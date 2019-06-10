Teledyne: Buying Some 3M Assets On The Cheap

I see the appeal of Teledyne as a long-term investment, yet do believe that current valuations are more than fair.

I like the rationale behind this deal and modest sales multiple, as Teledyne has a great track record in creating value through M&A.

Teledyne (TDY) is a long-term value creator with a stellar track record in creating tremendous value for its shareholders through a solid positioning, good execution, and savvy dealmaking.

Over the course of the past two decades, the company has seen its share price increase by a factor of 30 times to $250 at the moment, as shares have increased a factor of 10 times over the past decade alone.

All of this is very much to be applauded, although I appreciate that the market and thus fellow investors recognise this as well, with shares trading at quite a steep multiple. Nonetheless, I really appreciate the long-term capital allocation strategy of the business, and with earnings power around $10 per share, I am waiting for a sell-off towards $200 per share, or to a slightly lower level before becoming upbeat on the shares.

A Look At The Business

Teledyne is all about technologies, which allows sense, gathering, transmission and analysis of information. At the current moment, this high-tech industrial company generates nearly $3 billion in annual sales from a wide range of end-markets. Commercial imaging and machine vision makes up little over a quarter of sales, complemented by 20-25% exposure to US government and analytical and electronic test & measurement solutions. Smaller end markets include aerospace, industrial, marine instrumentation and offshore energy.

Little over 50% of sales are generated at home in the US, as the company has about 20% exposure both to Europe and Asia-Pacific, with smaller exposure to the Middle East and South America.

The value created by the company is the direct result of sales having increased from just little over $800 million in 2000 to nearly $3 billion, as the changed composition of sales has been helpful as well. This includes greater exposure to instrumentation and digital imaging, both very lucrative segments for Teledyne. This positioning and increased R&D allowed the company to become much more profitable, which was the real kicker on top of the reported sales growth in order to create value for shareholders.

This growth and repositioning is the result of some 61 deals being made (including the latest one which we will discuss later) at a deal tag of around $3.5 billion. This clearly demonstrates that the M&A strategy of the company has been creating tons of value for shareholders.

The Latest Deal, Buying Some 3M

Teledyne has made the 61th acquisition quite recently, and this has been a relatively larger deal. The company is acquiring the gas and flame detection business of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) in a $230 million cash deal, including brand names such as Oldham, Simtronics, Gas Measurement Instruments and Detcon, among others. With the deal, Teledyne will see a revenue boost of $120 million for a mere 1.9 times sales multiple being paid for the acquired activities.

The business includes the fixed and portable flame detection businesses which are used in a wide range of industries, including petrochemicals, power generation, food & beverage and even waste water treatment. Teledyne Chairman Robert Mehrabian sees synergies because the acquired activities use similar technologies as provided by Teledyne, while it serves related markets.

Thus we could see real synergies from this deal, although Teledyne has not made financial comments on this front. With deal closure seen in the second half of the year, the company sees accretion to GAAP earnings per share in the first year following deal closure, without quantifying this impact.

Financial Impact

In January of this year, the company reported its results for 2018 with sales having risen by 11% to $2.90 billion on which it reported healthy operating profits of $417 million. The company reported a net profit of $334 million for earnings of $9.01 per share with 37 million shares outstanding. With D&A charges amounting to $113 million a year, EBITDA comes in at $530 million.

Important to note is that just a few days before the end of 2018, the company announced a $225 million cash deal for the scientific imaging business of Roper Technologies (ROP) in a deal which closed in the first quarter of the year.

This means that net debt is on the increase. The company ended the first quarter of 2019 with $106 million in cash and has $95 million in pre-paid pension assets as well. Total debt amounts to $856 million, and the company has total other long-term liabilities of $364 million, which include long-term lease obligations and pension liabilities. Based on traditional net debt, the company operates with a net debt load of $750 million, which is still very manageable given that EBITDA hit $530 million in 2018, as some modest growth in sales and EBITDA is seen this year.

With 37 million shares trading around $250 per share, the company is valued at 27-28 times earnings. In terms of actual dollar terms, the enterprise value of the company amounts to $10 billion, equivalent to about 3.3 times sales and 19 times trailing EBITDA.

We know that the latest deal will boost sales by about 4% on top of the recently announced Roper deal and organic growth. Net debt will increase to levels just shy of a billion for leverage ratios still far below 2 times as the company could see accretion to earnings per share, as earnings could easily approach the $10 per share mark.

Final Thoughts

Late 2016, I last looked at Teledyne after it acquired e2v technologies in a deal which was a textbook deal under the spirit of Henry Singleton which has laid down the foundation of great capital allocation. Trading at $125 at the time I concluded to become a buyer if shares hit levels just above the $100 mark. Unfortunately, we have not seen such a pullback, as shares have seen a huge momentum run in the past recent years which followed.

This has been driven by earnings per share growth and to a great extent valuation multiple inflation as well. Turmoil late 2018 made that shares fell from a peak of $250 to just below the $200 mark by Christmas of last year. Pegging earnings power at close to $10 per share as a run rate, I find the current valuation at 25 times earnings more than full. I do reiterate my conclusion that I would be happy to buy this great wealth compounder at a market multiple which translates into a targeted entry point around $180-200 per share.

While I do not expect to see these levels anytime soon, I am reserving a prominent spot on my watchlist for Teledyne given the excellent value-creating track record of the business and its management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.