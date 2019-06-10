MacroGenics: Margetuximab's Potential Makes It Massively Undervalued

With upside and downside potential of 304% and 56%, respectively, the stock has a nice Risk/Reward tradeoff.

Recent trial results have pushed MacroGenics' stock price up, but it is still undervalued based on the potential of margetuximab.

Although this market is dominated by trastuzumab (Herceptin) with global sales of ~$7 billion, MacroGenics' phase 3 candidate, margetuximab, could dethrone it.

Treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer represents a market opportunity of $10 billion in 2025 only in the US.

Notice: All factual information herein has been obtained from the company’s latest SEC filings, except otherwise stated.

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing therapeutics to modulate the human immune response to the treatment of cancer through monoclonal antibodies. It was founded in 2000 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

MGNX collaborates with some companies to develop its candidates. Most of these collaborations are quite beneficial since they provide MGNX with non-dilutive sources of funds in exchange for commercialization rights (with associated royalties of 10-20% of sales) in certain Asian locations among others, still leaving the company with the rights to work with these candidates on other projects and commercialize them in most of the world.

MGNX also develops its candidates with its own proprietary platforms such as Fc Optimization, DART and TRIDENT, with the intent to provide them with an advantage over competitors.

Product Pipeline

MGNX has a portfolio of nine product candidates in stages ranging from pre-clinical to phase 3 of development. The most advanced candidates are margetuximab (phase 3 and 2) for breast and gastric cancer, enoblituzumab (phase 2) and MGA012 (phase 2) for various types of tumors expressing B7-H3 and PD-1, respectively.

See the image below for more details on other candidates, partnerships and commercial reach:

Source: Investor Presentation

This pipeline is protected by patents with expiry dates starting in 2029, thus there is plenty of time for development and patent-protected commercialization:

Source: 10-K Filing

Margetuximab as the Company’s Flagship

MGNX intends to use this candidate for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive breast and gastroesophageal (in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy) cancers.

Margetuximab is a monoclonal antibody designed to block the HER2 oncoprotein and has similar HER2 binding and antiproliferative effects as trastuzumab (Herceptin). Margetuximab benefits from the Fc Optimization platform created by MGNX.

What is HER2, and how does the Fc Platform make margetuximab different and more attractive than trastuzumab?

HER2, or Human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, is a protein on the surface of some cancer cells that promotes growth and is associated with aggressive disease and poor prognosis.

Data shows that 15-20% of breast cancer cases are HER2-positive and that monoclonal antibodies targeting this protein have greatly improved treatment for this disease, becoming standard of care after progress with trastuzumab and biosimilar drugs, mainly in Europe, where these kind of drugs have been approved by the EMA.

Treatment with trastuzumab and other drugs is affected by the behavior of its Fc region. Such region binds either activating (CD16A) or inhibitory (CD32B) receptors on immune cells within the innate immune system, which affects killing of cancer cells through antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and other Fc-dependent functions.

CD16A receptor occurs in two variants (alleles): with high (158V) or with low (158F) affinity for the Fc region. The problem comes when a patient carries the 158F allele, diminishing clinical response to the treatment. In fact, ~85% of the population carries this activating receptor variant or allele, and this is why MGNX invented its Fc Optimization platform.

The optimized Fc region from MGNX binds with increased affinity to activating receptors, including the 158F low-affinity allele, and with reduced affinity to inhibitor receptors. It mediates improved effector functions, such as ADCC. This technology has been incorporated in margetuximab and enoblituzumab. The image below shows the process of cancer killing with an optimized Fc region antibody:

Source: 10-K Filing

This candidate is in a phase 3 clinical trial (SOPHIA) against trastuzumab (both in combination with chemotherapy) to treat HER2-positive breast cancer with beneficial results.

In February, MGNX released the first primary endpoint of prolongation of progress-free survival (PFS) with a 24% risk reduction in PFS (HR=0.76, p=0.033) for the average patient and a 32% in patients carrying the CD16A 158F allele (HR=0.68, p=0.005) vs. trastuzumab.

In May, the company announced that the study had met it first sequential primary endpoint of PFS with appealing results. The median PFS was 5.8 months vs. 4.9 months with trastuzumab (HR=0.76, 95% CI:0.59-0.98, p=0.033). In the subpopulation carrying the CD16A 158F allele, PFS was 6.9 months vs. 5.1 months (HR=0.68, 95% CI:0.52-0.90, p=0.005) with trastuzumab.

The objective response rate (ORR) was 22% (95% CI: 17.3-27.7%) vs. 16% (95% CI: 11.8-21.0%) with trastuzumab. Although overall survival (OS) data was immature, the company mentioned that it was prolonged by 1.7 months and, in the already mentioned subpopulation, this prolongation amounted to 6.8 months.

The latter figure shows the significant difference in patients with the CD16A 158F allele when they are treated with margetuximab against trastuzumab, both with chemotherapy. It also proves the effectiveness of the MGNX Fc Optimization technology. This feature may be the most relevant for the FDA when considering the approval of this candidate. The company expects to release definitive OS data in 2020.

The study also showed an acceptable safety profile comparable to that of trastuzumab with chemotherapy. Grade 3 or greater adverse events occurred in 52% of patients vs. 48% with trastuzumab. Serious adverse events occurred in 15% of patients vs. 17%. Infusion-related reactions occurred in 13% of patients vs. 4%, but were mostly Grade 1 or 2 and in the first dose.

The FDA granted Fast Track designation for investigation of margetuximab for treatment of patients who have previously been treated with anti-HER2-targeted therapy, and the company plans to submit a BLA to the FDA in H2 2019.

Valuation

I will base my valuation of MGNX on the potential sales of margetuximab for HER2-positive breast cancer, which is already in phase 3 of development and is very likely to be approved by the FDA given its latest clinical trial’s results.

The market for this treatment is estimated to reach $10 billion in the United States in 2025 according to this study and trastuzumab (its main rival) generates more than $7 billion in sales worldwide.

The opportunity for margetuximab given the SOPHIA results and its superiority against trastuzumab seems large. In fact, it could steal more than 50% of trastuzumab patients (therefore revenues) based on the effectiveness it is showing with the population carrying the CD16A 158F allele (85%).

Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that margetuximab could generate peak sales of $3.5 billion in 2026 (3 years to approval + 4 years to commercialize).

Biotech stocks tend to trade at 3x peak sales of the most advanced product candidate with the adjustments of discounting the years to peak sales and the probability for approval.

According to this report from toptal.com, candidates in phase 3 of development have an approval probability of 59% on the average. See the image below for more detail:

Source: Toptal.com

Based on the same report, the discount rate for this case should be 9-20%, as the following image suggests:

Source: Toptal.com

Margetuximab should have a greater probability of approval, so I will use a 70% figure and a conservative 14% discount rate. Doing the math, this company should trade at $2.94 billion ($60.21/share) or a price increase of 304% from current levels (48.78 million shares at $14.91 each, are equal to $727.3 million).

Source: Author’s own calculations

The downside risk to this stock is to trade as little as its cash/share or $6.56 ($320 million/48.78 million shares) or a 56% decline from current levels, implying a return/risk ratio of 5-to-1, which is highly attractive for most investors.

Conclusion

MGNX has a deep product pipeline with proprietary platforms to make it competitive. It is also collaborating with a few important labs in exchange for fresh funds, diminishing stock dilution and lowering well-known risks associated with product development. With a product candidate that has a high probability of approval from the FDA and could generate sales of billions of dollars, MGNX seems to be offering a good deal at current share prices when you take into account that it should trade near $60 per share and it posts a nice risk/return tradeoff.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.