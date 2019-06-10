IPO Update: Hitek Global Readies Plan For Best Efforts IPO

I'll be watching this IPO from the sidelines.

HKT has virtually stopped growing while management is asking IPO investors to pay a higher price at IPO.

The firm provides general IT and other services and products to Chinese businesses.

Quick Take

Hitek Global (HKIT) has filed to raise up to $12.5 million in a ‘best efforts’ U.S. IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides businesses with general IT services as well as tax tracking devices.

HKIT has produced almost no topline revenue growth but management is asking IPO investors to pay a higher valuation for the stock at IPO; the IPO doesn't make much sense to me.

Company & Technology

Xiamen, China-based Hitek Global was founded in 1996 to provide SMEs in China with devices and services for VAT collection, processing and reporting as well as outsourced IT support and maintenance solutions. The company intends to expand to other provinces in the country.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Xiaoyang Huang, who has been with the firm since its inception.

In 2018, the company began the development of an online tax service center which would allow SMEs to process VAT data from their computer anytime and anywhere.

According to data from the Xiamen Bureau of Statistics, there are currently around 245,500 ACTCS users in Xiamen, 63,700 of which are Hitek’s customers.

Hitek also markets various hardware such as monitors, internet servers, cameras, laptops, printers, and other associated accessories.

The firm has developed Communication Interface System software, a universal embedded interface system intended for use in the petrochemical and coal industries for the collection of industrial, electricity, facility pressure and temperature statistics, and its conversion to a readable format for analytical purposes.

Customer Acquisition

The company has undergone a transition from offline to online customer acquisition. In 2018 it launched a ‘WeChat Cloud Service Management System’ that has boosted its customer base and enabled the firm ‘to integrate data received from different subsystems and platforms, increasing our productivity and market competitiveness.’

Hitek also sells hardware products to large businesses that it markets to through its Huasheng business unit. The unit works through relationships with manufacturers ‘so that Huasheng can offer competitively priced hardware.’

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have dropped slightly as revenues have increased, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 15.50% 2017 15.71%

Market & Competition

The company sells VAT calculating devices to SMEs in Xiamen with plans to expand nationwide while seeking to enter the IT market in other regions in China.

According to a 2015 market research report by Technavio, the Chinese IT market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2014 and 2019.

The main factor driving market growth is the growing government support for IT solutions.

Major competitors that provide IT services in China include:

Dell (DELL)

HP (HPE)

IBM (IBM)

Lenovo (0992.HK)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Oracle (ORCL)

Tsinghua Tongfang (600100.SS)

Financial Performance

HKIT’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

A slight increase in topline revenue

Growing gross profit but at a decelerating rate

Increased gross margin

Increased operating profit and operating margin

Decreased comprehensive income

Growing cash flow from operations

Below is a summary of major metrics from the firm’s reported results:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 6,915,778 0.4% 2017 $ 6,887,375 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 3,876,372 5.3% 2017 $ 3,679,821 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 56.05% 2017 53.43% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2018 $ 2,804,723 40.6% 2017 $ 2,597,723 37.7% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) 2018 $ 1,856,069 2017 $ 2,382,968 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $ 321,379 2017 $ 179,934

IPO Details

HKIT intends to sell between 1.2 million and 2.5 million shares of Class A common stock at a price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of up to $12.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options, in a ‘best efforts’ IPO.

Class B shareholders will be entitled to ten votes per share vs. one vote per share fo Class A holders.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $64.6 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 18.54%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Newbridge Securities.

Commentary

I previously wrote about Hitek and described it as a ‘tiny IT services firm with operations primarily within a single city in China.’

The market for general IT services in China is large and growing, so the opportunity is large.

The company previously filed for an IPO in mid-2018, so we have full-year numbers for 2018 now.

The firm’s financials show modest improvement in some respects but management is asking investors to pay a higher multiple for the stock at IPO than as previously filed.

Considering that topline revenue has barely grown, this is an excessive ask by management.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity.U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Given the firm's lack of revenue growth an increased IPO valuation expectations, I'll be avoiding this IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.