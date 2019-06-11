Stocks And Oil Rebound While Copper Remains Near The Low

When optimism turned to pessimism over the prospects for a trade agreement between the US and China in May, the prices of stocks and crude oil declined. The risk-off environment following President Trump's announcement on May 10 and China's retaliatory measures on May 13 began to look a lot like the action in equities and the crude oil market in early October. However, the declines in late 2018 were on the back of fears over rising interest rates, while the mid-May selling came from concerns that an escalation of the trade dispute would weigh in global economic growth. While stocks and oil dropped, many other commodities prices fell led by copper, which declined from around $3 per pound in mid-April. Copper was the first market to sense that trade negotiations were not going well as it peaked on April 17, while oil reached its high on April 23 and the S&P 500 waited until May 1.

Early last week, crude oil and stocks hit lows and reversed moving higher on a week-on-week basis. However, copper remained near its bottom closing on Friday, June 7 at $2.6275 per pound. A long position in copper is a bet on success in Japan when Presidents Trump and Xi meet later this month. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is a copper producer, and its shares will follow the price of the red metal. On June 10, the price of the red metal ticked higher reaching the over the $2.66 per pound level. As the US and Mexico agreed to a deal that avoided tariffs last weekend, market participants are hoping that another pleasant surprise is coming at the end of this month from Japan.

Copper has been a barometer for the trade dispute

The copper market has been following the ups and downs of the trade situation between the United States and China since last year.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of nearby COMEX copper futures declined from just over $3.30 per pound early last June to a low $2.5430 in late December as a combination of fears surrounding trade, higher US interest rates, and a rising US dollar put pressure on the price of the red metal. Since China is the world's leading consumer of copper in the world, the economic slowdown in the Asian nation weighed on the price of the nonferrous metal.

In early 2019, optimism began to rise that a trade deal was right around the corner, and the price of copper responded. After trading to the lowest level since June 2017 at $2.5430 on the second trading session of 2019, the price took off on the upside reaching $2.9955 per pound in mid-April. However, the optimism turned to pessimism as trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing broke down, sending the price lower over the past eight consecutive weeks to its most recent low at $2.5995 per pound last week. Nearby July copper futures settled at the $2.6275 per pound level last Friday, not far off the recent low. However, after the deal with Mexico, some optimism returned to the market on June 10 lifting the price to over $2.66 per pound.

Stocks rise on the LME

One factor that could be weighing on the price of copper, and likely reflects the falling demand for the metal from China as their economy cools is the recent changes in stockpiles on the London Metals Exchange.

Source: Kitco/LME

As the chart illustrates, copper inventories on the world's leading nonferrous metals exchange increased from 185,000 metric tons at the end of May to the most recent level at 211,575 tons as of June 7, a rise of over 14% in a little over one week. While stockpile data is not always a perfect indicator of price direction, in the current environment, it has added insult to injury for the price of copper which remained near the recent low at the end of last week.

A meeting at the end of June will determine the path of the red metal

The next significant event for the copper market will be the June 28-29 meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi at the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan. The path of least resistance of copper will likely hang in the balance as the two leaders meet. If they can achieve progress that leads to renewed negotiations and compromise, the price of copper should rebound. If they were to agree, we could see the price explode to the upside. However, if there is no progress or worse, the price if the red metal may continue to make lower lows.

The Chinese economy is suffering under the weight of US tariffs on Chinese goods flowing into the wealthiest nation in the world. At the same time, with the 2020 Presidential election inching closer each day, a deal with the Chinese that levels the playing field on trade would jump-start President Trump's reelection bid as he could claim victory and fulfilling one of the top pledges from his 2016 campaign. Economics in China and politics in the US are significant factors that could turn the current pessimistic environment optimistic and perhaps even ecstatic over the coming weeks, but time will tell.

Levels to watch in copper

The price of copper hit a low in January 2016 at $1.9355 per pound when most other raw materials prices found bottoms. The price of the red metal rallied steadily, reaching a high in December 2017 at $3.3220 per pound. After the price of copper fell short of that peak last June when the price failed at $3.3155, it corrected and is now threatening to test the early 2019 low at $2.5430 per pound. From a longer-term perspective, support for copper is at that price with resistance at the December 2017 high.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the levels to watch in the copper futures market are the same on the downside as the longer-term picture with support at the early January low at $2.5430. Below there, the $2 level and January 2016 bottom at $1.9355 are the critical support levels. Technical resistance is at the mid-April high at $2.9955 per ton and the December 2017 peak. Technical metrics show that while relative strength and price momentum have declined into deeply oversold conditions, open interest has been rising. The decline in the slow stochastic and relative strength indicator tells us that a price recovery is overdue after eight straight weeks of losses in the copper market. However, the rise in open interest during falling prices tends to be a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market.

The technical picture in the copper futures market is as confusing as the potential for a deal or no deal at the June summit. As an eternal optimist, I believe that both President Trump and President Xi have more to gain from compromises and a deal than from a continuation of the current escalation of the dispute that leads to a trade and currency war between the countries with the leading GDPs of the world. I further believe that all of the rhetoric flying back and forth between Washington and Beijing since May 10 is posturing for the meeting in late June where the two leaders will attempt to extract the best deal for their respective countries.

FCX if you believe pessimism will turn back to optimism

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is one of the world's leading copper producing companies, so its share price rises and falls with the price of the red metal. Since mid-April, the price of copper dropped from $2.9955 to its most recent low at $2.5995 per pound, a decline of 13.2%. The price action in FCX shares magnified the loss in the copper futures market on a percentage basis over the period.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, FCX reached a peak at $14.68 on April 17 and fell to a low at $9.47 per share on May 31. A combination of weakness in the stock and copper markets compounded the losses in FCX, which dropped by 35.5% at its most recent low.

At $2.6630 in the July copper futures contract on COMEX and $10.48 per share for FCX, the metal and stock have a lot at stake when President's Trump and Xi sit down to chat at the end of this month. A long position in either copper or FCX is a bet that the two leaders find enough common ground to return optimism to the markets.

The author is trading RCX and copper from the long side of the market