Google May Have Just Increased The Chances Of Antitrust Action Against It

I elaborate, explain why Alphabet shareholders should be concerned by this, and show some new ways cautious bulls can limit their risk.

Last week, its YouTube unit demonetized numerous conservative channels, apparently after being bullied into doing so by one journalist.

Amazingly, after news broke that the Department of Justice was preparing an antitrust investigation into Alphabet, the company did something to further fuel antitrust concerns.

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson and his guest Glenn Greenwald discuss YouTube's demonitization of a prominent conservative (photo via Michael Tracey's tweet).

Why Would Google Do This Now?

Last week, I wrote that Alphabet (GOOG), (GOOGL) had an inauspicious weekend, mainly due to the news that the U.S. Department of Justice was preparing an antitrust investigation into it. You would think that Alphabet's Google would have wanted to lay low after that, but instead its YouTube subsidiary "demonetized" a number of right-leaning channels, most prominently Steven Crowder's, as Fox New's Tucker Carlson discussed with journalist Glenn Greenwald in the video below (videos are normally monetized on YouTube via ads, enabling both the video's creators and YouTube to profit).

The focus at Seeking Alpha is on investing, rather than politics, so I don't want to dwell too much on the politics here, except to note that Glenn Greenwald is on the left politically, and dislikes Crowder, but opposes YouTube's actions on principle. The investment-specific issue here is that Google's actions are increasing the company's risk by drawing further antitrust scrutiny and possibly exposing it to shareholder litigation, as I elaborate below.

YouTube's demonetization wasn't limited to Crowder: Smaller channels were hit too, including Luke Ford's as Ford mentions below (coincidentally, I had mentioned Ford's channel to Seeking Alpha's CEO as an example of the potential of the medium, at a meeting in April).

Why This Matters For Alphabet Investors

One reason this should be of concern to Alphabet investors is that it's a capricious eschewal of revenue. Per Mike Cernovich (see tweet below), Crowder's channel alone was generating between $50,000 and $100,000 in ad revenue per month.

Even $100,000 per month is tiny relative to Alphabet's revenue, of course, but who knows what the total amount of ad revenue being left on the table by this recent purge is? And as I noted in the tweet above, it also would seem to expose Alphabet to liability from shareholders. But the biggest reason this should be of concern to Alphabet investors is that it's happening during a period when the company already is under antitrust scrutiny. Examples of it punishing creators based on their politics can't be helpful in this context. That raises the question I asked above: Why would Google do this now? The answer, oddly enough, appears to be that it was bullied into doing so by a journalist at Vox.

To make matters worse, the week was capped off by news that the Google discrimination case initially launched by James Damore was allowed to proceed, as the case's lead attorney Harmeet Dhillon tweeted below.

Given all of this, it's understandable if some Alphabet bulls who haven't hedged yet would like to do so now. I'll show a few ways of doing so below - including a couple of new approaches I haven't shared before.

Different Kinds Of Downside Protection For Alphabet

Up to now, when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors, and partly for the reason Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That will still be Portfolio Armor's default going forward, but we're adding a new feature that will let users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? In general, shorter times to expiration mean less time value, and less cost for put options you purchase to hedge. But if you are offsetting the cost of those put options by selling call options, increased time value means you can get more for the call options. To illustrate this, below are four ways of hedging GOOG. Two of the hedges expire in approximately six months and two expire in approximately two years. I've highlighted the annual cost of each hedge, so you can compare apples to apples. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% in his GOOG shares.

Uncapped Upside, ~6 Months To Expiration

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Friday's close, to hedge GOOG against a >20% decline by late December of this year.

The annualized cost was 3% of position value (the cost of the puts in all four of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask).

Uncapped Upside, ~24 months to Expiration

This hedge uses the same parameters as above, except the expiration date is in June of 2021.

The annualized cost is higher here, as you can see: 3.94% of position value.

Capped Upside, ~6 Months To Expiration

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge against a >20% decline by late December, if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 20% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

As you can see here, the annualized cost of this collar was 0.26% of position value, meaning you would have had a net cost of $150 when opening the hedge.

Uncapped Upside, ~24 Months To Expiration

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in June of 2021.

Here, the cost was -1.1% of position value, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $2,380 when opening this hedge.

Wrapping Up

Seeking Alpha Essential readers may wonder why, given the negative news I've written about Alphabet here, my rating on it isn't bearish now. The answer is that Portfolio Armor estimates a positive potential return for both GOOG and GOOGL over the next six months, albeit not as high as the potential return it sees for SPY. Because of that, I'm giving GOOG an neutral rating now. In the event I'm wrong, and the stock slides over the next several months, one of the hedges above may come in handy.

This article focused on limiting your risk in Alphabet, but in my Marketplace service, Bulletproof Investing, I combine risk management with a security selection method that has beaten SPY by 4.24% annualized so far (unhedged), as you can see in the last table here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.