, elafibranor also demonstrated improvements in key "cardiovascular" markers, which, I believe, will be key for NASH drugs that are widely utilized.

Patients treated with both elafibranor doses (80 mg and 120 mg) improved liver function tests (alanine aminotransferase, γ-glutamyltransferase, and alkaline phosphatase) and lipid parameters (triglycerides, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, HDL cholesterol). In diabetic patients (40% of the Intention to Treat population), elafibranor improved fasting serum glucose (−0.98 ± 0.56 mmol/L for 120 mg vs placebo; P = .08) and HbA1c (−0.46% for 120 mg vs placebo; P = .038), as well as markers of insulin resistance (fasting insulin, HOMA-IR, and circulating free fatty acids). Source: Gastroenterology

Elafibranor was well-tolerated with few exceptions compared to placebo:

There was a mild, reversible but statistically significant increase in serum creatinine (effect size vs placebo: 4.31 ± 1.19 μmol/L; P < .001) (...) The increase in creatinine led to a reported renal impairment/failure in 7 patients treated with elafibranor. Source: Gastroenterology

Although all of those patients had elevated creatinine levels at baseline, the creatinine increases are still a bit concerning and something to watch in larger-scale trials. However, the explanation is likely benign & simple as described by the phase 2 trial authors:

There was a mild, isolated, and reversible increase in creatinine levels in some patients, and longer post-treatment follow-up is necessary to confirm the reversibility of this biologic effect. PPARα agonists, such as fenofibrate, are known to induce reversible increases in serum creatinine without promoting renal failure, as a result of a pharmacodynamic effect. The mechanisms are not entirely known, but might involve increased skeletal muscle production. An improvement in renal function upon fibrate treatment has been reported in a meta-analysis that described a reduction in albuminuria progression. Here, the increase in creatinine was lower than that observed with fenofibrate (7.1% with 120 mg elafibranor vs 17.2% with fenofibrate; a >20% increase in half of the treated population from the ACCORD [Action to Control Cardiovascular Risk in Diabetes] trial34). However, the absence of an adverse effect of elafibranor on renal function in patients with NASH should be confirmed in larger trials. Source: Gastroenterology

Fenofibrate is FDA-approved to lower cholesterol. Like elafibranor, it primarily targets PPARa. For more information on the relationship between PPARa & creatinine, please read this very informative article.

Phase 3 Trial Design/Considerations

Will enroll ~2,000 patients

Only 120 mg dose of elafibranor will be tested vs. placebo

Only patients with NAS greater than or equal to 4 will be included

Interim data is expected later this year

Genfit is eligible for Subpart-H approval based on interim data of ~1,000 patients

The definition of response will be the same that Genfit performed with their post-hoc analysis of the phase 2 trial. This definition is in-line with FDA guidelines.

Summary

Elafibranor's liver-specific targets of PPARα and PPARδ avoid many of the woes associated with prior PPAR-γ activation. While this reduces the drug's impact on fat (steatosis),

targets of and avoid many of the woes associated with prior PPAR-γ activation. While this reduces the drug's impact on fat (steatosis), The changes in inflammation, hepatic ballooning, and key cardiovascular markers, apparently, do the trick.

Genfit's post-hoc analyses, while undesired and due to impatience, are justified based on new guidelines (definition of response) & common practices (not enrolling patients with mild NAS; these are not patients going to be treated with drugs, anyway).

based on (definition of response) & (not enrolling patients with mild NAS; these are not patients going to be treated with drugs, anyway). The drug is well-tolerated, which is key for any drug targeting NASH. The increases in creatinine and occurrences of renal failure will be something to watch out for. Again, along with the study's authors, I believe the increases in creatinine are, generally, benign. However, patients at high risk of renal failure will likely be watched cautiously if & when the drug is approved for NASH.

Limitations

While arguably justified (as I did within this article), having to remove patients to achieve statistical significance is never desired nor does it bode well for future trials.

Even after removing patients, p values > 0.01 were not entirely encouraging. Although the drug appears efficacious in a population, it does not inspire conviction in its ability to reproduce "significance" a phase 3 trial.

This is particularly concerning with ballooning & inflammation scores, which are highlighted by the FDA in the most recent NASH draft guidance:

FDA has accepted as critical inclusion criteria in NASH trials a NASH activity score (...) greater than or equal to 4 with at least 1 point each in inflammation and ballooning Source: FDA (emphasis added by author)

Recall, above, that Genfit's drug does not inspire conviction in its ability to reduce either ballooning (p = 0.02) or inflammation (p = 0.05).

Adam Feuerstein offered his opinion on Genfit data in 2015. Adam brought up an interesting point in that Genfit used a loose definition of "NASH clearance" and, still, was unable to produce significant data before resorting to modify the inclusion criteria. I recommend reading the full article.

Conclusion

Overall, elafibranor appears to be a promising & interesting drug for NASH based on modified phase 2 data. PPARa targeting is not new to medicine and is likely a safe method, which is of utmost importance for an indication as broad as NASH. However, because of the limitations noted above, I wouldn't consider Genfit a conviction idea, as I do not see the phase 2 data as a clear "winner", efficacy-wise, and I am, therefore, not confident in the drug's ability to hit its efficacy goals in a phase 3 trial. It's too much of a coin flip at this point & Genfit is already reasonably valued.

Financials

Genfit reported ~$356M as of March 31, 2019 in cash & cash equivalents. The company burns ~$20M in cash per quarter. Investors can anticipate this to increase as phase 3 NASH trials are costly. While Genfit has at least two comfortable years of cash runway, one can expect Genfit to raise money following phase 3 data (and depending on the results, in preparation for commercialization and/or continued operation).

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

I present and update my best ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Formula. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking the pictured flask below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.